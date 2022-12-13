Read full article on original website
Mural unveiling set for Saturday in Wilson
WILSON — Visitors to the Czech Capital of Kansas will soon be able to view two large murals honoring Czech immigrants and the railroad in rural Kansas. The unveiling will take place in a dedication ceremony from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the site of the Midland Railroad Hotel Barn.
Influenza cases still on the rise around Barton Co. and Kansas
With masks, extra hand washing, and isolation, one of the few good side effects of COVID-19 was a decrease in the number of other viruses over the past two years. Those days are gone as Kansas continues to see a spike in various illnesses, which has caused several closures. Most dramatically, Osage City, located between Topeka and Emporia, closed its school doors until January. Locally, this weekend's Great Bend High School Mardrigals and Concert Choir performance was canceled due to staff illness.
McPherson College receives $1M gift for automotive restoration scholarships
MCPHERSON – McPherson College has announced the creation of an endowed scholarship fund for students pursuing a degree in automotive restoration. The Rob Walton Scholarship Fund will focus on attracting and retaining the best students in the college’s unique automotive restoration program. The $1 million gift from the...
Sheriff: Kansas man lost nearly $1,500 in utility phone scam
SALINE COUNTY —A Kansas man who got caught up in a utility phone scam earlier this week is out nearly $1,500. On Wednesday, the 49-year-old Saline County man reported he received a call from someone claiming to be with Evergy. The recorded call claimed that Evergy was on the way to disconnect service at a property the man owns in Falun as it was 60 days past due, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.
Sugartime Confections is downtown Hutchinson sweet spot
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Aunt P’s Sugartime Confections seeks to be downtown Hutchinson’s sweet-treats that cannot be beat. “I started in July of 2017,” Malynda Jarrett, owner of Aunt P’s Sugartime Confections, said. “I just had this storefront here, where I just did baked items, decorated cookies, cakes, baked cookies, cupcakes, any custom order.”
Kan. woman accused of shooting that sent woman to the hospital
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have made an arrest. Just before 8:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 4300 block of SW 15th Street in Topeka after reports of gunshots, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. Moments later, police received the report of a shooting in the...
Barton, Rice counties working together to solve 9-1-1 tower issue
Government working together. That's what 9-1-1 directors in Barton County and Rice County are doing to improve services on the eastern side of Barton County and the western side of Rice County. Barton County Communications Director Dena Popp received approval from the commission during Wednesday's meeting to move forward on the joint project.
Justin Moore to perform in Salina in March; tickets on sale Friday
Moore is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. March 24 in the Stiefel Theatre, 151 S. Santa Fe Avenue. Tickets start at $69 and go on sale at noon Friday. Buy online at stiefeltheatre.org or by calling the Stiefel at 785-827-1998. The Stiefel box office is open for phone or walk-up sales noon-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Kan. man tried to cash fraudulent check, ran from police
MANHATTAN - A Manhattan man was arrested on Friday morning after attempting to cash a fraudulent check. According to the Riley County Police Department, 24-year-old Dale Corbin of Manhattan was at Commerce Bank on Poyntz Avenue around 9:00 am when he attempted to cash a fraudulent check. Employees at the...
Fatal Kan. hit-and-run driver put victim in his vehicle, fled
LYON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal hit and run crash and asking for help to locate a suspect identified as 29-year-old Angel Manuel Alvarado of Emporia. Just before 7:30p.m. Thursday the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center received a report of a car striking a pedestrian at 6th...
Two jailed on drug allegations after violent Kan. traffic stop
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects after a violent traffic stop. Just after 9a.m. Dec. 14, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop near 134th and U.S. 75 Highway on a 2007 Kia Amanti for alleged license tag violations, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The passenger...
