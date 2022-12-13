Read full article on original website
Cowboys Dak Prescott 'Bothered'; Micah Parsons OUT (Personal) on Final Practice Report for Jaguars
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has seen his interception numbers spike in dramatic fashion. What to do?
Vikings Sign One of Fastest Players in NFL History
Vikings Sign One of Fastest Players in NFL History. They talked with the man way back in April, decided not to draft him, and then acquired his services on December 14th. That’s Kalon Barnes, the newest member of the Minnesota Vikings, a cornerback signed off the practice squad from the Miami Dolphins.
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Death Admission
Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made an admission that turned some heads. In a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers revealed that he's no longer afraid of death. The back-to-back NFL MVP said a recent experience with ayahuasca helped alleviate those concerns. "Ayahuasca and...
Steelers Made Interesting Quarterback Decision In Practice Today
If Kenny Pickett can't start for the Steelers this weekend, head coach Mike Tomlin will have an important decision to make at quarterback. Even though Mitch Trubisky took over for Pickett this past Sunday, his place in the starting lineup is not guaranteed. Mason Rudolph told reporters Wednesday that he...
Cowboys sign ex-Eagles defensive lineman
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the final four games of the regular season. And that means making some roster moves. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Cowboys have signed Anthony Rush to the practice squad, the Star Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. reports. The nose tackle...
Look: Mike Tomlin Trade Destination Floated On Wednesday
It has little chance of happening, but that doesn't mean people aren't talking about it. ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio floated an idea on Wednesday that the Pittsburgh Steelers could trade head coach Mike Tomlin to the Carolina Panthers. "Maybe Tomlin to Carolina. I wouldn't be surprised if that happens," Florio said...
Antonio Brown Has 2-Word Response When Asked About NFL Comeback
Former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown has not played a snap since the end of the 2021 season. With that said, he provided an update on his future this Friday morning. Brown answered the following question from one of his Twitter followers: "Will you ever come back to the NFL? I loved watching you run routes imo one of the best to ever do it."
What Cowboys, Bills are getting with T.Y. Hilton, Cole Beasley: Here's what the two 33-year-old WRs can add
Both the Cowboys and Bills signed a receiver this week, neither of whom were Odell Beckham Jr. Imagine that. Dallas added T.Y. Hilton and Buffalo brought in Cole Beasley. Both are 33 years old. In the prime of their careers, they were stud wideouts. Hilton led the NFL in receiving...
Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Stephen A. Smith Today
Stephen A. Smith had another hot take about the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday. During a segment on Get Up, Smith was asked if quarterback Dak Prescott is the problem with the team and he was quick to answer with "yes." "Hell yeah," Smith said. "Listen, offensively, you got CeeDee Lamb,...
NFL World Is Furious With Tyreek Hill's Admission
Earlier this week, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill finally admitted the real reason he decided to leave the Kansas City Chiefs. Hill admitted he didn't receive the amount of targets he wanted to in Kansas City. After the coaching staff promised and then failed to deliver more passes his way, he told his agent he wanted out.
Prominent ESPN Personality Announces He's Leaving The Network
On Wednesday morning, David Jacoby had important news to share with his fans. After spending over two decades with ESPN, Jacoby is ready to embrace the next chapter of his career. Jacoby told his Twitter followers that it was a mutual decision. "It’s time," Jacoby tweeted. "After 23 years with...
Cowboys Reveal Huge Injury Update On Key Offensive Star
The Dallas Cowboys barely escaped Week 14 with a victory over the Houston Texans, needing a 98-yard drive late in the fourth quarter to pull ahead and get the win. There are certainly a lot of things to clean up as the Cowboys are going to be on the road in three out of their final four games of the season and it is far from a cakewalk.
Stephen A. Smith Names The 1 Problem With Dallas Cowboys
During this Wednesday's edition of "Get Up" on ESPN, Stephen A. Smith and the rest of the crew talked about the weakest link on the Cowboys. Smith believes Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is the team's biggest problem. He listed all the weapons the team has on offense and pretty much said it's on the quarterback to take care of the football.
Stephen A. Smith Names The Scariest Team In The NFL
We're in the final four weeks of this 2022 NFL season and teams are making their push for the playoffs. For ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, one stands out as the scariest of them all. On Friday's edition of First Take, Smith made the case that the San Francisco 49ers are...
NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham Reportedly 'Leaning' Toward 1 Decision
Despite initial belief that he could help a team make a run at a Super Bowl, it appears Odell Beckham Jr. won't take the field at all this season. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, several teams believe OBJ is "leaning toward" sitting out for the remainder of the year.
Cowboys Fans React To Ex-Wide Receiver's Trade Admission
Ryan Switzer's Dallas Cowboys tenure didn't last long. Dallas made the wide receiver a fourth-round pick in 2017 after he collected 96 catches for 1,112 as a senior at North Carolina. Switzer primarily served as a kick and punt returner throughout his rookie season. The following offseason, Dallas traded him...
Cowboys Get More Brutal Injury News On Defensive Side
The Dallas Cowboys had a close call with the Houston Texans in Week 14, as they trailed for the majority of the game. But, in their final drive of the game, the Cowboys went 98 yards to score the go-ahead touchdown, winning their fourth consecutive game and dropping the Texans to a record of 1-11-1.
Son Of Longtime College Football Coach Is Transferring
Florida Atlantic quarterback Willie Taggart Jr. has entered the NCAA transfer portal. His decision was made a month after his father was fired as the head coach of the Owls. Now that Taggart has entered the transfer portal, he'll get to explore his options. Taggart received limited playing time this...
MLB Star Outfielder Reportedly Makes Free Agency Decision
All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi is heading back to the American League Central. According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, the White Sox are signing Benintendi to a five-year, $75 million contract. Benintendi spent the first half of the 2022 season with the Royals. He was then dealt to the Yankees before...
NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott's Brother's Admission
Dak Prescott's brother Tad is fully in the Christmas spirit. Well, sort of. Tad Prescott informed his Twitter followers that he's looking forward to Christmas Eve, but not because of the impending arrival of Santa Claus. "Is anyone else as excited for Christmas Eve as I am?" he asked. "It’s...
