'Avatar: The Way of Water' Soundtrack and Original Score Details Released
While some have already had the chance to return to Pandora, the worldwide release of Avatar: The Way of Water is as close as ever as we quickly approach its December 16 release. Just ahead of the long-awaited James Cameron sequel, Hollywood Records has announced that the Avatar: The Way of Water Original Motion Picture Soundtrack is now available on all music streaming platforms.
‘Extraordinary’ Trailer Shows an Ordinary Woman in a World Full of Superpowers
In a world where everyone has a superpower of some sort, it is sure to be a weird experience when you are the only one without one. Family dinners are sure to make for awkward occasions, and this turns out to be Jen’s (Máiréad Tyers) fate. Disney has released a new trailer for the upcoming British comedy series, Extraordinary, which will release all eight episodes on January 25 on Hulu in the United States and on Disney+ for the rest of the world.
First 'Barbie' Trailer Gives Margot Robbie a Vintage Look
Some months ago, it seemed like all the internet could talk about was Barbie. That happened because the upcoming blockbuster stars Margot Robbie (who plays the title character) and Ryan Gosling (Barbie's boyfriend Ken) were filming some external shots in the Florida streets, so it generated quite a lot of buzz. Now, however, it has been a while since we’re snowed under with Barbie news, so it’s the perfect time to take a peek at the movie’s first trailer and discover what it will all look like on the silver screen.
Tanya's Best Scenes in Both Seasons of 'The White Lotus' Mirror Each Other
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The White LotusIn the past few years, we’ve seen many popular miniseries thought to be single, standalone projects get extended for additional seasons as a result of overwhelming audience enthusiasm. The cast of Big Little Lies returned for a second season, and shows like Fargo and True Detective embraced the anthology format. The White Lotus offers somewhat of a middle ground between these two approaches. While the majority of the Season 2 cast is new, there is some connective tissue to the events of the first season thanks to the reintroduction of Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge) and her new husband, Greg (Jon Gries).
'The White Lotus' Season 2: Daphne's Finale Scene Proves She's Always Been in Control
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Season 2 finale of The White Lotus.Nothing is what it seems in The White Lotus Season 2, especially within the couples' story arc. While Harper (Aubrey Plaza) and Ethan (Will Sharpe) face a marriage crisis, Daphne (Meghann Fahy) and Cameron (Theo James) continue to sip their champagne and smile as if their relationship were spotless.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
New Details Reportedly Emerge About Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s Suicide Note
Following the news that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss passed away by suicide at the age of 40, more details about the note he left have surfaced. Law enforcement source told TMZ that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss left a note that was an “ambiguous reference” to the DJ’s past challenge. However, it was unclear what he was referring to in the note. It was further reported that investigators have determined that Boss took an Uber to a hotel less than a mile from his home on Monday (December 12th). He then switched his phone to airplane mode in an effort to make sure no one could reach or track him.
'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Reportedly Cannot Do More Reshoots [Updated]
Update: DC Studios head James Gunn has since clarified in a tweet that Variety's original report was incorrect. The original article as it ran before this information is below. Just when it seemed like we couldn't get any more dramatic news from Warner Bros. and DC Studios after the turbulent...
WATCH: Amusement Park Slingshot Ride Snaps, Riders Slam Into Beam
A night at Winter Wonderland turned into a horrific evening when an amusement park ride became a giant slingshot, breaking free of restraints and sending a pod with two teenagers crashing into a beam. This all happened in London’s Hyde Park. It’s the holiday season all over the world and...
Catherine Zeta-Jones on Making ‘Wednesday’ & ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ with Creators She Admires
Catherine Zeta-Jones is closing out 2022 strong. She plays Morticia Addams in Wednesday, Netflix's Addams Family series featuring Jenna Ortega in the title role. Wednesday isn't just any old smash hit for the streamer; the series managed to cross a billion views within the first 28 days of release. That alone would make 2022 a win for Zeta-Jones, but she isn't done just yet. She also stars in the highly anticipated Nation Treasure series on Disney+.
How to Watch 'Avatar': Where Is the First Movie Streaming?
After more than a decade of technological advancement and anticipation to see a new story from a legendary director, Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) is finally here. Legendary filmmaker James Cameron has spent about the last twenty years of his life crafting the world of Pandora, telling the epic saga of the invasive human race and the defensive Na'vi people, and if reviews are any indication, that long period of time was well-spent. Critics have praised the long-awaited follow-up as an immaculate follow-up complete with some of the best visuals ever to be seen in a movie theater as well as a more emotional story and greatly improved performances in comparison to the original film. Collider's own Senior Film Editor and self-proclaimed "Avatar nonbeliever" Ross Bonaime had the pleasure of seeing the new follow-up, and greatly praised the film as "one of the most extraordinary experiences one can have at the theaters."
People Are Sharing Songs That "Hit Different" Once You Actually Read The Lyrics, And...Yup
"They played that song all the time for stuff when I was in elementary school, but it's about a girl cheating on her boyfriend with multiple people while he's away."
'Dragon Age: Absolution' Ending Explained: What Are the Connections to 'Dreadwolf'?
Dragon Age: Absolution has plenty of twists and turns in its six-episode opening run. It showed us the Tevinter Imperium for the first time, axed a character from Dragon Age: Inquisition, and gave us a new dangerous artifact to worry about. But all of these pales in comparison to the reveal in the final few seconds of the finale.
'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 2 Trailer: Mike McLusky Is at His Limit
Paramount+ released the full trailer for Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 and everything is chaos for Mike McLusky (Jeremy Renner). As he continues to settle in as mayor while being part of a powerful power broker family, he faces the challenge of bringing order to a city without a proper power structure. The series has thus far tackled issues of systemic racism, mass incarceration, and corruption, but the second run is gearing up for a whole new level tackling issues of police brutality on top of everything else. Following the end of Season 1, the trailer sets up a daunting task for the McLuskys as the prison is in disarray, Mike's police are out of control, and everyone is being pushed to their breaking points.
Jimmy Fallon Mocks Elon Musk With A Post-Holidays Prediction
The "Tonight Show" host jabbed Twitter's billionaire owner for banning journalists from the platform.
Guillermo del Toro’s Most Overlooked Movie Is His Best
Poor Crimson Peak. Although critics praised its art direction and moody atmosphere, Guillermo del Toro's lavish gothic romance earned only $75 million against its $55 million budget. It faced tough box office competition and in all likelihood suffered from poor marketing choices, which depicted it as an indie horror film rather than the love story with ghosts it truly was. Within del Toro's oeuvre, the film also holds the tricky position of bridging his financially successful Pacific Rim and the Oscar-winning phenomenon The Shape of Water. As such, Crimson Peak seemed to come and go without nearly the splash it warranted both on its own merits and as a one-movie microcosm of one of modern cinema's most lauded visionaries; a director's origins and passions, distilled.
'Scream': Kevin Williamson Confirms Matthew Lillard’s Stu Is Dead
Despite the Scream franchise’s body count, there’s one character that fans haven’t been able to put to rest. Fortunately, Collider’s Perri Nemiroff went straight to the source to mine for solid answers to theories that have been circulating since 1997. While talking with Scream’s original screenwriter, Kevin Williamson, we discovered the true fate of Matthew Lillard’s Stu Macher.
'Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy' Cancelled Following Season 2
Bad news for any fans of Stanley Tucci out there. It has been revealed that the Academy Award-nominated actor’s travel show, Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, has been canceled by CNN after two seasons. The Emmy-winning series was reportedly canceled due to CNN canceling all its original programming. Stanley...
New 'Cocaine Bear' Images Show Elizabeth Banks and Keri Russell on Set
Winter is on its way, and it's time for some snow, but not the fluffy kind. The kind that might set a bear into a days-long bender in the Georgia mountains. And Entertainment Weekly has just released exclusive new images from the drug-fueled new movie Cocaine Bear, which is set to be released early next year. Along with the new images, Entertainment Weekly also spoke with the film's director, Elizabeth Banks, who gave some insight into the outrageous new film's production. Cocaine Bear is set to be released to theaters on February 24, 2023.
Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Declined ‘Black Adam' Cameo In 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'
It's been less than two months since Dwayne Johnson brought his electrifying DC anti-hero Black Adam to life in theaters. The epic, which was a debut for the character on the silver screen, told the story of vengeful Teth Adam who is forced to navigate an unlikely path as Khandaq's protector after being granted powers that pull strength from Egypt's powers that be. Hollywood giant Johnson may have been vocal about how he fought to bring Teth Adam's origin story to fruition but the actor reportedly turned down a chance to rehash him in the upcoming Shazam! Fury of The Gods sequel.
