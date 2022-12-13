The cancelled shows include 'Deux Me After Dark' and 'Doughboys: Snack Pack,' Bloomberg says. Fans of several Spotify live audio shows will soon have to say goodbye to their favorite programs. According to Bloomberg, the music and audio streaming service is ending the production of shows such as Doughboys: Snack Pack, Deux Me After Dark, which describes itself as the "place for the latest tea on your favorite celebrities," The Movie Buff with comedian Jon Gabrus, and A Gay in the Life, which provides a safe space for conversations about the LGBTQ+ experience. The aforementioned shows have either already ended or have announced that they're going off the air soon.

2 DAYS AGO