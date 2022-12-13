ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

MinnPost

Ramsey County to move on $800 million St. Paul development on Mississippi River

At the Pioneer Press Frederick Melo writes, “With a key vote next week, the Ramsey County Board is poised to revive plans for an $800 million housing, office and commercial development overlooking the Mississippi River in downtown St. Paul. The next step will be finding state matching funds for a nine-acre public park. Ramsey County selected AECOM four years ago among 10 developers interested in redeveloping a lengthy section of Kellogg Boulevard previously occupied by Ramsey County’s Government Center West complex and the former adult detention center. … ‘We’re one of the last major river cities to activate the river,’ said Ramsey County Board Chair Trista MatasCastillo, noting the park terrace will create additional acreage over Shepard Road and the railroad tracks, much like a split-level home.”
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
MIX 94.9

Local Businesses Plan Big Expansion Projects

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Two local businesses will share $4.6 million to help create more jobs in Minnesota. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced that Little Falls-based Wabash and Wiha Tools USA, based in Monticello, will join businesses in Brooklyn Park and Hastings in receiving funding to expand their business and create more than 270 new jobs in the next three years.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Mayor Frey on downtown Minneapolis futures: "Things are changing, we've got to change with them"

MINNEAPOLIS -- Over the last few weeks we've seen some long-standing stores announcing their closures in downtown Minneapolis.Marshalls and Nordstrom Rack are closing, and The Hilton Hotel and LaSalle Plaza are set to go up for auction. This is all happening as downtown in general is fighting to bounce back from two years of shutdowns and tough financial times. Mayor Jacob Frey says he has a plan to revive downtown's once famous shopping mecca. He appeared on WCCO's The 4 on Thursday afternoon to talk with John Lauritsen and Jennifer Mayerle. Here is the conversation they had:Jennifer Mayerle: You know, we...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Center Municipal Liquor Store Losses Topped $51K in 2021

A state audit released this week gives us a closer look at how Minnesota’s municipal liquor stores fared in 2021. Of the 212 in the state, Brooklyn Center suffered the greatest financial loss. “With the killing of Daunte Wright, both stores got looted. Everything got destroyed,” said Tom Agnes,...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities liquor store worker's generosity gains global attention

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – A metro liquor store hopes giving is contagious.WCCO's Beret Leone reported last week about how a worker at Brooklyn Center Liquors gave the shoes right off her feet to a man who came into the store in just his socksNow, the store is sponsoring a drive to keep their unsheltered neighbors warm.Video of Ta Leia "Ace" Thomas taking off her shoes and giving them to a man who had none has gone viral, and so have requests from people all over the globe who want to help."One selfless, little act has turned into this big thing,"...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, St. Paul police departments using different tactics to recruit

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota's two biggest police departments are trying to find its next officers to serve the community. Minneapolis and St. Paul are using different tactics to gain interest at a time when applications are down across the country. One is leaning into technology, while the other is leaning on the community.The Minneapolis Police Department needs more officers. It was left depleted following the murder of George Floyd and subsequent riots, and it's actively recruiting."Our hiring plan is going to last many years, obviously. We're trying to rebuild a department that suffered a substantial loss," Cmdr. Grant Snyder said.Snyder says...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Minneapolis City Council approves new police oversight ordinance

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis City Council approved an ordinance that would introduce a new way to overlook and investigate any police misconduct complaints. The ordinance, which passed Tuesday night, would implement a community commission and provide Minneapolis residents the opportunity to serve as a "review panelist" during investigations into any allegations of police misconduct.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MIX 108

WATCH: Minnesota Police Pursue Suspects Wanted For 2nd Degree Assault

Minnesota officers were pursuing suspects wanted for 2nd-degree assault. The footage was caught on Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras. There is never a shortage of crime stories in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Just a few months ago, a Minnesota man was arrested after leaving his ID at the scene of the crime. An unnamed criminal committed a theft at two different stores within a span of a half an hour. While he was committing the second theft, his backpack was located at the spot he committed the first theft. In his backpack, his ID.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

State Patrol – Alcohol Involved in Fatal Crash on Snowy Highway

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is reporting weather conditions and alcohol may have contributed to a fatal traffic crash early today in Minneapolis. The victim of the deadly incident has been identified as 39-year-old Sean Stout of Bloomington. The State Patrol says he was driving an SUV east on Highway 62 just before 2 AM when the vehicle drifted off the snow and ice-covered road and crashed into the 34th Avenue Bridge on the north edge of the Twin Cities airport near the entrance to the Minnesota Air National Guard base.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Law enforcement fatally shoots man after long standoff west of Twin Cities

Law enforcement fatally shot a man with a long history of mental illness after a lengthy standoff at his home west of the Twin Cities, officials and family said Thursday. The encounter occurred in New Auburn, a city of about 400 residents roughly 60 miles southwest of Minneapolis in Sibley County, said state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension spokeswoman Bonney Bowman.
NEW AUBURN, MN

