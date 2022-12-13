ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
22 WSBT

Delivery scam hits local restaurants

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WSBT) — Two restaurants in Michigan City are the latest targets in a scam using DoorDash. Fake accounts are being created for the local businesses. Customers are placing orders and paying money. But the restaurant does not use the delivery service and never received the order.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend Police: New technology to streamline crime data

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend police are taking their real-time crime center on the go. The new, cloud-cased system combines all the department's apps in one place. That includes business' security cameras and cameras registered by residents. With the help of homeowners’ security cameras already registered in...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Early morning crash on Bypass

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A crash on the bypass had all Eastbound and one Westbound lane between State Road 23 and South Mayflower closed early this morning. According to dispatch there were multiple cars involved in this crash with one vehicle catching on fire. The call came in just...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Chick-fil-A reopens

South Bend, Ind. - The Chick-fil-A off Michigan St & Ireland Rd in South Bend is back open. The restaurant shut down over the Summer for renovations, welcoming back customers for the first time in months, Thursday. The indoor playground for kids has been removed to make room for an...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Stabbing reported at Family Dollar in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A stabbing allegedly involving a man in a Santa hat was reported at a Family Dollar in South Bend Thursday afternoon, according to the South Bend Police Department. At 12:57 p.m., police were called to the store on South Michigan Street for a report of a...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

2 hurt after SUV crashes head on with buggy in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says two people were injured in a crash on Thursday morning involving an SUV and a buggy. Police say a 2007 Buick Rainier was traveling south on County Road 43 towards County Road 14 around 10:50 a.m. when it crossed the center line and collided head on with a buggy. This caused the buggy to overturn in the ditch on the east side of County Road 43.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend elementary students caught with kitchen knives

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A potentially dangerous situation on a South Bend School bus, when two students were caught with kitchen knives. We're told they are both students at Darden Primary. The principal sent a letter to parents telling them about the incident. She states another student saw...
SOUTH BEND, IN
FOX59

Elkhart restaurant named ‘best once-in-a-lifetime’ meal in Indiana

ELKHART, Ind. — Throughout one’s lifetime, a dedicated diner may rack up thousands upon thousands of meals at restaurants, diners, pizzerias, and the like. But have you ever had a so-called “once-in-a-lifetime meal?” According to Eat This, Not That!, a once-in-a-lifetime meal is one “actually worth traveling for” and doesn’t necessarily mean fine dining. It […]
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

Two injured in Elkhart County crash involving buggy

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — Two people were injured in a crash on this morning involving an SUV and a buggy in Elkhart County. Police say a 2007 Buick Rainier was traveling south on County Road 43 towards County Road 14 when it crossed the center line and collided head on with a buggy.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Several pigs die in early morning barn fire

NILES, Mich. (WSBT) — Nearly a dozen young pigs died in an early morning barn fire. The fire happened on Airport Road, north of Niles, just before 3:30 a.m. Six departments responded to the fire. The barn full of hay was engulfed when firefighters arrived. Crews had to use...
NILES, MI
22 WSBT

Elkhart Train Museum receives grant to expand attractions

Elkhart is known as a central hub for railroads in our area. Now a generous grant is helping the Elkhart Train Museum expand its attractions. WSBT 22 Photojournalist Mark Honaker gives you a closer look at what you can enjoy. The museum is located on Main Street in Elkhart just...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Michigan City Police investigating fake report of bank robbery

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -The Michigan City Police Department is investigating a report of a bank robbery on Monday that turned out to be false, according to police. At 4:30 p.m., police were called to a bank in the 3600 block of Franklin St. for an armed robbery. When units arrived...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
22 WSBT

Maple Leaf Farms wins title of "Coolest Thing Made in Indiana"

LEESBURG, Ind. (WSBT) — Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg is this year's winner of the “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament. It was announced today in Indianapolis during the annual Indiana Chamber of Commerce dinner. Maple Leaf Farms is being recognized for its “Roast Half Duck.”
LEESBURG, IN
WNDU

Several pigs dead after barn fire in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Officials with the Howard Township fire Department say “a number of pigs” are dead after a barn fire early Friday morning in Cass County. Crews were called just after 3:30 a.m. to the 1200 block of Airport Road in Howard Township. When they arrived, they found a large barn fully engulfed with fire.
CASS COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Juvenile pedestrian killed in crash in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- First responders were dispatched to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian at Oak Road and Pidco Drive on Monday around 8:40 p.m., according to the Marshall County Coroner's Office. Officials arrived to find a 16-year-old male with serious injuries at the scene. The juvenile was...
PLYMOUTH, IN
22 WSBT

Good Samaritans help lost first grader

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WSBT) — A first grader from Lakeshore Public Schools met two very kindhearted mothers while alone and lost. After a half day of school Thursday, the young girl was dropped off by her bus. The women found her on the side of the road crying, not knowing...
STEVENSVILLE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy