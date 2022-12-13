Read full article on original website
Police investigating possible hazardous material found in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police and firefighters are working to remove possible hazardous materials from a home in the Reed section of Newport News Friday. Homes are being evacuated in the 900 block of 12th Street. Police said the suspect they think is behind the hazardous situation is currently...
Hampton Police Division investigating Drummond Jewelers burglary
Incriminating evidence stacking up against Newport News husband in death of missing wife
Lewis is charged with first-degree murder and a felony gun charge, although his wife has never been found. Eure-Lewis was never heard from after July 17.
25-year-old former Navy sailor sentenced to 12 years in connection to 2021 deadly DUI crash
According to police, 25-year-old Alexis Whitehead was sentenced to 12 years in prison for manslaughter, causing the death of another by racing, DUI causing significant and permanent injury, and DUI.
Suspect arrested after shooting at vehicle in Franklin
According to police, the Franklin Police Department, along with the Southampton County Sheriff's Officer conducted a search warrant in the 20000 block of General Thomas Highway.
Virginia Beach woman loses $24k in bail bond phone call scheme
Police are warning about a new phone scam making its rounds in Hampton Roads. News 3 caught up with one Virginia Beach woman who fell victim, losing $24,000.
Gunshot victim taken to Norfolk hospital Thursday
Police are now investigating after a person was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound Thursday morning.
Former Norfolk police chief turned down for other jobs
Former Norfolk police chief turned down for other …. Officials raise concerns after 10 of 21 VB Mass Shooting …. WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Chesapeake small business unknowingly sends $900k …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Local Guinness World Record holder delivers LEGO …. WAVY News 10's...
Woman gets 31 years in prison for 2020 Virginia Beach shooting
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A woman was sentenced to 31 years in prison after fatally shooting her boyfriend at a Red Roof Inn in 2020, the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney announced Thursday. Melissa Diaz, 45, was convicted on charges of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission...
Albemarle District Jail Officer arrested on drug charges in Elizabeth City
According to a press release, an investigation revealed that ADJ Officer Jeffrey Haughton II was involved in a drug distribution conspiracy at the jail and was using his position to sneak contraband and controlled substances inside the jail.
Man shot at hotel in Norfolk, police say
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department responded to a shooting Thursday morning that left a man hurt. According to a spokesperson for the department, officers got the call shortly before 7 a.m. to respond to the 700 block of Monticello Avenue. That's the Wyndham Garden Hotel. When they...
Multiple people killed, hurt in I-64 party bus crash
A crash involving a bus and a tractor-trailer on Interstate 64 has left at least three people dead and multiple others injured Friday morning, Virginia State Police said.
Man injured in shooting at Norfolk hotel
Donovan Lynch's family paid $3 million settlement from VA Beach
How much money will cities continually have to pay out to the families of people who have been unjustly killed by police before they start to really address the problems with law enforcement culture and training? We would ask how many people have to be killed but they don’t seem to be too concerned about that…
Autopsy reveals how two-year-old died in Va. Beach motel room
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - More information is coming out about the death of a two-year-old in Virginia Beach. WVEC reports that the child’s mother, Leandra Andrade faced a judge on Wednesday. She is charged with second-degree murder following the death of her daughter back in August. Police say...
Federal jury convicts Hampton man of conspiracy, drug and gun charges
A Hampton man has been found guilty on charges of conspiracy, drug and firearm charges. A federal jury convicted 39-year-old Jonathan C. Long on Thursday.
Norfolk-based Sailor sentenced in 2021 crash that killed 23-year-old woman
On Friday, a judge sentenced Alexis Whitehead, 25, to 12 years in prison for racing with another vehicle while under the influence and crashing off Hampton Boulevard.
Firefighters respond to house fire on Camino Reath South in Virginia Beach
The Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a fire on the 2400 block of Camino Real South.
Man injured following overnight shooting on High St in Portsmouth
Police say a man was injured following an overnight shooting in Portsmouth.
Virginia Beach To Pay $3 Million Settlement For Unlawful Killing Of Pharrell’s Cousin
The city of Virginia Beach has agreed to pay a $3 million settlement to the father of Donovon Lynch, a Black man shot and killed by a police officer last March. Lynch is a cousin of acclaimed songwriter and record producer Pharrell Williams, a Virginia Beach native who used his voice to call national attention to the case.
