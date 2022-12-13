ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
wonderwall.com

More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light

Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Popculture

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife, Allison Holker, Breaks Her Silence on Husband's Death

Stephen "tWitch" Boss' wife Allison Holker confirmed his passing on Wednesday and opened up about her grief in a statement published by PEOPLE. Boss was found dead at a hotel in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Holker gave fans the news in her own words and then asked for privacy for her family during this difficult time.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Justin Hartley Drama ‘Never Game’ Ordered to Series at CBS

The pickup marks the network’s first series order for next season. The project was originally put into development at CBS in 2021 and ordered to pilot in July 2022. Along with Hartley, the cast also includes Robin Weigert, Abby McEnany, Eric Graise, Fiona Rene, and Mary McDonnell. More from...
SFGate

NYC firefighter suffers fatal fall while preparing for drill

NEW YORK (AP) — A veteran New York City firefighter suffered a fatal head injury after falling 20 feet inside his firehouse this week while preparing for a training exercise, authorities announced Friday. William P. Moon II was preparing for a drill inside his Brooklyn firehouse Monday when he...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SFGate

Harry, Meghan vent grievances in final Netflix episodes

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, vent their grievances against the British monarchy in the second half of their Netflix documentary series released Thursday, which includes Harry describing how his older brother shouted at him during a meeting and Meghan talking about wanting to end her life as she struggled to cope with toxic press coverage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy