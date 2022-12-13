ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Letsche Elementary School in Hill District to be converted to mixed-income housing

By Julia Felton
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
Pittsburgh’s Urban Redevelopment Authority has agreed to sell the former Letsche Elementary School in the city’s Hill District to a developer that will revitalize the historic building as part of a mixed-income housing development.

The project, called Letsche School Apartments, will include 42 apartments in the former school building, as well as four new-construction townhomes and an urban garden, according to plans presented to the URA board.

“This is an incredibly large and beautiful building that was constructed in 1905 and has an incredible amount of detail and ornamentation that was added on to it in several decades over the previous century, the most notable being art deco paneling in the building’s southern entrance facing Bedford Avenue,” said Niklas Persson, a lending analyst with the URA.

The former school, he said, was entered on the National Register of Historic Places in 1986.

“Unfortunately, the building was closed thereafter and has remained vacant for approximately 15 years,” Persson said.

The interior is in poor condition, but the structure is still in good shape, he said.

Boston-based Beacon Communities plans to leverage low-income housing tax credits and historic rehabilitation tax credits to bring the building back to life.

The URA also has approved a rental gap program loan of about $953,000 for the development.

Once renovated, the building is expected to house 42 apartments, including 10 units earmarked for people making no more than 60% of the area median income, 19 for people making up to 50% of the area median income, five for people making 20% of the area median income and eight listed at market rate.

Construction is slated to be completed by early 2024, Persson said.

Total development costs are estimated at around $22.6 million, according to the URA.

URA Board Chair Kyle Chintalapalli highlighted the “significant number” of affordable units in the development and credited the developer for “preserving that community fabric” by revitalizing a historic site in the Hill District.

“It’s a good one to see for the community there,” he said.

The URA board on Thursday unanimously voted to approve the sale of the property for $30,000, plus costs.

“Beacon is very interested in adding this historic asset, as renovated, to our growing portfolio in the Pittsburgh area,” said Jennifer DiNardo, senior project developer with Beacon Communities. “We think it’s going to be a great-looking development, serving many levels of affordable residents.”

Greensburg OKs budget with no tax hike, expands role and salary of rec superintendent

Greensburg Council this week finalized a 2023 city budget of about $13 million without increasing taxes. City property owners will continue to pay real estate taxes totaling 27.05 mills. That amount includes 1 mill each to help support the Greensburg Hempfield Area Library and to cover public safety expenses that had been paid for with revenue from the now-closed J. Edward Hutchinson Parking Garage.
GREENSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Belle Vernon Area HS student Quinton Martin collects toys for Westmoreland Co. Community Action

BELLE VERNON, Pa. (KDKA) -- With Christmas just over a week away, one local high school student is helping give back in a big way.Quinton Martin, a junior from Belle Vernon Area High School and standout athlete is helping make sure kids don't go without toys this Christmas.Martin teamed up with a local nonprofit from the Mon Valley and even used his own money to help provide toys for kids.All of the toys that were purchased were donated to Westmoreland Community Action and CYS. In addition to this recent act of charity, Martin is known to be a huge inspiration to his community.Last weekend, Quinton, who is one of the top junior high school football players in the country, was part of the Belle Vernon Area Leopards football team that won the PIAA 3A State Championship game. It was the first state title in school history. Way to go, Quinton! 
BELLE VERNON, PA
Tribune-Review

Crews shut down homeless encampment on Pittsburgh's North Side

Pittsburgh officials on Wednesday shut down a homeless encampment in the city’s North Side and helped to relocate most people who had been living there. City officials worked to develop “transition plans” for people living at the encampment along Stockton Avenue near Sue Murray Pool before closing it down and putting fencing around the site, said Maria Montaño, a spokeswoman for Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Firefighters called to Brentwood home

BRENTWOOD, Pa. — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Brentwood, Allegheny County, on Friday morning. The fire broke out at a house on Fairway Drive. The cause has not been determined. No injuries have been reported.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

McKeesport rallies for woman whose home saw extreme blight

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — From the outside, you couldn't tell how badly Debbie Teoli’s roof leaked. “It was like a waterfall in one room in the attic," she said, "and in the one bedroom, it actually started pouring in." Teoli was born and bred in McKeesport and loves the...
MCKEESPORT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

City Public Works dismantles North Side homeless encampment, surrounds area with fence

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh's plan to address the homelessness crisis moved into high gear on Wednesday morning as crews with the Public Works Department moved in to take down the largest encampment in the city. The move is part of an overall plan to dismantle the encampments and get people living in them into shelters.The encampment on Stockton Avenue on the North Side had grown over the summer from a few tents to more than three dozen.Over the past three weeks, outreach workers have been trying to get people to relocate to the newly opened Second Avenue Commons shelter downtown. The city...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Rep. Sara Innamorato joins crowded field of Allegheny County executive candidates

A fifth Democratic candidate for Allegheny County executive has entered the field, and one with arguably the largest base of progressive support. State Rep. Sara Innamorato, D-Lawrenceville, announced her candidacy Thursday at an event in Millvale. She was flanked by more than 60 supporters inside the Millvale Food + Energy Hub, including nurses, union workers, and progressive Democratic officials like Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and Congresswoman-elect Summer Lee.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Zappala running for reelection as Allegheny County district attorney

PITTSBURGH — As Allegheny County District Attorney Steve Zappala entered the race to run for a seventh term, he was critical of the city of Pittsburgh's handling of crime. "The city's going to have a problem, I think, by the way, with all the stuff that's been going on that has not been positive in terms of how it's been presented to the public. I think, rightfully so. I think the facts bear that out," Zappala said during remarks before the holiday gathering of the Pittsburgh Regional Building Trades Council held at Acrisure Stadium.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

The Hills snack bar is coming back as a food truck

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A local man is trying to revitalize Hills Department Store's snack bar to bring back memories for people who live in the Pittsburgh area. Proudly wearing a shirt with the old "Hills" logo, Jason Powell said he's bringing the nostalgic snack bar with a food truck that will travel to former locations of Hills stores.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Pittsburgh has a commission dedicated to racial equity – but in two years, it has never held a meeting

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto and City Councilman Rev. Ricky Burgess sit and listen to a 2019 presentation of the Homewood Comprehensive Community Plan. Burgess later sponsored, and Peduto signed, legislation creating the Commission on Racial Equity. (Photo by Heather Mull/PublicSource) The future of the Commission on Racial Equity, billed as...
PITTSBURGH, PA
