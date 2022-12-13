Read full article on original website
SFGate
Fishing boat runs aground on California's Santa Cruz Island
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Six people were rescued from a fishing boat that ran aground on one of the Channel Islands off Southern California and spilled diesel fuel early Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard said. A vessel assistance service reported that the Speranza Marie ran aground at Chinese Harbor...
ABC 15 News
LIST: Arizona cold cases solved in 2022
Law enforcement officials made huge progress on several Arizona cold case murders in 2022. Here’s a look back on some of the unsolved homicides that have finally gotten closure — some even decades later. Killing of Barbara Kalow, 2005. Barbara Kalow was 45 years old when she was...
How falling pot prices killed a 3rd generation family farm in California
A 95% drop in wholesale pot prices has made it almost impossible to make money growing legal pot.
SFGate
1 dead, 11 hurt in Southern California bus rollover
BAKER, Calif. (AP) — A bus overturned on a Southern California freeway, killing one person and injuring 11 others, three of them critically, authorities said Wednesday. The crash occurred at around 11 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 15 in an unincorporated area south of Baker, about 155 miles (249 kilometers) northeast of Los Angeles, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
It was really cold this morning in the Valley. Here's why
ARIZONA, USA — The Grand Canyon State will feel the coldest temperatures of the season on Wednesday and Thursday mornings, with freeze and hard freeze alerts in effect for both mornings. The Valley most likely won’t even make it to 60 degrees in the afternoon hours through the weekend!...
Owl Takes Surprise Selfie With Arizona DOT Traffic Camera
"We had an early morning friend say hello."
proclaimerscv.com
California Man Convicted For Stabbing To Death His Girlfriend, 2 Babies
A California man was convicted on Wednesday of stabbing to death his 31-year-old girlfriend and their two babies. Shazer Fernando Limas, 42 years old, was convicted after he fatally killed his entire family. He stabbed to death his 31-year-old girlfriend Arlet Hernandez Contreras 48 times at his home in April 2012. It was reported that they argued one day or two days before the heinous crime happened.
Hawaii swimmer fights off 12-foot tiger shark with a knife
A 68-year-old man fought off a shark with a knife off the Big Island of Hawaii, officials said.
Phoenix New Times
Dead Man Dining: What We Learned From Decades of Last Meal Requests on Arizona's Death Row
Murray Hooper didn’t eat his usual dinner on November 15, the night before he was executed. In lieu of a serving of the lukewarm slop — what some deem "inedible" — that is fed to people incarcerated at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Florence, Hooper enjoyed extra-crispy fried chicken from KFC. Also on his menu was hot macaroni and cheese, a buttery dinner roll, succulent cheesecake, two whole pints of Neapolitan ice cream, and a large glass of orange soda.
These California counties soured the most on Gavin Newsom in 2022
Dahle won four counties that voted for Newsom in 2018 and against the recall in 2021.
The Daily 12-14-22 Plummeting pot prices are killing California farms
Cannabis farms across the state are shutting down as wholesale pot prices have crashed by as much as 95% since California voters legalized weed in 2016, according to SFGATE interviews with over a dozen California cannabis farmers. The farmers said they could get as much as $2,000 for a pound of cannabis in 2016. Today, they’re lucky to get $400 — and some pot is selling for as little as $100 a pound. People like Brandon Wheeler, a third-generation cannabis farmer, say this drop in revenue has made it almost impossible to make money growing legal weed. Now, Wheeler's leaving the family business after 20 years at the helm. Economists have been predicting legalization would cause a drop in wholesale prices since states first began discussing cannabis reform, but farmers say California’s government has made the problem worse than it has to be.
KSBW.com
Names of victims in fatal 101 crash released, 1 from Central Coast
AROMAS, Calif. — The San Benito Coroner's Office released the names of the two victims who died in a fatal accident on U.S. Route 101 southbound at Cannon Road — Ezequiel Sanchez, 28, of Gonzales, and Jason Manning, 50, of Arizona. According to California Highway Patrol investigators, a...
AZFamily
Crawling cockroaches, moldy pesto found in these Arizona restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
CHP commander found dead in Tennessee months after husband killed in homicide
A CHP captain in the Sutter-Yuba area was found dead in the state of Tennessee, officials said. Her death comes months after her husband's shooting death
SFGate
California to end mandatory pay for workers with COVID
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will stop making companies pay employees who can't work because they caught the coronavirus while on the job. For the past two years, California workplace regulators have tried to slow the spread of the coronavirus by requiring infected workers to stay home while also guaranteeing them they would still be paid.
KTAR.com
Arizona’s News Roundup: Arrest in Jesse Wilson’s disappearance, officer’s miraculous recovery
PHOENIX – Arizona’s headlines have led to mixed emotions this week. If you have been busy and haven’t had a chance to catch all the week’s top stories, we have you covered. KTAR’s Arizona’s New Roundup Podcast covers all the top stories in the state to...
AZFamily
Arizona man indicted for allegedly ‘swatting’ schools, police in multiple states
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An Arizona grand jury has indicted a Kayenta man after he allegedly made various threats to schools and police departments across multiple states. The indictment that was filed on Wednesday alleges that James Thomas Andrew McCarty made threats from Kayenta, a small, rural town in the Navajo Nation, about 30 miles from Monument Valley. Those calls would often state that he was about to shoot up schools, had planted pipe bombs, or had killed someone.
Is it too late to get a flu shot? We asked the experts.
The virus is surging in California.
iheart.com
Man sentenced for shipping himself 18 pounds of methamphetamine
Tampa, FL - A Florida man has been sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison after he was caught shipping himself 18 pounds of methamphetamine from California. On Monday, the Department of Justice announced 40-year-old Jason Ryan Hardy was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams of methamphetamine.
Oxnard woman’s suspicious death leads to organ donation
OXNARD, Calif.-A local family is looking for answers and trying to raise awareness about organ donations after losing a loved one. Ivoree Ann Venegas of Oxnard died after falling out of a moving pickup truck in Houston, Texas last month. She had been visiting her ex-boyfriend and was there to help him move his family members. The post Oxnard woman’s suspicious death leads to organ donation appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
