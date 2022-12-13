Read full article on original website
Millcreek Township Supplements Safety with Paid Fire Staff
Millcreek Township Supervisors approved a proposal to hire several full-time paid firefighters, along with a fire chief. The decision will supplement the pre-existing volunteer fire departments and was made in response to concerns and recommendations made by the Millcreek Township Fire and Emergency Services Commission. The Commission recommended the hires...
PennDOT to Implement Vehicle Restrictions across State Due to Expected Weather
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is preparing to implement vehicle restrictions on roadways across the state due to the expected icy and snowy conditions. The following vehicle restrictions will go into place at 1 a.m. Thursday:. Tier 1. I-79 from PA Turnpike (I-76) to I-80 I-80 from I-79 to...
Ellicott Police Patrol Involved In Car Accident Near I-86
ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – A Town of Ellicott Police officer was taken to the hospital for evaluation following a vehicle accident near Interstate-86 on Friday. Around 4:30 p.m. the police patrol vehicle was struck by a pickup truck as it was turning from Strunk Road to the I-86 eastbound on-ramp.
PSP Searching for Female Runaway
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help from the public, as they search for a 14-year-old runaway. Thursday evening, Police and several fire departments spent hours searching the woods near Rick Road and West Road in McKean Township. They stopped around 9:30 p.m. when they learned she was not in the area and got a ride to the Millcreek Mall. Police shifted their focus to the Millcreek area.
Teen Hit by Car in Millcreek Township Passes Away from Injuries
The Millcreek Township student who was hit by a car on Monday while heading to her bus passed away from her injuries Thursday afternoon. Alyssa, 16, had been undergoing treatment at Pittsburgh Children's Hospital since the accident. Millcreek Township School District officials confirmed she was a junior at McDowell High...
Hawaii authorities search for a medical transport aircraft they believe crashed with 3 people aboard
While search teams in Hawaii are looking for a medical transport aircraft officials believe crashed with three people aboard, the governor issued an emergency proclamation to bolster medical airlift services -- which he said are a critical need in the isolated island chain. The aircraft went missing off the coast...
'This is a war': Californians seek affordable housing alternatives
At 26, Ixchel Hernandez has become the defender and protector of her family's modest apartment. In the two decades they've lived in their Los Angeles home, the family of four has successfully fought against multiple attempts aimed at pricing and, ultimately, forcing them out. "We are human beings with the...
Hawaii residents still borrowing money to make ends meet despite the latest interest rate hike
HAWAII (KITV) -- Despite higher interest rates, Josh and Arianna Graham recently took out a loan for a second home so that their three young children will be able to live here in the future. "It doesn't stop us from borrowing money because like living in Hawaii that's how we...
John Thune Fast Facts
Here's a look at the life of John Thune, Republican senator and Senate minority whip from South Dakota. Marriage: Kimberley (Weems) Thune (1984-present) Education: Biola University, B.S. in Business Administration, 1983; University of South Dakota, M.B.A., 1984. Religion: Protestant. Timeline. 1985-1987 - Legislative assistant for US Senator James Abdnor (R-South...
