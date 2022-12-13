ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

Mural unveiling set for Saturday in Wilson

WILSON — Visitors to the Czech Capital of Kansas will soon be able to view two large murals honoring Czech immigrants and the railroad in rural Kansas. The unveiling will take place in a dedication ceremony from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the site of the Midland Railroad Hotel Barn.
WILSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Influenza cases still on the rise around Barton Co. and Kansas

With masks, extra hand washing, and isolation, one of the few good side effects of COVID-19 was a decrease in the number of other viruses over the past two years. Those days are gone as Kansas continues to see a spike in various illnesses, which has caused several closures. Most dramatically, Osage City, located between Topeka and Emporia, closed its school doors until January. Locally, this weekend's Great Bend High School Mardrigals and Concert Choir performance was canceled due to staff illness.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Sheriff: Kansas man lost nearly $1,500 in utility phone scam

SALINE COUNTY —A Kansas man who got caught up in a utility phone scam earlier this week is out nearly $1,500. On Wednesday, the 49-year-old Saline County man reported he received a call from someone claiming to be with Evergy. The recorded call claimed that Evergy was on the way to disconnect service at a property the man owns in Falun as it was 60 days past due, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Sugartime Confections is downtown Hutchinson sweet spot

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Aunt P’s Sugartime Confections seeks to be downtown Hutchinson’s sweet-treats that cannot be beat. “I started in July of 2017,” Malynda Jarrett, owner of Aunt P’s Sugartime Confections, said. “I just had this storefront here, where I just did baked items, decorated cookies, cakes, baked cookies, cupcakes, any custom order.”
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Kan. woman accused of shooting that sent woman to the hospital

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have made an arrest. Just before 8:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 4300 block of SW 15th Street in Topeka after reports of gunshots, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. Moments later, police received the report of a shooting in the...
TOPEKA, KS
Great Bend Post

Kan. man tried to cash fraudulent check, ran from police

MANHATTAN - A Manhattan man was arrested on Friday morning after attempting to cash a fraudulent check. According to the Riley County Police Department, 24-year-old Dale Corbin of Manhattan was at Commerce Bank on Poyntz Avenue around 9:00 am when he attempted to cash a fraudulent check. Employees at the...
MANHATTAN, KS
Great Bend Post

Fatal Kan. hit-and-run driver put victim in his vehicle, fled

LYON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal hit and run crash and asking for help to locate a suspect identified as 29-year-old Angel Manuel Alvarado of Emporia. Just before 7:30p.m. Thursday the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center received a report of a car striking a pedestrian at 6th...
EMPORIA, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy