Hiawatha, KS

hiawathaworldonline.com

HCC teams fall to North Central Missouri

Trenton, MO – On Wednesday, Dec. 7, Highland Community College Men's and Women's Basketball teams traveled to Trenton, Missouri to take on North Central Missouri College. The Lady Scotties trailed at the half by nine, 31-40. They outscored the Pirates in the final period 25-22, but still fell 75-83. HCC's women shot a better percentage from the floor making 44.9% to 42.9%, but the Lady Pirates went to the free throw line 31 times and made 24. Highland only had 10 free throw attempts and made seven of those.
TRENTON, MO
hiawathaworldonline.com

Mustang JV wins, varsity falls short

Last week the Doniphan West Mustangs played at Riverside on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and the boys hosted ACCHS on Friday, Dec. 9. At Riverside, both junior varsity squads brought home wins. The JV girls won 26-22 and the JV boys won 20-17. The varsity teams both lost, with the girls falling 33-36 and the boys falling 36-52.
HIGHLAND, KS
hiawathaworldonline.com

HCC names new football coach

Highland Community College has named Dedrick (DJ) Mayo as Head Football Coach effective immediately. Coach Mayo will be stepping into the position following the untimely passing of HCC Head Football Coach Jared Powers. Coach Mayo was previously the Defensive Coordinator under Coach Powers. Coach Mayo is familiar with Highland and the current HCC student athletes. He has played a major role in preparing for the next recruiting class.
HIGHLAND, KS
hiawathaworldonline.com

Hennigan, Linda L. 1944-2022

FAIRVIEW, Kan. Linda Lou Selman-Hennigan, 78, passed away Oct. 18, 2022, at her home near Fairview,. Linda started life in Hiawatha born to Francis Selman Sr. and Dorothy Jordan-Selman at home on Sept. 3, 1944, at a mere 4 pounds. To plant a tree in memory of Kan. Selman-Hennigan as...
FAIRVIEW, KS
hiawathaworldonline.com

Smith, Jason A. 1983-2022

NAMPA, Idaho Jason Andrew Smith, 39, of Nampa, and formerly of Sabetha, Kansas, died on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at his parents home in Sabetha. Jason was born in Rapid City, South Dakota, on Feb. 17, 1983, to his parents, Andy Smith and Kathy (Weber) Smith. To plant a tree...
NAMPA, ID
WIBW

One in custody following crash Friday morning near I-470 and S.W. Gage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was reported to be in custody after a high-speed crash Friday morning in southwest Topeka. The crash was reported around 10 a.m. near Interstate 470 and S.W. Gage Boulevard. Initial reports indicated a vehicle was traveling at speeds of around 100 mph before the...
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

NW Kan. bridge projects included in $40.5M announcement

WESTMORELAND – Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz on Tuesday announced that $40.5 million will support 33 local and off-system bridge projects across the state. This announcement comes as part of two local bridge improvement programs reshaped to take advantage of new revenue streams generated by the federally approved Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
WESTMORELAND, KS
WIBW

Two hospitalized after vehicles collide on Highway 75 north of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were hospitalized and one was seriously injured after vehicles collided on Highway 75 north of Topeka. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, emergency crews were called to the area of NW 62nd St. and Highway 75 with reports of an injury crash.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Will Topeka see a white Christmas this year?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – As the end of 2022 inches closer, many residents of Topeka are curious if they’ll be in for a white Christmas. For many, a Christmas without any snow can put a damper on the day. So what is the probability that Topekans will get to experience a snowy holiday weekend this year? […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

21-year-old seriously injured in Hwy 75 crash Tues. night

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 21-year-old was seriously injured Tuesday night trying to cross Highway 75 on N.W. 62nd Street, according to the Kansas Highway Highway Patrol. According to the crash log, the 21-year-old was driving a 2013 Chevy Camaro westbound on N.W. 62nd Street when he pulled out in front of a 2007 Chevy Cobalt […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Shawnee Co. makes changes to keep recycling program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. is keeping its curbside recycling program, but at a cost. At their meeting Thursday, commissioners approved a three-month extension with Waste Management to provide the service. Solid Waste Manger Bill Sutton says the goal is to negotiate a longer-term contract later. Commissioners also approved...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

3rd Dana Chandler trial to cost Shawnee County

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Dana Chandler trial will restart next year but in a new location. Court Administrators are asking the Shawnee County Commissioners for the remaining $120,000 in their budget to be allocated to cover the upcoming Dana Chandler trial. After the hung jury in September, Chandler will be tried for murder for the […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
hiawathaworldonline.com

Community Happenings

Dec. 16-18 Artwork will be displayed at the Morrill Public Library for the 2nd Annual Community Art Showcase.
MORRILL, KS

