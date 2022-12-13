Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
25-Year-Old Branford Man Killed in New Haven Crash
A 25-year-old Branford man has died after a crash in New Haven Friday morning. New Haven Police said officers were called to Trumbull and Orange streets just before 1 a.m. and found that a gray Volvo driven by a 25-year-old Milford man and a white Ford E450 box truck driven by a 30-year-old Naugatuck man had collided.
milfordmirror.com
Stratford man pleads guilty to role in Shakespeare theater, other fires
BRIDGEPORT — A Stratford man, awaiting trial for his alleged part in setting the fire in 2019 that destroyed the American Shakespeare Theatre as well as three fires in other communities, pleaded guilty to reduced charges Friday. Vincent Keller, 20, who had been facing first-degree arson charges, pleaded guilty...
Cop placed on leave in Milford axe killling
A police officer who took a woman’s complaint has been placed on leave following the Milford axe murder of the woman, a mother of three children.
milfordmirror.com
Churches announce Christmas services
NORTH BRANFORD — There will be a Christmas Eve service at Northford Congregational Church, 5 p.m. Dec. 24, led by the Rev. John Vigneri. All are welcome. The church will not have a service on Christmas Day. The historic Northford Congregational Church is located at 4 Old Post Road...
Man convicted of murdering 28-year-old Hartford man
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford State’s Attorney Sharmese L. Walcott announced that Antoine Keaton, 30, has been convicted of the murder of a Hartford man on Friday. Keaton’s conviction stems from the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Anthony Wright. Wright was shot multiple times in close range on Main Street in Hartford on July 12, 2019. […]
Webster couple who never returned home after stopping to ask for directions found in Connecticut
WEBSTER, Mass. — A missing Webster couple who set off a Silver Alert when they failed to return home after stopping to ask for directions on Tuesday was found safe in Connecticut overnight, officials said. Janusz and Stanislawa Melewski were last seen in Shrewsbury around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday...
milfordmirror.com
Milford police probe officer's handling of woman's complaint before she was killed
MILFORD — Police say they have opened an internal investigation into a city officer for his handling of a complaint by a woman who was killed last week in her apartment in front of her children. Officer Scott Knablin, who oversaw the case, was placed on administrative leave pending...
New Jersey confirms first child flu death since 2020
NEW JERSEY -- The New Jersey Department of Health confirmed Friday a child has died from the flu this season. This is the first child to die from the flu in New Jersey since 2020.The department did not immediately reveal the child's age, gender or where they live. It comes as influenza cases remain high around the state compared to this time last year. Connecticut reported its first child flu death of the season on Thursday. The child was under the age of 9 and lived in New Haven County.
Former attorney charged in connection to Jennifer Dulos’ death out on bond for 2nd time
STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man charged in connection to the disappearance and presumed death of a New Canaan mother has been released from jail Thursday after a judge lowered his bond, according to court records. Kent Mawhinney’s bond was reduced from $1.5 million to $246,000. He will be on house arrest, along with being […]
News 12
Murder suspect now charged with harassing Milford victim before her death
A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend with an ax while her two youngest children were home now faces more charges involving the victim. On Wednesday, Ewen Dewitt was served with a new arrest warrant, which News 12 obtained, for harassment and violation of a protective order. It pertains to a complaint Julie Minogue made to Milford police on Nov. 14, three weeks before she was brutally attacked inside her Milford condo. Minogue told police Dewitt, the father of her 3-year-old son, sent her 220 text messages that weekend. She had a protective order against him after a 2019 domestic violence case in which Dewitt allegedly drunkenly threw a playpen at Minogue while she was holding their baby. Minogue sustained a head wound that needed five staples, court documents showed.
Officer who took Milford woman's complaint weeks before death placed on leave
MILFORD, Conn. — A Milford police officer was placed on administrative leave this week amid an internal investigation of his handling of a protective order violation request by a woman later killed allegedly by her ex-boyfriend. Julie Minogue, 40, of Milford, was killed by her ex-boyfriend, Ewen Dewitt, on...
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigating Reports of Gunfire on I-91 in New Haven
State police are investigating a report of gunfire on Interstate 91 in New Haven Friday morning. A witness reported gunfire between two vehicles on I-91 North, state police said. No injuries have been reported. State police said they are gathering information about the vehicles and state troopers from Troop I...
hamlethub.com
Child Foster Families Needed in Connecticut
The Annie C Courtney Foundation headquartered in Waterbury, CT is actively looking for caregivers for children and teenagers in CT foster care. By caring for a child, you help the child and family heal while enriching your own life. “I cannot believe I get to do this job,” states one CT licensed caregiver.
Bridgeport mom arraigned on charges she left kids in hot car to get nails done
Tiffany Covington is charged with two counts of risk of injury to a minor and one count each of assault of a police officer and resisting arrest.
Connecticut parents searching for medicine amid shortage
CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Maggie Cole walked into a CVS thinking it was going to be an easy trip. The Canton mom needed Children’s Tylenol and other medication for her 13-month-old daughter, Caroline, who was diagnosed with a ruptured eardrum and a painful ear infection. But she didn’t find the medicine there. So she went […]
Hartford HealthCare doctor: Ozempic not a miracle instant gratification drug to be taken lightly
One doctor tells News 12 Connecticut this is not a miracle instant gratification medicine to be taken lightly.
Roxbury man accused of stabbing 68-year-old woman after offering to help unload groceries
A Roxbury man accused of assaulting a 68-year-old woman after offering to help her with groceries and assaulting another woman days later was arraigned in Roxbury Municipal Court Friday. Ranlee Flores, 34, was arraigned on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60, assault...
1 killed, 2 injured after box truck, car crash at an intersection: New Haven police
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Branford man was killed in a crash involving a car and a box truck overnight in New Haven, police said. The crash happened around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Trumbull Street and Orange Street. Police were called to the area and found the two vehicles which crashed: a gray Volvo, driven by a 25-year-old Milford man, and a white Ford E450 box truck, driven by a 30-year-old Naugatuck man.
milfordmirror.com
CT lawmakers vow to boost protection for survivors after Milford domestic homicide
State and federal lawmakers from Connecticut are vowing to take steps to increase protections and support for survivors of domestic violence following the alleged murder of a Milford woman by the father of one of her children. Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz said she and Governor Ned Lamont “want to do...
milfordmirror.com
Former Fairfield official arrested again, facing new charges in fill pile scandal
FAIRFIELD — Days before a hearing at which he could have received a pretrial probation program on criminal charges related to the fill pile scandal, police charged the town's former chief fiscal officer with new crimes related to the alleged scheme to dump tons of contaminated soil on town property.
