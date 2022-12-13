January sales 2022: The best deals still live from Currys, Samsung, John Lewis, Zara and more

For some of us, Christmas Day is the most highly anticipated day of the year. For others, it’s the subsequent sales season that takes centre stage.

Follow live: The best January sales deals to shop now

The perfect excuse for a pick-me-up, many of our favourite retailers – including Amazon , Currys , Argos and John Lewis & Partners – kicked off their January sales in the new year and (luckily for us), they’re still going strong.

So, whether you’re after a new bedside table to house all your new Christmas goodies, a weighted blanket to soothe yourself through winter, or some new workout gear to smash your fitness goals, it’s worth taking a peek at the best deals on offer.

As always, we’re on hand to find you the hottest deals as they drop, so read on for everything you need to know about this year’s event and to how shop the best offers in the January sales.

Read more:

January sales quick UK retailer links:

Best deals in the January sales 2022

Apple AirPods pro with MagSafe charging case, 2021: Was £239, now £189, Johnlewis.com

“The AirPods pro are a high-end pair of earphones that are difficult to find much fault in,” said our writer when we reviewed Apple’s latest earbuds back in May . And now you can pick them up with 20 per cent off. These were the most comfortable earbuds we tried, and they have active noise cancellation, better battery life and much-improved sound quality compared to their predecessors. Our reviewer added: “If you’re a member of the iOS family, the AirPods pros are the best in-ear earphones you can get on the market, and will continue to be until Apple decides to release a successor.” It’s rare to find Apple products in sale, so make sure you don’t miss out.

Nintendo Switch: Was £279.99, now £254.98, Amazon.co.uk

The Nintendo Switch is one of the most recognisable games consoles out there, and you can’t get much better than this deal at Amazon. So if you want the most versatile games console, now is the time to snap it up. This package includes the device and Switch dock in black and the contrasting Joy-Con controllers that allow for individual or two-player action. From long car journeys to commuting, play on-the-go with up to nine hours of battery life. “The Switch console, first released in 2017, is a perfect example of [Nintendo] getting it just right,” our writer said in their round-up of the best games consoles .

Apple iPhone 13 pro 128GB: Was £71 per month, now £35.50 per month, Three.co.uk

In the market for a new iPhone without the eye-watering price? Three has delivered the goods as part of its end of year sale, offering the Apple Phone 13 pro 128GB with unlimited data and unlimited minutes for just half price for the first six months, with an upfront payment of £69. Upon testing the iPhone 13 pro in our review , our tester was impressed by its camera quality and battery life, noting “the swathe of photographic improvements alone are worth upgrading for, made possible by a faster processor and better camera sensors.”

Huawei matebook X pro, 2021: Was £1,599.99, now £1,099.99, Huawei.com

You can save a whopping £500 on this super sleek bit of kit in the Huawei January sale. Available in both a sophisticated space grey and an emerald green, you can have the full 13.9in screen quite literally at your fingertips, thanks to the touchscreen display, while the brand also claims the battery will last all day – great if you’re often on the move.

We featured this model in our round-up of the best laptops of 2021 , where our tester said: “Huawei’s latest flagship lifts the best design elements from both the surface book (£1,599, Johnlewis.com ) and the MacBook pro (£1,149, Currys.co.uk ) resulting in a device that looks so smart that it’s hard to begrudge Huawei copying its rivals’ homework.”

Nike react infinity run flyknit 2: Was £144.95, now £72.47, Nike.com

If you want to bag these Nike kicks for half price, we’d say sprint, don’t jog. Though we haven’t tried these on for size, we did feature the women’s version of the flyknit’s in our round-up of the best Nike running trainers , where our tester dubbed them best for injury prone runners. Found to be better for delivering protection and support, rather than speed, the extra cushioning helped to absorb impact while running. Our tester also went on to praise “the wider shape and higher stack height, which is great for any runners who tend to overpronate or need a little extra support.”

Too Faced limited edition cinnamon swirl sweet and spicy eyeshadow palette: Was £40, now £26, Cultbeauty.co.uk

Sugar, spice and all things nice: this festively scented selection of shades is currently reduced by 35 per cent. Packing in 18 hues including four shimmers, eight mattes and four metallics, it’s said to be highly pigmented and, although we haven’t tried it ourselves, a palette from the brand was featured in our review of the best , in which our tester noted its “wow factor”. At just £26, we’d snap this up while you can.

Made primrose 2 seater sofa, velvet petrol teal: Was £649, now £499, Made.com

Whether you’re after a sofa, bed or bedside table, Made is an interiors stalwart we turn to time and time again. And with its vibrant rich teal velvet, shell-like curved backrest and brass legs, this sofa is a real statement piece, so we just couldn’t resist. Though we haven’t put this sofa in the IndyBest hot seat, we have featured a sofa from Made in our review of the best , where our tester crowned it the best for “understated glamour”, and praised its “luxurious fabric and fuss-free shaping”. But take a seat while you can – this one is now on sale with 23 per cent off.

Mango mom-fit jeans: Was £35.99, now £19.99, Mango.com

Strutting effortlessly from season to season, mom jeans are a timeless staple that are a dream to dress both up and down. Crafted from 100 per cent cotton, these faded blue strides (also up for grabs in a white colourway) can be thrown on with anything from Birkenstock sandals and a baggy T to strappy heels and a fitted tank top paired with chunky gold jewellery. If you’ve been on the hunt for a new pair for less then you’re in luck, as you can snap these up now for 44 per cent less.

M&S light up snow globe gin liqueur and Conte Priuli prosecco, mixed case of 6: Was £80, now £60: Marksandspencer.com

Top up the festivities this Twixmas and beyond with this case of gloriously extravagant tipples from M&S, which will now set you back just £60. Featuring the retailer’s highly coveted snow globe gin liquors (with no less than 23-carat edible gold leaves might we add) the case includes the new spiced sugar plum liquor plus the Christmas limited edition Conte Priuli Oro prosecco and Conte Priuli Oro prosecco rosé. Need a new cocktail for the New Year’s celebrations? M&S recommends adding a dash of liqueur to your flute of bubbly and garnishing with pomegranate seeds, raspberries and fresh thyme.

Fitbit sense: Was £279, now £179, Very.co.uk

Heads up fitness enthusiasts, you can now save 35 per cent on Fitbit’s sense smartwatch courtesy of Very’s festive price drop. In our review of the sense, it was dubbed a solid rival to Apple and Samsung’s wearables. Clearly fitness focused but with a holistic edge, the device features a heart rate monitor, oxygen saturation tracker and stress management features. Our tester also noted how comfortable it was to wear, while “the face size is in the goldilocks zone of versatility – we could see this working for everyone from bodybuilders to ballerinas.”

Simba hybrid pro, double: Was £1,239, now £883.35, Amazon.co.uk

We’ve said it before, we’ll say it again, Simba is a brand to know when it comes to comfortable mattresses. When we reviewed the hybrid pro model , our tester said that this particular one is thick and deluxe. They also noted that it’s “the kind of mattress you’d sleep on in a boutique hotel where you wake up thinking: ‘I have to get one of these’”.

It features shock absorption, so you won’t annoy your partner if you roll around a lot in your sleep and it’s “exceptional at keeping sweat at bay”. With such rave reviews and 29 per cent off, it’s a no brainer.

Ugg fluff yeah sliders, pink dusk off white: Was £100, now £50, Office.co.uk

Like “swaddling your soles in a silky wonderland”, said our tester, when describing the feeling of these gloriously fluffy sheepskin sleepers from Australian brand Ugg. It’s no wonder then, that these slides won top spot in our best slippers review. Our tester added that “they keep your feet wonderfully warm despite the slide shape, while the logo band keeps feet firmly in place.” Now with 50 per cent off, there’s no better time to expand your loungewear collection.

Echelon rower: Was £1,119 now £949, Echelonfit.uk

Looking to supercharge your fitness regime from home? Enter this Echelon rower which took the top spot in our guide to the best rowing machines . Its USP is that it can be folded for easy storage, and it has a “huge library of connected content”, that “will stop your investment from gathering dust”. Our writer praised it for being “a joy to row” and an “excellent choice for beginner, intermediate, and advanced rowers alike”. The deal not only includes a discount on the machine, you’ll also get 30 days membership and a free Apple Watch. A no-brainer.

Shark upright vacuum cleaner NZ801UKTSB: Was £379.99, now £245.99, Amazon.co.uk

As home appliance brand’s go, Shark is one to know. Featuring in our guide to the best pet vacuum cleaners , our reviewer praised it for being a “versatile machine with some nifty pet-related tricks up its sleeve”, such as a soft roller that works in conjunction with the anti-hair-wrap brush to catch longer hairs. This system, along with the lift away feature, which allows the cylinder to disconnect from the body of the vacuum to give you more flexibility, worked well for our tester. This is a great deal with 35 per cent off.

Lululemon free to be serene bra: Was £38, now £29, Lululemon.co.uk

To see if this cult item from the Canadian brand lived up to expectations, we tried it out in our review of Lululemon’s bestsellers – and we were not disappointed. Praising the bra for being “supportive yet not restrictive, meaning it’s perfect for stretching”, our tester was also a fan of its “longline design, which means you can forgo a T-shirt, while the back detailing adds something a little different.” Now on sale with £9 off, there’s no time like the present.

Google Pixel 6 with Pixel buds a-series: Was £45, now £37 per month, EE.com

You’ll save £192 on the new Google Pixel 6 phone over the course of your contract when you take advantage of EE’s January deal. After an upfront cost of £3 you can pay £37 per month for the 10GB data plan, which comes with 5G connectivity. EE will also throw in a pair of the latest Pixel buds, which are designed to work seamlessly with the phone. Check out our Pixel 6 versus Pixel 6 pro comparison , where our reviewer recommended the phones to “Android fans who want to experience the first truly premium handset from Google, a high-end luxury smartphone to rival the best that Apple and Samsung can offer.”

Samsung Galaxy buds 2: Was £139.99, now £99, Johnlewis.com

If Apple’s AirPods don’t do it for you, why not try Samsung’s Galaxy buds 2 – currently reduced in the John Lewis & Partners January sale. With ambient mode, active noise canceling and a three-mic system, they’re packed with savvy features that helped land the pair a spot in our round-up of the best wireless earbuds. “The neat little Galaxy buds2 are light, making them very comfortable to wear,” praised our reviewer. “Samsung has come up with an appealing design, including snazzy colours such as lavender, that make these earbuds stand out from their rival,” they added.

Ghd rise hot brush: Was £169, now £135, Ghdhair.com

Struggling to get your hands on the cult hair styling product, the Dyson airwrap? Ghd’s rise hot brush could just be the next best thing. After putting both styling tools head-to-head in our review , our tester noted how the ghd rise helped their hair stay “wavy and bouncy late into the evening – something we thought only existed in our wildest beauty dreams.” They went on to add: “If all you’re looking for is reliable volume and glamorous waves, the ghd rise is just as worthy an investment.” And right now, it’s on sale with 20 per cent off.

Theragun elite: Was £375, now £279, Currentbody.com

Soothe tired muscles and promote healing with Theragun’s elite massager, which, as one of our favourite models, earned a spot in our round-up of the best massage guns , where our reviewer said: “If you want to be guided through your recovery, Theragun’s elite model is the ideal top-end device.” They also praised the closed grip that helps you handle it with ease and reach difficult spots on your back. “It has five speeds, a long-lasting battery, excellent attachments and a quiet motor all of which add up to make it a luxury pick,” they added.

Mamas and Papas my first playmat and gym: Was £80, now £40, Mamasandpapas.com

If you’re looking to stock up on baby tech and essentials for your little one, Mamas and Papas is now offering up to 50 per cent off baby mats, car seats and more. Although we haven’t tested this particular mat, this is a brand we’ve featured in many of our baby tech round-ups, including our review of the best play mats . So we reckon this padded mat – dangling stars, mirror, teddy and all – could be a real steal.

DeLonghi autentica etam 29.510.SB bean-to-cup coffee machine, silver and black: Was £699, now £349, Currys.co.uk

At the start of a new year, it can feel like you’ll need all the coffee in the world to keep yourself going until the spring sunshine starts to creep in. Thankfully, there’s a staggering £350 off this Delonghi bean-to-cup coffee machine, which will be perfect for turning your counter-top into a brand-new barista bar. We featured a similar model from the brand in our best bean-to-cup coffee machines review , where they described how the machine allows you to choose between “mild, medium and strong”. Thankfully, that’s also a key feature on this massively reduced machine too.

Apple AirPods, 3rd gen: Was £169, now £159, Very.co.uk

The third generation AirPods might lack some of the features of the AirPods pro, such as active noise cancellation, but they strike the perfect balance between comfort, function and audio quality.

In our AirPods 3 review , our tester noted that they were a “very big step up from the second generation model”, adding that the “improved audio is noticeable, especially with spatial audio and the new shape”. It’s rare to find a deal on the all-new AirPods, so grab this discount while you can.

Hisense QLED 65in A7G 4K UHD HDR smart TV with Alexa and Google Assistant: Was £999, now £679, Box.co.uk

Electronics retailer Box has discounted dozens of TVs for its January sales, with savings of up to £700 to be found on top-rated 4K sets from 2021. We don’t know how big your living room is, so we’ve picked out the 65in Hisense QLED screen here. You can poke around the Box site to find smaller or larger versions of the same set with a similar January sales discount. The A7G offers pin-sharp picture quality and comes equipped with the major streaming apps, while the adjustable feet mean you can make room for a sound bar, or position the set on a narrow TV unit.

The North Face women’s gosei puffer jacket: Was £110, now £88, Thenorthface.co.uk

If you’re yet to jump on the trend for North Face puffers, you’re in luck as the outdoor brand is offering January discounts on a number of designs, including this women’s gosei jacket. Reduced by 20 per cent right now, the puffer boasts synthetic insulation and elasticated cuffs and hems to block out the cold. The practical piece has a contemporary streetwear feel to it with its block beige and black colouring, while the slightly cropped design makes for a flattering fit.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 4: Was £299, now free with phone contract, EE.com

New and existing EE customers can claim a free Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 4 when they sign up to a 24-month phone plan. The offer is available with the flagship Samsung Galaxy S21 and S20 smartphones, the former of which we rated highly in our review . The laptop itself is fast and secure, and runs on Google’s own web-based Chrome OS operating system. That means it’s always up to date, with a long-lasting battery, and is perfect for everyday tasks such as writing, editing and browsing.

Apple MacBook pro, 13in 2020 touch bar, space grey: Was £1,999, now £1,599, Johnlewis.com

Offers on Apple products tend to be few and far between, so this discount on Apple’s 2020 MacBook pro model is worth your attention. Currently reduced by £400, the 13in device boasts a speedy 10th-gen Intel core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and 1TB storage for all your files and media, as well as a touch bar and touch ID button. John Lewis & Partners is also offering up to £450 off the model and three months of Apple TV if you trade in your old MacBook.

Bare Biology skinful pure marine collagen powder, 300g: Was £35, now £29.75, Libertylondon.com

Not just for the anti-ageing, this skin-boosting elixir from British brand Bare Biology is also said to improve joint pain and prevent bone loss – claiming to be virtually flavourless too, you can simply add it to your AM latte or smoothie. Bagging a place in our best collagen supplements review, our tester found “it worked really well mixed into yogurt with some berries and nuts on top to maximise the skin benefits.” Right now, Liberty London has blessed us with over 17 per cent off – so bag it while you can.

Fitbit versa 3, black: Was £199, now £159, Currys.co.uk

Fitbit’s versa model is among its most successful and it’s easy to see why, with the third iteration of the range offering everything you’d want from an everyday smartwatch and fitness tracker. “This is the smartwatch for fitness-focused users that still want a good-looking, contemporary-styled product with enough smart features to help in everyday life,” praised our reviewer . And while the versa 3 definitely has its main focus on the fitness market, there’s also heavy investment in general wellness through ECG, sleep and blood-oxygen saturation sensors.

Foreo UFO mini 2 smart mask treatment device: Was £159, now £79.50, Currentbody.com

There’s a range of good deals on Foreo’s beauty tech this January, but 50 per cent off the mini 2 at Current Body is the best we’ve found so far. It offers spa-style facials at home: stick a mask on the device, scan a barcode and enjoy a pre-programmed treatment. We’re big fans of the company’s products, having named the non-mini version of the UFO best buy in our guide to the top electronic skincare tools . Our reviewer said it pipped the others to the post not only for its “ease of use”, but also because it provides a “real treat, with well-made masks to suit all needs”.

Bobbi Brown golden glow favourites gift set: Was £40, now £26.66, Boots.com

As we enter 2022, there’s no better way to add a little extra glam to your make-up look than with this Bobbi Brown set. It includes the brand’s bestselling mascara, a moisturising balm and a cream shadow stick. The latter landed a spot in our guide to the best eyeshadow sticks , with our writer noting that it “feels creamy and nourishing on the lid, without feeling too heavy”. While the mascara was included in our guide to the best and praised for its “long-wearing, flake- and smudge-free formula”. All in all, this set is a sure-fire way to feel glam in January and beyond.

Apple Watch series 6 GPS, 40mm: Was £379, now £279, Johnlewis.com

It’s not often we see deals on Apple’s newer products, so this offer is definitely one to shout about. Prior to the launch of the latest series 7 , our reviewer called the series 6 the most advanced Apple watch yet. “The screen has beautifully curved corners, a big speaker, a microphone and so on,” they said. Noting the advanced health and sleep tracking features, they added that if fitness and wellness are important to you, then the series 6 is for you. It also has contactless payments, a built-in GPS, water resistance and a blood oxygen sensor. With £100 knocked off the price right now, there’s no better time to invest. And if you have an old Apple watch, trade it in and claim up to a further £120 off its value.

Dyson cyclone V10 animal cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £399.99, now £299.99, Argos.co.uk

Make light work of your floors with Dyson’s V10. While it may not be the newest model, the design is just as slick, stylish and bang on the money as the brand’s more recent launches. Rated the best for big families in our guide to the best cordless vacuum cleaners , our reviewer said: “It’s easy to move along carpets and wooden floors, while the max setting has incredible suction. As the name suggests, it’s great for picking up animal hair from carpets and upholstery – and we found its direct-drive cleaner head best for this job.” They also loved that it didn’t distract pets and that is proved easy to charge, by either plugging it in or keeping it attached to the wall mount when not in use.

Asos

Online fashion retailer Asos is offering up to 80 per cent off across selected styles, including dresses and tops, jeans, shoes and accessories, with discounts available across menswear, gifts and beauty too. Right now, you can bag the Gianni Feraud long funnel neck padded coat in off white at a huge 68 per cent discount (£66.50, Asos.com ), or save on beauty buys like Skinnydip’s rose gold eyebrow tools kit (was £18, now £12, Asos.com ). Want even more money off? New customers are treated to 15 per cent off by entering code ‘HIFRIEND’ at checkout.

Allsaints

AllSaints is a brand to know when it comes to wardrobe heroes, and its sales are not to be missed – it’s currently offering up to 50 per cent off selected items. At the top of our wishlist is the balfern leather jacket (was £319 now £223, Allsaints.com ), which was named best buy in our guide to the best women’s leather jackets . Our writer noted that “it’s made from a soft leather and is finished with the typical silver hardware you’d expect from a biker jacket”. They added that “you simply cannot beat AllSaints’s craftsmanship and style, making this a standout purchase you won’t regret”.

Samsung AU8000, 43in: Was £549, now £368, Amazon.co.uk

This entry-level 4K television uses an LED display that produces a vibrant colour palette and a dynamic contrast ratio. It has Alexa built-in, so you can change the channel with your voice, making it ideal if you frequently lose your remote control. And with a 43in display, it’s a great size for watching all your favourite films and TV series.

Philips sonicare advanced whitening edition rechargeable toothbrush: Was £249.99, now £106.99, Amazon.co.uk

When it comes to electric toothbrushes, it can be really hard to know what’s a good deal – especially with discounts of more than half price proving common around this time of year. Amazon is offering 57 per cent off this Philips sonicare device – a very similar model in the same range was named best buy in our round-up of electric toothbrushes . Complete with four modes, three intensities, a gum pressure sensor and Bluetooth connectivity, this is one snazzy brush.

‘Fifa 22’ for Xbox one: Was £59, now £34, Ao.com

EA dropped the good news of the new edition, plus the official reveal trailer, just hours ahead of the Euros final back in July, while also confirming a number of new gameplay features including “hypermotion” technology, described by the EA as “the biggest animation refresh in Fifa history”. There’s also a brand new goalkeeper system and highly anticipated updates including player “humanisation”, composed ball control, new attacking tactics, real-world data, an option for explosive sprints, attacking tactics and over 100 of football’s all-time giants, meaning the latest edition of Fifa may just be the best yet. And you can save £24 on the game right now.

H&M

Sound the fashion alarm: the Swedish high street giant if offering up to 60 per cent off every category, including womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, home and beauty. Case in point is this gorgeous draped skirt, also available in a deep red, which will now set you back just £15 (was £29.99, Hm.com ).

Zara shimmery mid-heel slingback shoes: Was £59.99, now £39.99, Zara.com

If you struggle to get Carrie Bradshaw’s blue crystal-embellished Manolo Blahnik’s off your mind, but don’t have a casual £800 to blow on a pair of heels, consider these dupes. Strikingly similar to the designer pair, these heels come in both cobalt blue and magenta pink, and feature a crystal buckle, with a pointed tip, square sole and slingback. Wear yours with everything from party dresses to jeans and a nice top for trips down the pub.

Le Creuset cast iron casserole dish and stoneware dish, satin black: Was £186.50, £156, Johnlewis.com

The ultimate culinary status symbol, Le Creuset kitchen wares are a must-have for keen cooks and this set is quite the steal at just shy of £150. Containing a 20cm cast iron casserole dish and a 29cm stoneware dish, rustle up everything from Sunday roasts to warming stews and wholesome soups. A very similar oval-shaped dish won the best buy in our round-up of the best casserole dishes . Praising its versatility, they were “most impressed by its weight” adding that it was “noticeably lighter than all the other cast-iron dishes we tested”.

New Look

Enjoy up to 60 per cent off on a wide range of women’s, men’s and children’s clothing and accessories in New Look’s end of season sale. On the hunt for a new coat? Snap up this uber-chic black check faux fur collar shacket while it’s just £16 (was £39.99, Newlook.com ), or stomp into the New Year in a pair of black leather buckle lace up chunky biker boots, now just £20 (was £32, Newlook.com ).

How long do the January sales last?

The January sales officially launched on New Year’s Day, which meant we could shake off any post-Christmas gloom and pick up an exciting deal.

January sales can vary from lasting a few days to extending right through the month. Last year, we even saw some savings continuing until the end of January.

That means the time January sales last depends on the individual retailer, as do the reductions. While it’s always worth seeking out final markdowns, if there are products you have a keen eye on, you’ll want to check those sale additions first. Bookmark our January sales guide to avoid missing out on new offers.

