ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

'Toppled Statue' Spotted on Mars

An anomaly hunter scouring NASA images from Mars spotted a peculiar formation which seems to resemble a toppled statue. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring noticed the unusual object in a photo that was captured by the space agency's Curiosity rover back in early November. While zooming in on the sizeable source image, which provides an expansive look at the Martian horizon, he caught sight of "a face, like none I have ever found before" seemingly wedged sideways into a crevice on the side of a mountain.
The Independent

Scientists find new ‘waterworlds’ that look nothing like any planet in our solar system

Scientists have found two “water worlds” that are unlike anything seen in our solar system.The planets are almost entirely made up largely of water, marking the first time that such worlds have ever been confidently identified by scientists.Previously, the researchers were thought to be far more standard planets – but they are actually far more pioneering than we realised, scientists say.“We previously thought that planets that were a bit larger than Earth were big balls of metal and rock, like scaled-up versions of Earth, and that’s why we called them super-Earths,” said Björn Benneke, one of the scientists on the...
Vice

Scientists Found 168 More Ancient Figures Etched Into the Peruvian Desert

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. The Nazca Desert in Peru is decorated with hundreds of mysterious figures, called geoglyphs, that were etched into the soil by the Indigenous peoples who lived in this area between 2,500 and 1,500 years ago. The ancient...
Popular Science

For the first time, humans can hear a dust devil roar across Mars

A towering dust devil casts a serpentine shadow over the Martian surface in this image acquired by the High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera on NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (April 2012). NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of ArizonaThe Perseverance rover used the first working microphone on the Red Planet's surface to pick up the extraterrestrial whirlwind.
ARIZONA STATE
ZDNet

Forget the Moon, NASA's next big mission is a lot closer to home

2022 has been a huge year for NASA -- it launched the Artemis moon mission, saw images from the James Webb Space Telescope, smashed into an asteroid, and more -- but the year isn't over yet. In the next few days, NASA and its partners are due to launch a mission that will give humanity its best look yet at nearly all of the water on the Earth's surface.
CALIFORNIA STATE
scitechdaily.com

For the First Time: Scientists Have Formed a Charged Rare Earth Molecule on a Metal Surface and Rotated It

For the first time, scientists formed a charged rare earth molecule on a metal surface and rotated it using scanning tunneling microscopy. Scientists from Ohio University, Argonne National Laboratory, and the University of Illinois at Chicago used scanning tunneling microscopy to form a charged rare earth molecule on a metal surface and rotate it clockwise and counterclockwise without affecting its charge.
Freethink

An Earth-sized planet found in the habitable zone of a nearby star

A while ago, a group of NASA exoplanet astronomers, who are in the business of discovering planets around other stars, called me into a secret meeting to tell me about a planet that had captured their interest. Because my expertise lies in modeling the climate of exoplanets, they asked me...
ktalnews.com

Yeti coolers wash ashore after freighter spills 1,600 into sea

(WFLA) — A cargo ship mishap is continuing to have effects on the coastal communities along the northern Pacific Ocean as items continue to wash ashore. Duke Marolf, a marine welder and pilot from Alaska, told Storyful in December that he found 23 coolers along the Gulf of Alaska during the summer, almost a year after the MV Zim Kingston spilled 109 shipping containers off the coast of British Columbia in 2021.
HAWAII STATE
ktalnews.com

Some sharks return to the same sites to breed for decades

Some species of shark return to the same breeding grounds for decades at a time, and live longer than previously thought, scientists studying the animals off Florida say. Scientists with the New England Aquarium found that nurse sharks returned to the waters off the Dry Tortugas, 70 miles (113 kilometers) from Key West, to mate for up to 28 years. They also found that the sharks’ life span appears to extend at least into their 40s, rather than about 24 years as previously believed.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy