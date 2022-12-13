ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Us Weekly

Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence on Former DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Death: ‘I Will Miss Him’

Remembering her friend. Ellen DeGeneres paid tribute to her former DJ, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, after the dancer died by reported suicide on Tuesday, December 13, at age 40. "I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light," DeGeneres, 64, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, December 14, alongside a photo of her hugging her fellow television personality. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, Dancer and Longtime Ellen DeGeneres Sidekick, Dead at 40

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the dancer and television personality who spent years as Ellen DeGeneres’ DJ/sidekick on her daytime talk show, has died. He was 40.  The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed that Boss died at a hotel or motel on Tuesday, Dec. 13. A cause of death was not immediately given and is still being investigated.  Boss’ wife, Allison Holker Boss, issued a statement to People, saying, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Gwen Stefani Serves Holiday Glamour in Sparkling Dresses & Sharp Heels for ‘The Voice’ Finale

Gwen Stefani brought glitzy holiday style to the stage during the finale of “The Voice,” which aired on Monday night on NBC. The episode was the first part of the show’s two-part finale of its 22nd season, concluding on Tuesday night in a two-hour episode featuring performances by Kelly Clarkson, Maluma and Kane Brown. Stefani opted for sharp glamour while in the judges’ seat. The Grammy Award-winning singer popped in a ruffled minidress, featuring a deep neckline, ruffled shoulders and long sleeves covered in a black and beige leopard print. A bra top, complete with a smaller scale of the same animal...
AdWeek

Week of Dec. 5 Morning Show Ratings: GMA and Today Split First Place

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. ABC’s Good Morning America is the most-watched morning show for the week of December 5, continuing to dominate the morning show ratings race in average total audience. However, it ceded ground to NBC’s Today in the key A25-54 demographic, dropping to No. 2 in the advertiser-coveted demo.

