decrypt.co
Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin: Elon Musk Bans Put Twitter on 'Path to Authoritarianism'
Buterin would rather see Twitter provide users with 30 days’ notice before implementing new content moderation rules. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin is raising alarms on Elon Musk’s recent wave of Twitter censorship, stating that the site’s barrage of account bans over the last few days are putting Twitter on “the path to authoritarianism.”
‘99% of People' Will Lose Crypto Storing in Self-Custody: Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao
“Holding your own crypto in your wallet is not risk-free,” said Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao today during a Twitter spaces. Binance chief Changpeng "CZ" Zhao has suggested users are more likely to lose crypto by holding it in a cold wallet than by putting it on a centralized exchange.
FTX Digital Exec Tipped Off Bahamian Authorities About Funds Sent to Alameda
Ryan Salame flagged transfers of customer funds from FTX to Alameda to Bahamian authorities just two days before FTX filed bankruptcy. As the crypto world continues to grapple with the fallout from the collapse of FTX, documents obtained by the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday revealed that FTX Digital Chairman Ryan Salame tipped off authorities in the Bahamas about FTX using customer funds to cover losses at Alameda Research.
Crypto Bank Silvergate Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over FTX, Alameda Dealings
Silvergate is liable for its role in “furthering FTX’s investment fraud” and breaches of fiduciary duty, alleges a new class action suit. A class action lawsuit against Silvergate Bank, Silvergate Capital Corporation, and Silvergate CEO Alan Lane was filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, alleging the defendants directly aided and abetted FTX’s fraudulent activities.
Senator Warren Introduces New Crypto Bill Targeting Self-Custody Wallets
Critics say that the bill, which would expand KYC requirements for crypto network participants, is “opportunistic” and “unconstitutional.”. U.S. Senators Warren and Marshall today proposed the Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Act, targeting the cryptocurrency industry. The bill, which would place new KYC requirements on crypto network participants,...
New York Banking Regulator Sets Crypto Guidelines in Wake of FTX
New York regulators today released crypto rules for banks following the collapse of digital asset exchange FTX. The New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) said Thursday that banks in the state must submit a business plan at least 90 days to the body before they get involved with cryptocurrencies.
Hal Finney's Twitter Account Just Came Back to Life
Finney was the first person ever to receive a Bitcoin transaction. He passed away in 2014, and had not tweeted since 2010. The Twitter account of one of Bitcoin’s greatest historical figures just came back to life after over a decade of inactivity. “This is Fran Finney,” tweeted Hal...
France Mulls Full-Licensing Regime for Crypto Firms Citing FTX Bankruptcy
Current rules in France give crypto firms the option, but not the necessity, to gain a full license. That may soon change. France may compel crypto firms to get a full license to operate in the country after a lawmaker proposed aligning the country’s laws with incoming EU regulation.
Solana DeFi Exchange Raydium Hacked for Over $2 Million
The attacker appears to have used the protocol’s own private keys to drain liquidity pools. It’s unclear how they got them. It’s been a rough holiday season for Solana. After struggling to recover from debilitating damage wrought on the network by the stunning downfall of one of its most prominent backers, disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, Solana has now suffered a significant hack to one of its largest DeFi protocols.
Post-Merge Ethereum Block Builder Blocknative Raises $15 Million
The company has seen its business skyrocket after the Ethereum merge, with new customers pouring into the ecosystem. Blockchain infrastructure company Blocknative announced Thursday it had raised $15 million in Series A-1 financing, bringing the total amount raised by the Ethereum block processor to $34 million. Joining in the Series...
Crypto Derivatives Platform Paradigm Slashes Salaries to ‘Reduce Need for Layoffs’
The crypto derivatives platform Paradigm today announced that it was slashing employees' salaries amid the dismal crypto market. Correction: This article has been updated to reflect that Paradigm, the crypto derivatives platform, has cut employees' salaries, not Paradigm the venture capital firm. Paradigm, a crypto derivatives platform, is cutting its...
FTX Creditor Names Could Soon Be Revealed as Judge Allows Media Request to Move Forward
FTX's bankruptcy judge said today he will allow for media companies to argue for revealing customer names in January. A judge today agreed to allow media organizations to intervene in the FTX case and argue to have creditors names revealed. Judge John Dorsey, who is overseeing the case, said at...
Trump NFTs Top Sales Charts as Traders Buy In for the Lulz
“I’ve spent $99 on much dumber shit,” one tweeter wrote to justify a purchase as the widely mocked NFTs sell out. Donald Trump’s Polygon NFT collection sold out in less than a day, and secondary sales are currently topping the NFT market. The project was widely mocked...
New Coinbase Tool to Let Users Reclaim Stranded Ethereum Tokens
Untold numbers of ERC-20 tokens have been lost due to Coinbase incompatibility with the exchange—a new feature will finally retrieve them. Tokens lost to the ether may soon be retrieved, says Coinbase. A new tool developed by Coinbase will allow users to recover ERC-20 tokens previously thought forever stranded,...
