Human heart found on salt pile in Tennessee, TDOT says
HUMPHREY'S COUNTY, Tenn. — A human heart was found on a salt pile in Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). The department of transportation said that the heart was found on a TDOT salt pile in Humphrey’s County, Tennessee. That’s about two-and-a-half hours east of Memphis in between Jackson and Nashville.
Knoxville-to-Dallas flight diverted to Nashville for possible maintenance problem
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville-to-Dallas flight was diverted Friday morning to Nashville because of a possible maintenance problem, an airline spokesman said. American Airlines Flight 9785 departed Knoxville about 8:20 a.m. Friday, according to the spokesman. After becoming airborne the A320 jet reached an altitude of 38,000 feet, according...
East Tennessee restaurants open on Christmas
Looking for somewhere to eat on Christmas? Instead of finding out your favorite place is closed once you get there, check out this list of restaurants open on Christmas in East Tennessee!
Former Tennessee Volunteer and Elizabethton native Mills dead at 77
Elizabethton, TN — Now before Hyatt the electrifying wide receiver in Knoxville was Elizabethton native Johnny Mills who died from an extended illness Thursday morning at the age of 77 with family and friends by his sideMills played wide receiver and tight end at the University of Tennessee (1964-66) where he lettered for 3 years.He […]
WSMV
Darth Blader or Tim McThaw? TDOT holds snowplow naming contest
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation needs your help naming four of its snowplows. You can vote for your favorite snowplow name here. Darth Blader, Tim McThaw, Reba McEnplower, Nashville Plowdators and Thaw Enforcement are among the choices available. Voting has already begun and ends Dec. 30 at 4:30 p.m.
‘Experience the call’: 2023 Tennessee Sandhill Crane Festival set for January
A celebration of some 20,000 Sandhill Cranes is happening in January in Meigs County that the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is hosting for bird enthusiasts and families.
Tenn. textbook panel ill-equipped to manage library book appeals
Tennessee’s textbook commission has wide new powers to determine which books students can and can’t access in public school libraries. But members say the panel doesn’t have enough resources to finish its most pressing new task: providing guidance to school leaders on how to comply with several recently enacted library laws. The all-volunteer commission blew past a statutory Dec. 1 deadline to finalize its guidelines, and decided last week that it can’t...
4 of the most scenic fishing spots in East Tennessee
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fishing is one of Tennessee’s favorite pastimes, and anglers in East Tennessee have the opportunity to take in some gorgeous scenery while landing world-class freshwater fish. Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) Fishery Biologists John Hammonds, Shaun Ramsey and Alan Beach spoke with News Channel 11 about the beautiful sights anglers […]
Human heart found in Department of Transportation salt pile
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators are working to determine how a human heart wound up in a salt pile owned by the Tennessee Department of Transportation. TDOT workers were working with the salt pile to make brine on Thursday, and as they took out some salt, they found what they initially believed was an oddly shaped rock, WSMV reported.
travelawaits.com
8 Fabulous Reasons To Visit Northwest Tennessee During The Holidays
The small towns of Northwest Tennessee feel like a Norman Rockwell painting come to life, welcoming visitors to stroll through the light-strung streets with hot cocoa in hand. The holiday season in Northwest Tennessee is the opportunity to explore some incredible small towns, eat at excellent restaurants, enjoy fabulous state parks, and see millions of twinkling Christmas lights. When you combine the festivities of the holiday season with the small-town charm of the cities in Northwest Tennessee, you have the makings for the perfect holiday-themed road trip.
WSMV
Engineer says crane has structural problems
A Maury County deputy killed in a crash on Monday was remembered at a visitation service on Thursday in Columbia. An East Nashville community is demanding change at a busy intersection many pedestrians use daily after a man was hit by a car and severely injured on Sunday. Thursday evening...
wvlt.tv
U.S. could be headed for mild recession; yet Tennessee may not
Lillian and Rodney Whittington are looking forward to the future in a new house built for them in Knoxville by Habitat for Humanity. ‘I come from nothing’: UT football player gives back to community. Updated: 2 hours ago. Vols offensive lineman Javontez Spraggins helped Childhelp give Christmas presents to...
wvlt.tv
Former convicts get second chances thanks to Knoxville trucking company
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville trucking company, is giving a second chance to some inmates just released from Tennessee state prisons. Jim Peters, the president at TLD Logistics, explains how its ‘Changing Lanes’ program is helping better the lives of former inmates. “These are people that have...
Family fears the worst as search continues for missing East Tennessee man
An East Tennessee family is holding on to hope as Jefferson County authorities and loved ones are searching for David McAfee.
WATE
New details about Knoxville's Homeless population
New details about Knoxville’s Homeless population. Knoxville Utilities Board expert shares home heating hacks for the winter. WATE Midday News. Zoo Knoxville brings holiday spirit with ‘Zoo Lights’. "Zoo Lights" is taking over Zoo Knoxville again in the 2022 holiday season. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Law enforcement presence...
atozsports.com
Comments from key Vols player will definitely change how Tennessee fans view former UT head coach Jeremy Pruitt
Former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt probably won’t be getting any free meals in Knoxville anytime soon. Pruitt isn’t a popular guy among Vols fans after going 16-19 during his three seasons leading the program. The NCAA recruiting investigation, though perhaps misguided, didn’t help his reputation, either.
Inspection finds Morristown bakery using paintbrushes in food preparation
From bread being tossed to employees using paint brushes in the kitchen, a Morristown bakery failed its recent health inspection. The inspector checked off more than a dozen health violations in the report.
wvlt.tv
Is Tennessee headed toward a recession?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The U.S. could be headed toward a mild recession, but it’s unlikely in Tennessee, according to an economic report by the University of Tennessee that came out on Thursday. The annual report released by the Boyd Center for the governor showed the U.S. economy will...
wjhl.com
Tennessee revokes license of travel nurse who Ballad says stole drugs
Tennessee revokes license of travel nurse who Ballad says stole drugs. Tennessee revokes license of travel nurse who Ballad …. Tennessee revokes license of travel nurse who Ballad says stole drugs. Roundball Roundup: Tribe win on home floor, Buckles …. Roundball Roundup: Tribe win on home floor, Buckles shines on...
WKRN
Gov. Lee responds to DCS audit
The state Department of Children's Services has come under fire following a scathing audit that found the department failing in several aspects. One of the most alarming indictments is the alleged lack of investigation into sexual abuse. Gov. Bill Lee spoke about the issue Thursday. Gov. Lee responds to DCS...
