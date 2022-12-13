ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Banter Will Offer Classic Dishes at Holiday Pop-Up at Gordon Green Dec. 19-20

By Douglas Trattner
Cleveland Scene
Cleveland Scene
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jZm0n_0jh2lZne00

It's been two years since Banter closed its west-side shop — and it will be another couple months until the team opens the doors to their new home in the Gordon Square Arts District. In the meantime, fans can always patronize Banter's stand in the Van Aken District Market Hall in Shaker Heights.


They can also attend the upcoming Banter Holiday Pop-up at Gordon Green , the event space at 5400 Detroit Ave. From 5 to 10 p.m. on December 19th and 20th, Banter will be preparing a selection of their delicious sausage and poutine dishes.

"With this pop-up we want to bring back a bunch of our Banter classics as a way to reintroduce our friends on the west side to all their favorite Banter items," explains owner Matthew Stipe. "We are going to do items like our classic Chicken Paprikash Poutine, award-winning Polish Boy, and the indulgent Chicken Bacon Ranch Poutine."

Banter will be joining the Tinsel’s Holiday House, a holiday-themed pop-up bar that runs daily December 16-22.

Meanwhile, here's a sneak peek of Banter's new home in the former Minh Anh restaurant building.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qnpbF_0jh2lZne00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wMVG4_0jh2lZne00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LhqSg_0jh2lZne00
Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
justshortofcrazy.com

Why You Need To Add Secret Cleveland: A Guide To The Weird, Wonderful and Obscure to Your Travel Library

As crazy as this sounds, I did it!! I WROTE A BOOK! I know, shocking. Not only did I write it but Reedy Press published it. I’m still a bit stunned that I’m officially a published author. Plus, I was able to write a book that is smack dab in the center of my wheelhouse. The full title Secret Cleveland The Weird, Wonderful & Obscure. All the things I love.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

A Cookie and A Cupcake closing this month

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cookie and A Cupcake’s final day is Saturday, Dec. 24, the owners announced. Unlike some restaurant owners who are closing based on residual effects of the coronavirus pandemic, SynDee Bergen and Wendy Thompson are controlling their future and have decided to retire, Bergen said.
CLEVELAND, OH
northeastohioparent.com

Check Out Tower City for the Holidays

With Christmas just days away, there’s still plenty of time to get in the holiday spirit. Tower City Center is a one-stop shop for all things merry and bright. Guests can take a break from any last-minute holiday shopping by checking out the festive holiday window displays, chatting with Bruce the Spruce, taking pictures in front of one of the many Christmas trees, and more!
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

The Best Things We Ate in Cleveland in 2022

Dining out made a full-throated return to Cleveland in 2022, with exciting new openings all over town. It was a satisfying year to write about food, filled with memorable experiences and dishes that made a lasting impression. These are a few of our favorites. Paneer at Amba. 1430 West 28th...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). This place in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood is a local favorite due to its delicious food. Check out their aptly-named best chicken sandwich, which comes on a toasted bun and has a juicy fried chicken breast, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, and cheddar cheese. You also should check out their epic fried chicken sandwich, which has a buttermilk fried chicken thigh, Swiss, creamy slaw, and candied jalapenos. Customers also say they serve some of the best chicken and waffles in the city on the weekends. Their chicken and waffles feature a delicious fried chicken breast and a homemade cinnamon-sugar glaze. You can also get their fried chicken with French toast and order a fried chicken breast or thigh as a side.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

Cleveland Scene

Cleveland, OH
2K+
Followers
688
Post
290K+
Views
ABOUT

The Scene Magazine has served as the city’s premiere, award-winning multimedia source of alternative news, events and culture since 1970.

 https://www.clevescene.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy