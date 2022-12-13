Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colorado issues health advisory for retail marijuana sold in 5 communitiesMatt WhittakerColorado State
Denver Mayor Says City is Strained After Spending $800,000 Supporting MigrantsTom HandyDenver, CO
McGregor Square hosts holiday drag shows, skating and Santa pet photosBrittany Anas
‘People with dirty mouths’ prepare homeless Christmas partyDavid Heitz
RTD discontinues two DougCo light rail connectionsHeather WillardLone Tree, CO
Related
Cephalopods Can Pass a Cognitive Test Designed For Human Children
Last year, a test of cephalopod smarts reinforced how important it is for us humans to not underestimate animal intelligence. Cuttlefish were given a new version of the marshmallow test, and the results appeared to demonstrate that there's more going on in their strange little brains than we knew. Their ability to learn and adapt, the researchers said, could have evolved to give cuttlefish an edge in the cutthroat eat-or-be-eaten marine world they live in. The marshmallow test, or Stanford marshmallow experiment, is pretty straightforward. A child is placed in a room with a marshmallow. They are told if they can manage not to...
MedicalXpress
Socialness is in the eye of the beholder
Although people are generally predisposed to perceive interactions to be social even in unlikely contexts, they don't always agree on exactly which information is social, according to a new Dartmouth College study. The findings show that much of the brain responds more strongly to information that is interpreted as social...
psychologytoday.com
How Exposure to Nature Influences Creativity
Nature excites our creative impulses. Natural settings are essential for creativity to prosper. Imagination is fostered via regular contacts with the natural world. The Remote Associates Test (RAT) has been used by psychologists to assess various cognitive abilities linked to creativity. The test typically lasts 40 minutes and consists of 30 to 40 questions, each of which presents three cue words (that appear to be unrelated), but are linked by a fourth word, which is the correct answer. Here’s an example:
MedicalXpress
Hearing is believing: Sounds can alter our visual perception
Perception generally feels effortless. If you hear a bird chirping and look out the window, it hardly feels like your brain has done anything at all when you recognize that chirping critter on your windowsill as a bird. In fact, research in Psychological Science suggests that these kinds of audio...
psychologytoday.com
What Are the Secret Ingredients for Happiness?
Happiness is not just an outcome of success but it's actually a factor to create success. Happiness has been researched extensively and we can influence our own level of happiness. Factors that increase happiness include choosing to be generous and kind, practicing gratitude, cultivating strengths, and meditation. Millions of people...
psychologytoday.com
Is Your Attachment Anxiety Messing With Your Memory?
A new study uncovered that anxiously attached individuals falsify memories far more than the average person. People with anxious attachment styles are also more likely to get facts wrong about everyday social situations. Researchers suggested that moving toward a more secure attachment style can positively affect memory processes. A new...
psychologytoday.com
How to Manage the Big Emotions of Divorce and Stay Calm
We know that divorce is 95% emotional and only 5% legal. Earlier in 2022, I wrote about that 5%. But it’s the 95% that starts well before the legal process and lasts long after the divorce is over. What is that 95%? (Hint: not all are negative emotions.) Shock.
Scientists try to identify who the world's most boring person is
Researchers from the University of Essex did a study among more than 500 people across 5 experiments in a quest to find out who the most boring people in the world are. The results show that those people who enjoy talking about religion, smoking, watching TV, and bird-watching are categorized as the most boring individuals.
Medical News Today
Having a sense of purpose may help you live longer, research shows
A sense of purpose can drive healthy behavior and make a person more resilient to stress. Prior research has shown that having a sense of purpose is associated with living longer. A new study shows this association is true for older adults across race, ethnicity, and gender. According to the...
entrepreneurshiplife.com
Can AI Really Grasp Human Emotion?
Humans are complex beings, to say the least. The ranges of emotions we go through – even in the space of just one day – can drastically go up and down. It is difficult for us to understand ourselves sometimes, let alone for our technology to. However, the question whether or not technology can grasp our emotions has been debated for years now, with no definitive answer. These days, AI has advanced so much that more than ever though. It can pick up on social cues and can recognize patterns, including when it comes to our emotions. Here we are going to explore if AI can grasp human emotion and to what extent.
Smashing things to vent may not be good for the brain or the body | Opinion
By David StephenSometimes, when frustrated, irritated or angry, there is often a feeling to let it out by some physical expression or action. There are situations where people are advised to vent or do something to expel those feelings, to avoid bottling them up. It works, at times, for some,...
Motivation Isn't Some Magical Elixir — It's a Skill You Can Develop
Leaders aren't mythical creatures with a surplus of energy — they hone it. Progress is about mindset.
How To Be Persuasive With Your Body Language
Whether we realize it or not, we all try to be persuasive. Follow these four body language hacks to be more persuasive.
aginginplace.com
Aging in Place: Normalizing Stasis is Ageism
Praying is like a rocking chair – it’ll give you something to do, but it won’t get you anywhere. Historically it was thought a long period of living-working earned “downtime” for the individual. “Here, sit, I will get that for you.” It was a form of respect and cultural expectation. Also, for many minorities experiencing a life of hard work, old age was considered a time of deserved rest (inactivity). Rocking chairs, Rest homes, all equated to the Peak and Decline model of aging.
Comments / 0