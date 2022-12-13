Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence on Former DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Death: ‘I Will Miss Him’
Remembering her friend. Ellen DeGeneres paid tribute to her former DJ, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, after the dancer died by reported suicide on Tuesday, December 13, at age 40. "I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light," DeGeneres, 64, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, December 14, alongside a photo of her hugging her fellow television personality. […]
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, Dancer and Longtime Ellen DeGeneres Sidekick, Dead at 40
Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the dancer and television personality who spent years as Ellen DeGeneres’ DJ/sidekick on her daytime talk show, has died. He was 40. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed that Boss died at a hotel or motel on Tuesday, Dec. 13. A cause of death was not immediately given and is still being investigated. Boss’ wife, Allison Holker Boss, issued a statement to People, saying, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above...
Gwen Stefani Serves Holiday Glamour in Sparkling Dresses & Sharp Heels for ‘The Voice’ Finale
Gwen Stefani brought glitzy holiday style to the stage during the finale of “The Voice,” which aired on Monday night on NBC. The episode was the first part of the show’s two-part finale of its 22nd season, concluding on Tuesday night in a two-hour episode featuring performances by Kelly Clarkson, Maluma and Kane Brown. Stefani opted for sharp glamour while in the judges’ seat. The Grammy Award-winning singer popped in a ruffled minidress, featuring a deep neckline, ruffled shoulders and long sleeves covered in a black and beige leopard print. A bra top, complete with a smaller scale of the same animal...
Justin Timberlake Reflects on “Heartbreaking” Death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Friend of 20 Years
Justin Timberlake is mourning the loss of a dear friend. The "Cry Me a River" singer paid tribute to Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who sadly died by suicide age 40, E! News confirmed on Dec. 14. "It's heartbreaking to hear that someone who brought so much joy to a room, was...
People Are Sharing Songs That "Hit Different" Once You Actually Read The Lyrics, And...Yup
"They played that song all the time for stuff when I was in elementary school, but it's about a girl cheating on her boyfriend with multiple people while he's away."
AdWeek
Week of Dec. 5 Morning Show Ratings: GMA and Today Split First Place
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. ABC’s Good Morning America is the most-watched morning show for the week of December 5, continuing to dominate the morning show ratings race in average total audience. However, it ceded ground to NBC’s Today in the key A25-54 demographic, dropping to No. 2 in the advertiser-coveted demo.
Comments / 0