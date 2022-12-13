ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – A motorcyclist is hospitalized in critical condition after his bike was hit by an SUV near Fort Wayne International Airport Tuesday morning. Fort Wayne Police Department officials say that the SUV turned onto Airport Expressway just before 7:30 a.m. and hit the oncoming motorcycle.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Fort Wayne man sentenced in 2021 Pufferbelly Trail death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday, a judge sentenced a Fort Wayne man who was found guilty of reckless homicide after hitting and killing Leisa Elser-Patrick while she walked on Pufferbelly Trail in September 2021. Jermaine Freeman, 24, received a sentence of three years in prison and also...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Nappanee man crashed car on State Road 119

Speed and slippery road conditions don’t mix. A Nappanee man found that out the hard way when he crashed his car on State Road 119. It happened just before 5 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, about three miles east of Wakarusa when Sheriff’s deputies say the 22-year-old man lost control of his car while trying to pass another vehicle.
NAPPANEE, IN
Rochester man dies in crash on U.S. 31

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. - A Rochester man died in a crash on U.S. 31 Thursday evening, according to Indiana State Police. At 7:27 p.m., state troopers and deputies from the Fulton County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian on U.S. 31 near County Road 50 East.
ROCHESTER, IN
2 hurt after SUV crashes head on with buggy in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says two people were injured in a crash on Thursday morning involving an SUV and a buggy. Police say a 2007 Buick Rainier was traveling south on County Road 43 towards County Road 14 around 10:50 a.m. when it crossed the center line and collided head on with a buggy. This caused the buggy to overturn in the ditch on the east side of County Road 43.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
Pickups collide head-on in DeKalb County after driver hits deer

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Two pickups were totaled after one of them hit a deer and they collided head-on early Thursday morning in DeKalb County. The crash took place shortly after 6:30 a.m. on County Road 27 according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators determined that Codey Shetley...
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
Released body camera footage of Fort Wayne mayor's arrest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. --Body camera footage has been released by the city of Fort Wayne from the night mayor Tom Henry got arrested for crashing a city vehicle while driving drunk. Henry can be heard ordering the officers to take care of his wife and cursing at them in the footage.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Full transcript of Mayor Henry’s OWI arrest video statement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) On Friday, Mayor Tom Henry announced that video of his October arrest of OWI will be released. The following is the transcript of the Mayor’s statement regarding the release. Good morning. Thank you for joining me today. The evening of October 8, 2022 was undoubtedly...
FORT WAYNE, IN
DPD: Teen jumps into Maumee River to evade police

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - Defiance Police took a 16-year-old into custody after officers say they evaded police and jumped into the Maumee River following a car crash. According to the Defiance Police Department, the teenager crashed a car on E. River Drive, east of Carpenter Road in Defiance, Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m.
DEFIANCE, OH
Child arrested in connection to commit a school shooting at the Fremont High School

In Steuben County a 15 year old male juvenile was arrested Thursday in connection with an investigation into an alleged threat to commit a school shooting at the Fremont High School. At around 1:30 P.M. the Sheriff’s School Recourse Officer at the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County received information from a concerned citizen warning that a threat to shoot up a Steuben County school had been sent through an online social media app.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
Fort Wayne man sentenced in Van Wert attempted murder case

VAN WERT — A Fort Wayne man charged with attempted murder for an incident that occurred in Van Wert County in February pleaded guilty to reduced charges Monday. Brandon Fair entered guilty pleas in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court to two counts of felonious assault, felonies of the second degree, and a first-degree charge of aggravated robbery.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Barricaded subject taken into custody in northwest Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man barricaded in a home was taken into custody Monday in northwest Fort Wayne, west of Lima and Carroll Roads. Fort Wayne police responded to the 2600 block of Lavender Drive shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday morning on the report of a suicidal subject. A caller advised that an adult male was threatening to kill himself and his girlfriend and that the man possibly had a gun.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Barricaded subject causes large response from police

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – A large police presence sparked concern Monday morning for residents and parents of students at Carroll High School. Northwest Allen County Schools sent an email to families saying that they were in contact with authorities and that while they were taking proper precautions, there was no threat to the larger community.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Fort Wayne man gets 63 months in prison for drug charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced to 63 months in prison for drug charges. Officials say Jordan Patterson, 29, pleaded guilty to distribution and aiding in the distribution of methamphetamine. In September 2020, law enforcement bought over 50 grams of methamphetamine from Patterson, according...
FORT WAYNE, IN

