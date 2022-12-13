ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Human heart found on salt pile in Tennessee, TDOT says

HUMPHREY'S COUNTY, Tenn. — A human heart was found on a salt pile in Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). The department of transportation said that the heart was found on a TDOT salt pile in Humphrey’s County, Tennessee. That’s about two-and-a-half hours east of Memphis in between Jackson and Nashville.
Former Tennessee Volunteer and Elizabethton native Mills dead at 77

Elizabethton, TN — Now before Hyatt the electrifying wide receiver in Knoxville was Elizabethton native Johnny Mills who died from an extended illness Thursday morning at the age of 77 with family and friends by his sideMills played wide receiver and tight end at the University of Tennessee (1964-66) where he lettered for 3 years.He […]
Darth Blader or Tim McThaw? TDOT holds snowplow naming contest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation needs your help naming four of its snowplows. You can vote for your favorite snowplow name here. Darth Blader, Tim McThaw, Reba McEnplower, Nashville Plowdators and Thaw Enforcement are among the choices available. Voting has already begun and ends Dec. 30 at 4:30 p.m.
Tenn. textbook panel ill-equipped to manage library book appeals

Tennessee’s textbook commission has wide new powers to determine which books students can and can’t access in public school libraries. But members say the panel doesn’t have enough resources to finish its most pressing new task: providing guidance to school leaders on how to comply with several recently enacted library laws. The all-volunteer commission blew past a statutory Dec. 1 deadline to finalize its guidelines, and decided last week that it can’t...
4 of the most scenic fishing spots in East Tennessee

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fishing is one of Tennessee’s favorite pastimes, and anglers in East Tennessee have the opportunity to take in some gorgeous scenery while landing world-class freshwater fish. Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) Fishery Biologists John Hammonds, Shaun Ramsey and Alan Beach spoke with News Channel 11 about the beautiful sights anglers […]
Human heart found in Department of Transportation salt pile

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators are working to determine how a human heart wound up in a salt pile owned by the Tennessee Department of Transportation. TDOT workers were working with the salt pile to make brine on Thursday, and as they took out some salt, they found what they initially believed was an oddly shaped rock, WSMV reported.
8 Fabulous Reasons To Visit Northwest Tennessee During The Holidays

The small towns of Northwest Tennessee feel like a Norman Rockwell painting come to life, welcoming visitors to stroll through the light-strung streets with hot cocoa in hand. The holiday season in Northwest Tennessee is the opportunity to explore some incredible small towns, eat at excellent restaurants, enjoy fabulous state parks, and see millions of twinkling Christmas lights. When you combine the festivities of the holiday season with the small-town charm of the cities in Northwest Tennessee, you have the makings for the perfect holiday-themed road trip.
Engineer says crane has structural problems

A Maury County deputy killed in a crash on Monday was remembered at a visitation service on Thursday in Columbia. An East Nashville community is demanding change at a busy intersection many pedestrians use daily after a man was hit by a car and severely injured on Sunday. Thursday evening...
U.S. could be headed for mild recession; yet Tennessee may not

Lillian and Rodney Whittington are looking forward to the future in a new house built for them in Knoxville by Habitat for Humanity. ‘I come from nothing’: UT football player gives back to community. Updated: 2 hours ago. Vols offensive lineman Javontez Spraggins helped Childhelp give Christmas presents to...
Former convicts get second chances thanks to Knoxville trucking company

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville trucking company, is giving a second chance to some inmates just released from Tennessee state prisons. Jim Peters, the president at TLD Logistics, explains how its ‘Changing Lanes’ program is helping better the lives of former inmates. “These are people that have...
New details about Knoxville's Homeless population

New details about Knoxville’s Homeless population. Knoxville Utilities Board expert shares home heating hacks for the winter. WATE Midday News. Zoo Knoxville brings holiday spirit with ‘Zoo Lights’. "Zoo Lights" is taking over Zoo Knoxville again in the 2022 holiday season. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Law enforcement presence...
Is Tennessee headed toward a recession?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The U.S. could be headed toward a mild recession, but it’s unlikely in Tennessee, according to an economic report by the University of Tennessee that came out on Thursday. The annual report released by the Boyd Center for the governor showed the U.S. economy will...
Tennessee revokes license of travel nurse who Ballad says stole drugs

Tennessee revokes license of travel nurse who Ballad says stole drugs. Tennessee revokes license of travel nurse who Ballad …. Tennessee revokes license of travel nurse who Ballad says stole drugs. Roundball Roundup: Tribe win on home floor, Buckles …. Roundball Roundup: Tribe win on home floor, Buckles shines on...
Gov. Lee responds to DCS audit

The state Department of Children's Services has come under fire following a scathing audit that found the department failing in several aspects. One of the most alarming indictments is the alleged lack of investigation into sexual abuse. Gov. Bill Lee spoke about the issue Thursday. Gov. Lee responds to DCS...
Knoxville, TN
