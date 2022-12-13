Read full article on original website
HCC teams fall to North Central Missouri
Trenton, MO – On Wednesday, Dec. 7, Highland Community College Men's and Women's Basketball teams traveled to Trenton, Missouri to take on North Central Missouri College. The Lady Scotties trailed at the half by nine, 31-40. They outscored the Pirates in the final period 25-22, but still fell 75-83. HCC's women shot a better percentage from the floor making 44.9% to 42.9%, but the Lady Pirates went to the free throw line 31 times and made 24. Highland only had 10 free throw attempts and made seven of those.
Mustang JV wins, varsity falls short
Last week the Doniphan West Mustangs played at Riverside on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and the boys hosted ACCHS on Friday, Dec. 9. At Riverside, both junior varsity squads brought home wins. The JV girls won 26-22 and the JV boys won 20-17. The varsity teams both lost, with the girls falling 33-36 and the boys falling 36-52.
HCC names new football coach
Highland Community College has named Dedrick (DJ) Mayo as Head Football Coach effective immediately. Coach Mayo will be stepping into the position following the untimely passing of HCC Head Football Coach Jared Powers. Coach Mayo was previously the Defensive Coordinator under Coach Powers. Coach Mayo is familiar with Highland and the current HCC student athletes. He has played a major role in preparing for the next recruiting class.
Hennigan, Linda L. 1944-2022
FAIRVIEW, Kan. Linda Lou Selman-Hennigan, 78, passed away Oct. 18, 2022, at her home near Fairview,. Linda started life in Hiawatha born to Francis Selman Sr. and Dorothy Jordan-Selman at home on Sept. 3, 1944, at a mere 4 pounds. To plant a tree in memory of Kan. Selman-Hennigan as...
Smith, Jason A. 1983-2022
NAMPA, Idaho Jason Andrew Smith, 39, of Nampa, and formerly of Sabetha, Kansas, died on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at his parents home in Sabetha. Jason was born in Rapid City, South Dakota, on Feb. 17, 1983, to his parents, Andy Smith and Kathy (Weber) Smith. To plant a tree...
Unexpected decision for new Leavenworth mayor causing confusion, frustration
People in Leavenworth, Kansas say they're confused by city leadership.
One in custody following crash Friday morning near I-470 and S.W. Gage
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was reported to be in custody after a high-speed crash Friday morning in southwest Topeka. The crash was reported around 10 a.m. near Interstate 470 and S.W. Gage Boulevard. Initial reports indicated a vehicle was traveling at speeds of around 100 mph before the...
NW Kan. bridge projects included in $40.5M announcement
WESTMORELAND – Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz on Tuesday announced that $40.5 million will support 33 local and off-system bridge projects across the state. This announcement comes as part of two local bridge improvement programs reshaped to take advantage of new revenue streams generated by the federally approved Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Two hospitalized after vehicles collide on Highway 75 north of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were hospitalized and one was seriously injured after vehicles collided on Highway 75 north of Topeka. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, emergency crews were called to the area of NW 62nd St. and Highway 75 with reports of an injury crash.
Silver Lake Police: ‘Blanket Man’ within rights to walk along Highway 24
SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Silver Lake Police Department says a man dubbed ‘Blanket Man’ is well within his rights to walk along Highway 24 - as long as he obeys the law. The Silver Lake Police Department took to Facebook on Tuesday, Dec. 13, to say...
Topeka business soon-to-be demolished to make space for Polk-Quincy Viaduct project
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local business is in the demolition zone of the Polk-Quincy Viaduct project. Jim Kuhm has been at Shawnee Woodwork for over 50 years, and he’s been the owner for 27 years. When he found out his business was coming to the ground, he wasn’t all that surprised. “I knew it was […]
Building demolition taking place to make room for eatery in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Demolition has begun on a building in downtown Topeka to make room for a proposed new Mexican restaurant. Crews on Thursday afternoon were continuing their work to demolish a building at 735 S. Kansas Ave. The building formerly housed the Wrap City Grill before it closed...
Ballard says she’s opposed to moving KHP superintendent under AG’s control
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Democrat lawmaker says she is opposed to a Republican proposal to move control of the Kansas Highway Patrol from the governor’s office to the state attorney general’s office. Rep. Barbara Ballard, D-Lawrence, told 13 NEWS on Friday that the Republican proposal is “a...
Will Topeka see a white Christmas this year?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – As the end of 2022 inches closer, many residents of Topeka are curious if they’ll be in for a white Christmas. For many, a Christmas without any snow can put a damper on the day. So what is the probability that Topekans will get to experience a snowy holiday weekend this year? […]
21-year-old seriously injured in Hwy 75 crash Tues. night
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 21-year-old was seriously injured Tuesday night trying to cross Highway 75 on N.W. 62nd Street, according to the Kansas Highway Highway Patrol. According to the crash log, the 21-year-old was driving a 2013 Chevy Camaro westbound on N.W. 62nd Street when he pulled out in front of a 2007 Chevy Cobalt […]
Shawnee Co. makes changes to keep recycling program
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. is keeping its curbside recycling program, but at a cost. At their meeting Thursday, commissioners approved a three-month extension with Waste Management to provide the service. Solid Waste Manger Bill Sutton says the goal is to negotiate a longer-term contract later. Commissioners also approved...
3rd Dana Chandler trial to cost Shawnee County
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Dana Chandler trial will restart next year but in a new location. Court Administrators are asking the Shawnee County Commissioners for the remaining $120,000 in their budget to be allocated to cover the upcoming Dana Chandler trial. After the hung jury in September, Chandler will be tried for murder for the […]
Kansas public universities face $1.2 billion in deferred maintenance on core buildings
Nearly 500 academic and research buildings at public universities in Kansas need $1.2 billion in maintenance to earn a "B+" grade denoting "good repair." The post Kansas public universities face $1.2 billion in deferred maintenance on core buildings appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Community Happenings
Dec. 16-18 Artwork will be displayed at the Morrill Public Library for the 2nd Annual Community Art Showcase.
Douglas County deputies recover car from Kansas River
A car possibly stolen out of Leavenworth, Kansas, was recovered from the Kansas River Wednesday morning.
