Spring Hill man’s random punching spree leaves strangers bruised and bloodied, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A number of people were left bruised and bloodied after a man went on a random punching rampage through Spring Hill on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, the punching spree began just before noon Monday at the Mid-Florida Credit Union on 11098 Spring Hill Drive.

A woman told deputies she was leaving the credit union when a man identified as Devin Wilbanks, approached her, punched her in the head and ran away.

The report said “deputies observed a swollen contusion on the victim’s forehead.”

The woman told deputies she is from New York and didn’t know Wilbanks.

Moments later, the sheriff’s office received several 911 hang-up calls from a Circle K store nearby. They were eventually able to get in touch with an employee who advised them that Wilbanks had been at the store hitting people, but was gone.

Deputies went to the store and found a victim bleeding from his forehead, face and mouth. The victim said Wilbanks was “swinging his fists” at a female employee and several other customers, then cornered two other employees. One tried to restrain him, but Wilbanks broke free and started punching the store’s displays, the victim said. Then Wilbanks punched a female store employee in the face and put her in a chokehold. When another employee tried to intervene, he was punched in the face and sustained a large cut between his eyes.

Deputies said Wilbanks left the store, started walking on Spring Hill Drive and encountered a man sitting in his driveway. The man thought he would ask for directions, but Wilbanks started swinging at him and hit him in the face.

Deputies found Wilbanks at a bus stop nearby and took him into custody.

“Wilbanks was uncooperative with the investigation and refused to provide a statement and/or reason for committing the offenses,” the arrest report said.

He was arrested on three counts of battery, two counts of simple assault, burglary with assault or battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and resisting arrest without violence. Wilbanks is also accused of burglarizing a vehicle in the area and was charged accordingly, according to the arrest report.

