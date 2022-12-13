Read full article on original website
iheart.com
'Toppled Statue' Spotted on Mars
An anomaly hunter scouring NASA images from Mars spotted a peculiar formation which seems to resemble a toppled statue. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring noticed the unusual object in a photo that was captured by the space agency's Curiosity rover back in early November. While zooming in on the sizeable source image, which provides an expansive look at the Martian horizon, he caught sight of "a face, like none I have ever found before" seemingly wedged sideways into a crevice on the side of a mountain.
Sun unleashes barrage of 8 powerful solar flares (video)
The sun unleashed at least eight solar flares on Wednesday (Dec. 14), and more are expected after a crackling sunspot emerged on the star's face.
Crewmembers Are Trapped Aboard the International Space Station Until a Leak Is Fixed—Or Rescue Arrives
Coolant streaming from the docked Soyuz spacecraft could leave three space station crew members without a means to come home.
Scientists find new ‘waterworlds’ that look nothing like any planet in our solar system
Scientists have found two “water worlds” that are unlike anything seen in our solar system.The planets are almost entirely made up largely of water, marking the first time that such worlds have ever been confidently identified by scientists.Previously, the researchers were thought to be far more standard planets – but they are actually far more pioneering than we realised, scientists say.“We previously thought that planets that were a bit larger than Earth were big balls of metal and rock, like scaled-up versions of Earth, and that’s why we called them super-Earths,” said Björn Benneke, one of the scientists on the...
Astronomers discover strange twin planets might be water worlds
Two planets found by NASA's retired Kepler Space Telescope may be made mostly of water, according to new research.
Newly discovered fossils give a whole new meaning to jumbo shrimp
Large fossilized fragments of free swimming arthropods, relatives of modern shrimp and insects. Bertrand LefebvreThe Moroccan desert was once a sea filled with free-swimming arthropods.
Scientists Found 168 More Ancient Figures Etched Into the Peruvian Desert
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. The Nazca Desert in Peru is decorated with hundreds of mysterious figures, called geoglyphs, that were etched into the soil by the Indigenous peoples who lived in this area between 2,500 and 1,500 years ago. The ancient...
Giant 'Gate to Hell' Crater Opens Up in Russian Town
Footage of the incident shows a house teetering on the edge of the 100-foot-wide crater.
For the first time, humans can hear a dust devil roar across Mars
A towering dust devil casts a serpentine shadow over the Martian surface in this image acquired by the High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera on NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (April 2012). NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of ArizonaThe Perseverance rover used the first working microphone on the Red Planet's surface to pick up the extraterrestrial whirlwind.
ZDNet
Forget the Moon, NASA's next big mission is a lot closer to home
2022 has been a huge year for NASA -- it launched the Artemis moon mission, saw images from the James Webb Space Telescope, smashed into an asteroid, and more -- but the year isn't over yet. In the next few days, NASA and its partners are due to launch a mission that will give humanity its best look yet at nearly all of the water on the Earth's surface.
Worm-like robot created to wiggle through your body and cure diseases
A CREEPY crawly robot that travels through the body on a mission to cure disease has been created by scientists. This machine is 3D-printed, made out of gelatine and powered solely by temperature. It all started with inspiration provided by the inchworm - bringing a "kind of intelligence" to the...
natureworldnews.com
Recently Discovered Fossil Site Reveals that Giant Arthropods May Have Ruled the Depths 470 Million Years Ago
Giant arthropods, cousins of contemporary species like shrimp, insects, and spiders, may have controlled the oceans 470 million years ago, according to findings at a new fossil site in Morocco. Numerous giant "free-swimming" arthropods are documented in the earliest evidence from the Taichoute site, which was formerly underwater but is...
‘Christmas asteroid’ makes close approach to Earth this week
Asteroid 2015 RN35 will be just under two lunar distances on Wednesday. Despite its large enough size, the European Space Agency said it poses no danger and should be visible in some areas until about Dec. 19. An asteroid up to 460 feet across is making a close flyby of...
scitechdaily.com
For the First Time: Scientists Have Formed a Charged Rare Earth Molecule on a Metal Surface and Rotated It
For the first time, scientists formed a charged rare earth molecule on a metal surface and rotated it using scanning tunneling microscopy. Scientists from Ohio University, Argonne National Laboratory, and the University of Illinois at Chicago used scanning tunneling microscopy to form a charged rare earth molecule on a metal surface and rotate it clockwise and counterclockwise without affecting its charge.
WATCH: Flying Fish Defies the Laws of Physics in Wild Clip
For most fish, a flight through the air means they’re about to become lunch for an eagle or heron. Not for flying fish, though – well, not always, anyway. Though they can fall victim to birds of prey, they’re also more than capable of flying all on their own.
Freethink
An Earth-sized planet found in the habitable zone of a nearby star
A while ago, a group of NASA exoplanet astronomers, who are in the business of discovering planets around other stars, called me into a secret meeting to tell me about a planet that had captured their interest. Because my expertise lies in modeling the climate of exoplanets, they asked me...
NASA's DART asteroid smash flung 2 million pounds of rock into space
The massive tail created by the collision of a spacecraft and an asteroid earlier this year is unlocking key information about space rocks and how to respond if an asteroid ever threatens Earth.
ktalnews.com
Yeti coolers wash ashore after freighter spills 1,600 into sea
(WFLA) — A cargo ship mishap is continuing to have effects on the coastal communities along the northern Pacific Ocean as items continue to wash ashore. Duke Marolf, a marine welder and pilot from Alaska, told Storyful in December that he found 23 coolers along the Gulf of Alaska during the summer, almost a year after the MV Zim Kingston spilled 109 shipping containers off the coast of British Columbia in 2021.
ktalnews.com
Some sharks return to the same sites to breed for decades
Some species of shark return to the same breeding grounds for decades at a time, and live longer than previously thought, scientists studying the animals off Florida say. Scientists with the New England Aquarium found that nurse sharks returned to the waters off the Dry Tortugas, 70 miles (113 kilometers) from Key West, to mate for up to 28 years. They also found that the sharks’ life span appears to extend at least into their 40s, rather than about 24 years as previously believed.
NASA has lost contact with a hurricane-watching satellite
NASA last heard from one of the eight satellites that comprise the Cyclone Global Navigation Satellite System (CYGNSS) in November.
