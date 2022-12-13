Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the dancer and television personality who spent years as Ellen DeGeneres’ DJ/sidekick on her daytime talk show, has died. He was 40. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed that Boss died at a hotel or motel on Tuesday, Dec. 13. A cause of death was not immediately given and is still being investigated. Boss’ wife, Allison Holker Boss, issued a statement to People, saying, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO