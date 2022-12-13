ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Howard Stern Calls Meghan Markle & Prince Harry ‘Whiny’ After Netflix Documentary

By Eric Todisco
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FLFxo_0jh2m4np00
Image Credit: Andrew H Walker/Shutterstock

Howard Stern has no love for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after watching their new Netflix docuseries. “It’s been painful,” Howard, 68, said about the doc to his co-host Robin Quivers on the Dec. 12 episode of his SiriusXM radio show, per Mediaite. “I wouldn’t stay with it, but my wife [Beth Stern] wants to watch it, so, you know, we have shows we watch, but they come off like such whiny bitches. I gotta tell you man, I just don’t get it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hQjQH_0jh2m4np00
Howard Stern (Photo: Andrew H Walker/Shutterstock)

The host of The Howard Stern Show said he does have “empathy” for Harry, 38, because of the death of his mother Princess Diana, but he’s still not a fan of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. “When those two start whining about ‘Wah wah wah, and they don’t like me’, and she [Meghan] wants to be beloved in this country, but man, oh man,” Howard said. “It’s just very weird to watch two people who keep screaming, ‘We wanted our privacy, we wanted the press to leave us alone.’ And then what is their special that they put out on Netflix — showing you them and their kids and their life. It’s like the Kardashians except boring. You know what I mean?”

Howard also called Meghan, 41, and Harry’s situation with the Royal Family “troubling,” and questioned if their life was really that bad when they were living in the U.K before they quit their jobs as senior working royals. “Is this your career talking about how humiliated you were being part of, I don’t know, living in a castle — and it’s hard to relate to. It’s like, it looks pretty terrific to me,” Howard said.

As Howard and Robin wrapped up the conversation, the radio show host predicted that Harry and Meghan’s marriage, which has been going strong for over four years now, may not last. “I think he’s eventually not gonna dig her. I’m telling you,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lWQS4_0jh2m4np00
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (Photo: Shutterstock)

The first three episodes of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan premiered Dec. 8 and focused on the couple’s lives before they met as well as their first date and the impact their relationship had on those around them before and after it went public. The second installment, which will be released Thursday, Dec. 15, will be focusing more on their lives after getting hitched, including when they decided to leave royal life and make a private life for themselves in Southern California.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

'I Am Not A Bank': King Charles Refused To Take Prince Harry's Calls Asking For Money Prior To Queen Elizabeth's Passing

King Charles reportedly refused to speak to Prince Harry on the phone prior to Queen Elizabeth’s passing despite the late monarch’s efforts to reunite the father-and-son pair at the time, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising revelation comes just a few short months after Elizabeth’s sudden passing in September, and just weeks before Harry’s bombshell tell-all memoir – Spare – is set to hit bookshelves on January 10.But prior to Queen Elizabeth’s passing, and when the late monarch would ask the then-Prince Charles why he would not take Harry’s calls, Charles reportedly responded: “Because I am not a bank.”“The late Queen was...
RadarOnline

'This Is The Last Straw’: King Charles’ Views Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Netflix Show As Shameful ‘Money Grab’: Sources

King Charles has been privately fuming about Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries describing it as a money grab that is shameful to the family, RadarOnline.com has learned. Meghan, 41, and Harry, 38, have been catching heat in the past week after the first couple of episodes were released from their show, Harry & Meghan. The six-part docuseries provides an intimate look inside the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s home life. The two talk in detail about ditching the royal family and moving to Hollywood. One source revealed that Meghan and Harry, “wanted to push the boundaries even more”...
E! News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids Archie and Lilibet Steal the Show in Netflix Docuseries

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's story isn't complete without their children. After Netflix premiered its new docuseries Harry & Meghan on Dec. 8, fans were treated to plenty of royal tea and bombshells from the couple. But while sharing their story, with the couple's Archewell Productions serving as one of the production companies involved in the project, Harry and Meghan also provided a glimpse into their life as parents to Archie, 3, and 18-month-old Lilibet.
HollywoodLife

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Reportedly Left Suicide Note About ‘Past Challenges’ Before His Death

Stephen “tWitch” Boss left a suicide note where he vaguely alluded to “past challenges” he dealt with before his death, according to TMZ. The outlet learned from law enforcement that tWitch reportedly left the note at the Los Angeles motel where he took his own life at the age of 40. The DJ’s ambiguous note didn’t give exact details about what the “past challenges” were.
LOS ANGELES, CA
seventeen.com

Kate Middleton and Prince William Reportedly No Longer Planning to See Meghan and Harry During U.S. Trip

Kate Middleton and Prince William will return to the U.S. next week to visit Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, but despite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also being on the East Coast for an engagement in New York City, the Prince and Princess of Wales don’t intend for their paths to cross. A source close to the prince and princess told Entertainment Tonight that Kate and William have “no plans” to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Prince Harry reveals two things he misses about life in the royal family

Prince Harry has opened up about the two things he misses about life in the royal family, in his new Netflix documentaryHarry and Meghan.In March 2020, Harry and Meghan officially stood down as senior royals, in a process that became known as “Megxit”.Since then, the couple have bought a multimillion-pound home in the celebrity enclave of Montecito in California and launched a non-profit foundation called Archewell.They also signed lucrative deals thought to be worth well over £100 million with Spotify and Netflix and, as part of the Netflix deal, the couple have released the new docuseries, Harry and Meghan.When...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SheKnows

Prince Harry's Friends Are Reportedly 'Concerned' About the Possible Backlash to His Memoir & Docuseries

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Prince Harry has a lot on his plate this holiday season. With his Netflix docuseries officially dropping on Dec. 8, followed by his highly anticipated memoir, Spare, on Jan. 10, 2023, there is going to be a lot of heat on the Duke of Sussex — and that has some of his close friends worried. Royal expert Nick Bullen shared with Us Weekly that the details surrounding both the book and the series are “a very closely guarded secret.” However, he...
Glamour

Meghan Markle’s Friends Asked Her If Prince Harry ‘Was Worth This’

There are a lot of perks that come with dating a prince—the palace, the tiaras, the personal staff—but it's not all Disney dreams and Netflix movies starring Vanessa Hudgens. We learned as much when Meghan Markle began dating Prince Harry in 2016. For some of Markle's friends, Harry's title was more “red flag” than “fairy tale.”
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
274K+
Followers
25K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy