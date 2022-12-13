ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millcreek Township, PA

Millcreek Township Supplements Safety with Paid Fire Staff

Millcreek Township Supervisors approved a proposal to hire several full-time paid firefighters, along with a fire chief. The decision will supplement the pre-existing volunteer fire departments and was made in response to concerns and recommendations made by the Millcreek Township Fire and Emergency Services Commission. The Commission recommended the hires...
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
Ellicott Police Patrol Involved In Car Accident Near I-86

ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – A Town of Ellicott Police officer was taken to the hospital for evaluation following a vehicle accident near Interstate-86 on Friday. Around 4:30 p.m. the police patrol vehicle was struck by a pickup truck as it was turning from Strunk Road to the I-86 eastbound on-ramp.
ELLICOTT, NY
PSP Searching for Female Runaway

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help from the public, as they search for a 14-year-old runaway. Thursday evening, Police and several fire departments spent hours searching the woods near Rick Road and West Road in McKean Township. They stopped around 9:30 p.m. when they learned she was not in the area and got a ride to the Millcreek Mall. Police shifted their focus to the Millcreek area.
MCKEAN, PA
Teen Hit by Car in Millcreek Township Passes Away from Injuries

The Millcreek Township student who was hit by a car on Monday while heading to her bus passed away from her injuries Thursday afternoon. Alyssa, 16, had been undergoing treatment at Pittsburgh Children's Hospital since the accident. Millcreek Township School District officials confirmed she was a junior at McDowell High...
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
'This is a war': Californians seek affordable housing alternatives

At 26, Ixchel Hernandez has become the defender and protector of her family's modest apartment. In the two decades they've lived in their Los Angeles home, the family of four has successfully fought against multiple attempts aimed at pricing and, ultimately, forcing them out. "We are human beings with the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
John Thune Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of John Thune, Republican senator and Senate minority whip from South Dakota. Marriage: Kimberley (Weems) Thune (1984-present) Education: Biola University, B.S. in Business Administration, 1983; University of South Dakota, M.B.A., 1984. Religion: Protestant. Timeline. 1985-1987 - Legislative assistant for US Senator James Abdnor (R-South...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

