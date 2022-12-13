Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Gundam Cosplay Pairs Up Suletta And Miorine
The Witch From Mercury has brought back the Mobile Suit Gundam series thanks to the first female protagonist of the franchise, Suletta Mercury. With Suletta living in a world where Gundams have been made illegal thanks to the corporate overlords pulling the universe's strings, a duo of cosplayers have taken the opportunity to bring both Mercury and one of her biggest allies to life. With Gundam easily though of as the biggest anime series focusing on mechs, Mobile Suits aren't going anywhere on television any time soon.
ComicBook
Lullaby Director Talks Bringing a New Kind of Demon to Life
Ghosts and demons have been brought to life in countless ways in cinema over the decades, and while there's a lot of different takes on the figures, following the success of The Exorcist, they often embrace Christian mythology due to audience familiarity with these concepts. In the new horror film Lullaby, the unsettling elements of the supernatural look to other corners of religion to tell a terrifying tale, with director John R. Leonetti finding new ways to unnerve audiences from new perspectives using lesser-known entities. Lullaby is set to land in select theaters and On Demand on December 16th.
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
ComicBook
Marvel Releases Red Goblin Trailer
The terrifying Red Goblin persona is back, as the offspring of the Carnage symbiote has finally chosen a new host. Writer Alex Paknadel and Marvel's Stormbreaker artist Jan Bazaldua are the creative team on the new Red Goblin ongoing series, which was first announced at New York Comic Con during the publisher's Dark Web reveals. Instead of Norman Osborn donning the Red Goblin symbiote once again, his grandson Normie Osborn is Red Goblin's new host. Ahead of the release of Red Goblin #1, Marvel has unveiled a new trailer for the series, featuring some of the drama Normie and his menacing symbiote find themselves in.
The Daily Sun
Despite its cast, amnesia drama 'The Almond and the Seahorse' is very forgettable
In "The Almond and the Seahorse," Sarah (Rebel Wilson in a dramatic turn) calls the equivalent of 911 to report her husband missing, though not really missing; he's there with her at home. Just not all there. For his part, the otherwise-loving Joe (Celyn Jones) insists his spouse seems different, not well, prematurely aging.
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: New Look at Star-Lord and Gamora Revealed
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is closing multiple trilogies next year. Following what might be multiple swan songs in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania comes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, a threequel that promises to bring a definitive end to the fan-favorite team as audiences know them. While speculation has run wild regarding who is going to bite the dust in James Gunn's last (for the time being) directorial endeavor for Marvel Studios, an equal amount of theories have surfaced when it comes to how this squad comes together. Chris Pratt's Star-Lord and company worked as a cohesive unit in this past summer's Thor: Love and Thunder, but they were missing one key member: Zoe Saldana's Gamora.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water's First Box Office Numbers Are In
Though the Thursday previews screenings for Avatar: The Way of Water are still going (the movie clocks in at over three hours long after all), early numbers for the film have come in. Deadline reports that the James Cameron-sequel is "on its way to a $17 million Thursday night." For comparison sake this is on par with the likes of The Batman, which brought in $17.6 million, but decidedly lower than Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which managed to secure $28 million. Unlike the Marvel Studios release however, Cameron's sequel is expected to have a much bigger hold weekend to weekend, in part because of the winter holidays but also because of the lack of counter programming.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water: Who Dies In the Sequel?
Though Avatar: The Way of Water is a movie about family, and one that is largely appropriate for you to watch with your family, it's still got some tragedy happening throughout all three hours. For those curious about what happens in the movie, or even if you saw the thing and it was so long you forgot what happened, we've got a refresher for you, and that includes who dies in the film. With plenty of brand new characters being brought into the fold, and a few characters that died before making surprise returns, there's a lot of opportunity for Na'vi and Humans alike to bite the dust. It goes without saying, but Spoilers Follow for Avatar: The Way of Water.
ComicBook
HBO Max Renews Critically-Acclaimed Comedy For Season 3
HBO Max renewed one of it's most award-winning shows. That's right Sort Of will be returning for Season 3. The streamer and CBC announced the news this week to applause for the fans. Bilal Baig and Fab Fillipo have crafted a set of characters around Sabi Mehboob that people just can't get enough of. Season 2 has been a hit on the Canadian channel and in the states on HBO Max. Luckily, the journey with both the Mehboobs and the Kaneko-Bauers will continue in the next salvo of episodes. Understandably, both cast and crew are excited about the future.
ComicBook
HBO Comedy About Superhero Movie-Making Confirms Cast
Superhero comics have dominated our popular culture for the better part of the past century, as well as the various movies, television shows, video games, and radio plays that are inspired by them. A new potential HBO series, The Franchise, is set to poke fun at the circumstances of the superhero boom — and it has officially found its ensemble cast. On Friday, HBO announced the cast of the pilot episode, which will be the first episode of U.S. television directed by Sam Mendes.
ComicBook
How Much Did Avatar 2 Cost to Make?
Avatar: The Way of Water finally arrives in theaters this weekend, continuing one of the most unique cinematic franchises of all time. The film's financial performance has already been speculated about at length, with some projections forecasting an epic opening weekend at the box office. While we'll ultimately have to wait and see how that shakes out, it is provoking one big question about The Way of Water — what exactly was its budget?
ComicBook
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Director Shares Video of Peter Cullen as Optimus Prime
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is getting ready to hit theaters next summer, and from what we've seen so far it'll be a soft reboot of the franchise. Rise of the Beasts will mark the first live-action Transformers movie to be released without Michael Bay at the helm. Instead, the film will be directed by Creed II director Steven Caple Jr., and if the first trailer is any indicator, the film will be very different than any of the films that came before it. When we last saw Optimus Prime and the Autobots in Bumblebee, Optimus was bringing Bumblebee back into the fold after they landed on Earth. It looks like Optimus Prime will be voiced by the same actor from the previous films, Peter Cullen, and he's already getting to work. Caple Jr., recently posted a video that shows Cullen recording his lines for the movie.
ComicBook
Netflix's Blocksbuster Cancelled After One Season
A surprising Netflix series will not be seeing a Season 2. Viewers were confused and interested when the streamer announced a Blockbuster series on the platform. That excited only grew when Randall Park and Vanessa Ramos boarded the project. Unfortunately, Variety reports that there will only be one season of the hijinks at the last Blockbuster on Earth. 10 episodes exist and it's only been about a month since the premiere. Fans are usually down for a one-camera show. But, maybe there was just too much out there to watch at the time. Unfortunately for Blockbuster, it didn't crack the Netflix Top 10 when it debuted. But, Rotten Tomatoes likely played a role as well. 23% on the Tomatometer from critics is hard to shake. Comicbook.com talked to the stars about what they loved about movie rental places. Their answers were pretty amazing.
ComicBook
Florence Pugh Wants to Be in The Holiday Sequel
Florence Pugh is known for an array of roles ranging from her Oscar-nominated performance in Little Women to playing Yelena Belova in Marvel's Black Widow and Hawkeye. Currently, you can catch her on the big screen as Goldilocks in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. In honor of the Sherk spinoff, Pugh spoke with ComicBook.com and the holidays came up. Not only did Pugh confirm that Hawkeye is a Christmas show, but she also revealed her Christmastime dream role.
ComicBook
James Cameron Says Terminator: Dark Fate Filmmakers Were "High on Their Own Supply" Making Sequel
Back in 2019, Terminator: Dark Fate was set to revive the Terminator franchise to its former glory, as it not only brought together Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton for the first time since Terminator 2: Judgment Day, but also saw franchise creator James Cameron serving as a producer. While it did earn relatively positive reviews, the film was a financial disappointment and no updates to the series have emerged since that sequel, with Cameron himself recently admitting that maybe he and director Tim Miller bought too much into their own hopes for the film and might have lost touch with what would really have been best for the overall narrative.
ComicBook
Apple TV+ Cancels Surprising Series After One Season
Apple TV+ has canceled a major original series after its first season tonight before it was renewed for season two. Shantaram follows the story of a fugitive, played by Charlie Hunnam, during the 1980's in Bombay, India. The cancellation isn't so random as the series didn't have a big following like Apple wanted for the Hunnam-led series, and as other series on the streaming service has before. According to Deadline, Shantaram will release its season finale on December 16th, 2022 which will serve as a series finale for the series which filmed throughout the pandemic.
ComicBook
Pokemon Fans Bid Farewell To Pikachu And Ash
The time has finally come for anime fans to say goodbye to Ash Ketchum and Pikachu, with Pokemon Journeys bringing its season to an end and the anime's return looking to focus on two new trainers. With Ash achieving his dream of becoming the world champion, many fans believed that he would continue as the anime's star as the top of the food chain, but were staggered by the revelation that both the trainer and his trusty Pikachu were bidding the television series a fond farewell.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water Preview Night Numbers Revealed
After 13 years of waiting, Avatar: The Way of Water is finally in theaters, with Disney revealing that the highly anticipated sequel took in $17 million in Thursday night previews. This number falls in line with projections that the film would take in upwards of $150 million in its opening weekend, with its global total currently sitting around $86 million. Back in 2009, the original Avatar only scored a fraction of this number, with preview night totals being $3.5 million domestically, though this was at a time when the property was entirely new and also only had midnight showings available.
ComicBook
Yellowjackets Gets Renewed for Season 3
Good news, Yellowjackets fans! Not only is the second season of the hit series debuting in March, but it was announced today that Showtime has already renewed the show for a third season. Of course, these days, renewals aren't as much of a guarantee as they used to be, but considering how much of a hit Yellowjackets' first season was, we have faith the show will get to finish out its five-season plan. Today, Deadline shared the news of the early Season 3 renewal which comes almost exactly one year after the early Season 2 renewal.
ComicBook
Avatar 3: Cast Tease Next Movie Details (Exclusive)
There was a 13-year gap between Avatar and Avatar: The Way of the Water, but fans of the James Cameron-led franchise won't be waiting that long for Avatar 3. The threequel is slated to hit theaters next year, and the newest movie sets up what's to come. Recently, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis had the chance to chat with some of the franchise's stars, and many of them teased the third film.
