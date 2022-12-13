Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help from the public, as they search for a 14-year-old runaway. Thursday evening, Police and several fire departments spent hours searching the woods near Rick Road and West Road in McKean Township. They stopped around 9:30 p.m. when they learned she was not in the area and got a ride to the Millcreek Mall. Police shifted their focus to the Millcreek area.

MCKEAN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO