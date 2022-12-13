Read full article on original website
hot1079fortwayne.com
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – A motorcyclist is hospitalized in critical condition after his bike was hit by an SUV near Fort Wayne International Airport Tuesday morning. Fort Wayne Police Department officials say that the SUV turned onto Airport Expressway just before 7:30 a.m. and hit the oncoming motorcycle.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne man sentenced in 2021 Pufferbelly Trail death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday, a judge sentenced a Fort Wayne man who was found guilty of reckless homicide after hitting and killing Leisa Elser-Patrick while she walked on Pufferbelly Trail in September 2021. Jermaine Freeman, 24, received a sentence of three years in prison and also...
95.3 MNC
Nappanee man crashed car on State Road 119
Speed and slippery road conditions don’t mix. A Nappanee man found that out the hard way when he crashed his car on State Road 119. It happened just before 5 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, about three miles east of Wakarusa when Sheriff’s deputies say the 22-year-old man lost control of his car while trying to pass another vehicle.
abc57.com
Rochester man dies in crash on U.S. 31
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. - A Rochester man died in a crash on U.S. 31 Thursday evening, according to Indiana State Police. At 7:27 p.m., state troopers and deputies from the Fulton County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian on U.S. 31 near County Road 50 East.
WNDU
2 hurt after SUV crashes head on with buggy in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says two people were injured in a crash on Thursday morning involving an SUV and a buggy. Police say a 2007 Buick Rainier was traveling south on County Road 43 towards County Road 14 around 10:50 a.m. when it crossed the center line and collided head on with a buggy. This caused the buggy to overturn in the ditch on the east side of County Road 43.
WANE-TV
Pickups collide head-on in DeKalb County after driver hits deer
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Two pickups were totaled after one of them hit a deer and they collided head-on early Thursday morning in DeKalb County. The crash took place shortly after 6:30 a.m. on County Road 27 according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators determined that Codey Shetley...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne man recovers after collapsing during arrest; use-of-force investigation over
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A man who collapsed while wrestling with police last month is now in jail on outstanding warrants after recovering from a "medical event", police say. The Nov. 8th arrest, captured in part by viewer video provided to FOX 55 News, sparked both an internal investigation...
abc57.com
Released body camera footage of Fort Wayne mayor's arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. --Body camera footage has been released by the city of Fort Wayne from the night mayor Tom Henry got arrested for crashing a city vehicle while driving drunk. Henry can be heard ordering the officers to take care of his wife and cursing at them in the footage.
WNDU
Portion of U.S. 6 near Bremen reopens after single-vehicle rollover crash causes temporary closure
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A portion of U.S. 6 in Marshall County was temporarily closed Friday morning after a vehicle rolled over. The road was closed between State Road 106 and Miami Trail, which is just west of Bremen. Officials say the road has since been reopened to traffic.
WANE-TV
Full transcript of Mayor Henry’s OWI arrest video statement
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) On Friday, Mayor Tom Henry announced that video of his October arrest of OWI will be released. The following is the transcript of the Mayor’s statement regarding the release. Good morning. Thank you for joining me today. The evening of October 8, 2022 was undoubtedly...
WATCH: Video shows the moment a car crashed into The Village Tap; management hopes to reopen soon
On Friday December 9, a car with two women inside crashed into The Village Tap along East State Boulevard.
WANE-TV
Jury finds Fort Wayne man guilty of murder in Whitley County homicide
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — On Thursday, a jury found a Fort Wayne man guilty of murder in the death of another Fort Wayne man who was later found in a Whitley County ditch by police. After 15 witnesses, 30 pieces of evidence and around two and a half...
13abc.com
DPD: Teen jumps into Maumee River to evade police
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - Defiance Police took a 16-year-old into custody after officers say they evaded police and jumped into the Maumee River following a car crash. According to the Defiance Police Department, the teenager crashed a car on E. River Drive, east of Carpenter Road in Defiance, Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m.
95.3 MNC
Child arrested in connection to commit a school shooting at the Fremont High School
In Steuben County a 15 year old male juvenile was arrested Thursday in connection with an investigation into an alleged threat to commit a school shooting at the Fremont High School. At around 1:30 P.M. the Sheriff’s School Recourse Officer at the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County received information from a concerned citizen warning that a threat to shoot up a Steuben County school had been sent through an online social media app.
Fort Wayne man sentenced in Van Wert attempted murder case
VAN WERT — A Fort Wayne man charged with attempted murder for an incident that occurred in Van Wert County in February pleaded guilty to reduced charges Monday. Brandon Fair entered guilty pleas in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court to two counts of felonious assault, felonies of the second degree, and a first-degree charge of aggravated robbery.
WOWO News
Barricaded subject taken into custody in northwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man barricaded in a home was taken into custody Monday in northwest Fort Wayne, west of Lima and Carroll Roads. Fort Wayne police responded to the 2600 block of Lavender Drive shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday morning on the report of a suicidal subject. A caller advised that an adult male was threatening to kill himself and his girlfriend and that the man possibly had a gun.
loud1033.com
Barricaded subject causes large response from police
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – A large police presence sparked concern Monday morning for residents and parents of students at Carroll High School. Northwest Allen County Schools sent an email to families saying that they were in contact with authorities and that while they were taking proper precautions, there was no threat to the larger community.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne man gets 63 months in prison for drug charges
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced to 63 months in prison for drug charges. Officials say Jordan Patterson, 29, pleaded guilty to distribution and aiding in the distribution of methamphetamine. In September 2020, law enforcement bought over 50 grams of methamphetamine from Patterson, according...
WANE-TV
Police: 15-year-old in custody after threat to commit a school shooting at Fremont High School
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A 15-year-old male is in custody Thursday after making a reported threat to commit a school shooting at Fremont High School, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). At approximately 1:30 p.m., a school resource officer received information warning that a threat...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for southeast roundabout renovations
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate the completion of a roundabout project at the intersection of Pontiac Street and Wayne Trace. The Pontiac/Wayne Trace Roundabouts Renovation & Beautification Project renovated a multi-point intersection that was originally a two...
