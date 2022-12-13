ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Trump Hits 7-Year Low in New National Poll as Biden Approval Climbs

Former President Donald Trump's standing with voters has hit its lowest point in more than seven years, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll. The survey found President Joe Biden's job approval rating, while still underwater, had jumped to its highest rating since last year. Trump has come under fire...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

10-Year Treasury Yield Rises as Investors Assess Economic Outlook

The 10-year Treasury yield rose as investors considered what is next for the U.S. economy. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up about 4 basis points at 3.49%, after climbing back above the 3.5% level earlier in the day. The 2-year Treasury yield last fell about 5 basis points at 4.193%.
NBC Los Angeles

U.S. Slaps Restrictions on Chinese Chipmaker and Other Companies Over National Security Worries

The Biden administration said it added mostly Chinese organizations to a so-called Entity List intended to restrict efforts to use advanced technologies to modernize China's military. The new designations also take aim at Russia-linked entities supporting that country's military invasion of Ukraine, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security...
NBC Los Angeles

Here's Why Salaries in the U.S. Don't Keep Up With Inflation

Inflation in the United States hit a record high in June 2022. Consumer prices soared by 9.1% compared with a year prior — the largest annual increase since 1981. While wages are rising, they're not keeping up with inflation. Wage growth has been consistent with an inflation rate of about 4.5%. Meanwhile, as of November, inflation was at 7.1%.
NBC Los Angeles

Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Lower After Fed's Rate Hike, Signals More Ahead

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets traded lower after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to the highest level in 15 years. The Hang Seng index fell 1.14%. In mainland China, the Shenzhen Component fell marginally and the Shanghai...
NBC Los Angeles

Retail Sales Fell 0.6% in November as Consumers Feel the Pressure From Inflation

Retail sales for November declined 0.6%, even worse than the Dow Jones estimate for a 0.3% drop. Weekly jobless claims fell to 211,000, a decline of 20,000 from the previous period and well below the Dow Jones estimate for 232,000. Fed surveys from the New York and Philadelphia regions showed...
NBC Los Angeles

Didn't Get a Big Raise This Year? It Could Come in Early 2023

Pay has skyrocketed for a lot of workers through the pandemic, but with rising costs taking a bite out of those paychecks and the Federal Reserve trying to tamp down on wage inflation, how long will salaries continue to swell?. Economists say hiring is still competitive but that economic pressures...

Comments / 0

Community Policy