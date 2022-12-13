ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fraser selects Mountain Affordable Housing Development to head Victoria Village

The Victoria Village affordable housing project in Fraser is ready for the next phase in its development, now under the helm of the Mountain Affordable Housing Development. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Fraser Board of Trustees named the newly formed Housing Development as Victoria Village’s developer, after interviewing four candidates in November.
FRASER, CO
Beacon Bash celebrates backcountry community

Winter Park Resort doesn’t normally come to mind as a hub for backcountry education. In reality, every December, organizations set up shop at the resort base for the state’s premier backcountry event. On Saturday, Dec. 10, attendees at the resort’s fifth annual Beacon Bash learned skills for navigating...
WINTER PARK, CO
Granby approves liquor license for ax throwing business

Granby’s Board of Trustees held four separate meetings Tuesday, Dec. 13, the first of which was a meeting of the Granby Liquor Licensing Authority. The agenda had two items — the first approved the minutes from the June 22, 2021 meeting, and the second approved a beer and wine liquor license for Troublesome Tomahawks.
GRANBY, CO
Granby Adult Volleyball Posts Scores From Dec. 6 and 13 Games

Editor’s note: The results of the Dec. 13 games have been added to this story. The league standings are current. The Granby Adult Coed Volleyball League started its season with some hard-hitting competition. The league will take a two-week break for the holidays and resume Jan. 3. Results of...
GRANBY, CO

