Volodymyr Zelensky mocks Putin during David Letterman interview

Volodymyr Zelensky poked fun at Vladimir Putin during an interview with David Letterman in Kyiv .

The Ukrainian president made the gag as he was interviewed by the television host 300ft beneath a subway station in the capital city for the new Netflix special My Next Guest with David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy , which premiered on 12 December.

Mr Zelensky prompted laughs from the audience as he joked about Russia and Nato, making fun of Putin’s labelling of the war as a “special military operation.”

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.