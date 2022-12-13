Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'Avatar: The Way of Water': Does Sigourney Weaver Know the Truth About Kiri’s Conception?
One of the most intriguing characters in Avatar: The Way of Water is Kiri, the adopted Na’vi daughter of Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña). The teenage Kiri, however, is played by Sigourney Weaver, who was Dr. Grace Augustine in the first Avatar. While Dr. Augustine died...
Collider
‘Extraordinary’ Trailer Shows an Ordinary Woman in a World Full of Superpowers
In a world where everyone has a superpower of some sort, it is sure to be a weird experience when you are the only one without one. Family dinners are sure to make for awkward occasions, and this turns out to be Jen’s (Máiréad Tyers) fate. Disney has released a new trailer for the upcoming British comedy series, Extraordinary, which will release all eight episodes on January 25 on Hulu in the United States and on Disney+ for the rest of the world.
Collider
Tanya's Best Scenes in Both Seasons of 'The White Lotus' Mirror Each Other
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The White LotusIn the past few years, we’ve seen many popular miniseries thought to be single, standalone projects get extended for additional seasons as a result of overwhelming audience enthusiasm. The cast of Big Little Lies returned for a second season, and shows like Fargo and True Detective embraced the anthology format. The White Lotus offers somewhat of a middle ground between these two approaches. While the majority of the Season 2 cast is new, there is some connective tissue to the events of the first season thanks to the reintroduction of Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge) and her new husband, Greg (Jon Gries).
What Is tWitch's Net Worth?
Stephen "tWitch" Boss earned his estimated $5 million fortune from a variety of high-profile projects including the "Step Up" and "Magic Mike" movie franchises.
New Details Reportedly Emerge About Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s Suicide Note
Following the news that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss passed away by suicide at the age of 40, more details about the note he left have surfaced. Law enforcement source told TMZ that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss left a note that was an “ambiguous reference” to the DJ’s past challenge. However, it was unclear what he was referring to in the note. It was further reported that investigators have determined that Boss took an Uber to a hotel less than a mile from his home on Monday (December 12th). He then switched his phone to airplane mode in an effort to make sure no one could reach or track him.
AOL Corp
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss's grandfather says family is 'completely devastated' as new details emerge
New details about Stephen "tWitch" Boss's death are emerging. Hollywood was stunned this week after the Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ and So You Think You Can Dance judge/contestant was found dead in an Encino, Calif., motel room. The coroner ruled the 40-year-old's death, on Tuesday, a suicide. "We had no...
Collider
'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Reportedly Cannot Do More Reshoots [Updated]
Update: DC Studios head James Gunn has since clarified in a tweet that Variety's original report was incorrect. The original article as it ran before this information is below. Just when it seemed like we couldn't get any more dramatic news from Warner Bros. and DC Studios after the turbulent...
Collider
Catherine Zeta-Jones on Making ‘Wednesday’ & ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ with Creators She Admires
Catherine Zeta-Jones is closing out 2022 strong. She plays Morticia Addams in Wednesday, Netflix's Addams Family series featuring Jenna Ortega in the title role. Wednesday isn't just any old smash hit for the streamer; the series managed to cross a billion views within the first 28 days of release. That alone would make 2022 a win for Zeta-Jones, but she isn't done just yet. She also stars in the highly anticipated Nation Treasure series on Disney+.
Collider
How to Watch 'The Apology' - Where to Stream the Holiday Horror Film
Christmas horror takes a dark and heavy turn in The Apology this holiday season. It's the perfect time for a cold and atmospheric film, and it's streaming this week. Next to the more colorful, campy Christmas horror movies like The Mean One, The Apology looks to be a slower, emotional thriller that builds tension at a steady pace. It's a movie about family secrets, healing, and unspeakable trauma. The Apology is about rebuilding after losing everything and losing it all over again. For viewers that want to settle into the darkness and decay of Winter, The Apology hits the spot.
Collider
New 'Cocaine Bear' Images Show Elizabeth Banks and Keri Russell on Set
Winter is on its way, and it's time for some snow, but not the fluffy kind. The kind that might set a bear into a days-long bender in the Georgia mountains. And Entertainment Weekly has just released exclusive new images from the drug-fueled new movie Cocaine Bear, which is set to be released early next year. Along with the new images, Entertainment Weekly also spoke with the film's director, Elizabeth Banks, who gave some insight into the outrageous new film's production. Cocaine Bear is set to be released to theaters on February 24, 2023.
Collider
'Dragon Age: Absolution' Ending Explained: What Are the Connections to 'Dreadwolf'?
Dragon Age: Absolution has plenty of twists and turns in its six-episode opening run. It showed us the Tevinter Imperium for the first time, axed a character from Dragon Age: Inquisition, and gave us a new dangerous artifact to worry about. But all of these pales in comparison to the reveal in the final few seconds of the finale.
People Are Sharing Songs That "Hit Different" Once You Actually Read The Lyrics, And...Yup
"They played that song all the time for stuff when I was in elementary school, but it's about a girl cheating on her boyfriend with multiple people while he's away."
Collider
Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Declined ‘Black Adam' Cameo In 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'
It's been less than two months since Dwayne Johnson brought his electrifying DC anti-hero Black Adam to life in theaters. The epic, which was a debut for the character on the silver screen, told the story of vengeful Teth Adam who is forced to navigate an unlikely path as Khandaq's protector after being granted powers that pull strength from Egypt's powers that be. Hollywood giant Johnson may have been vocal about how he fought to bring Teth Adam's origin story to fruition but the actor reportedly turned down a chance to rehash him in the upcoming Shazam! Fury of The Gods sequel.
Collider
'The White Lotus' Season 2: Daphne's Finale Scene Proves She's Always Been in Control
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Season 2 finale of The White Lotus.Nothing is what it seems in The White Lotus Season 2, especially within the couples' story arc. While Harper (Aubrey Plaza) and Ethan (Will Sharpe) face a marriage crisis, Daphne (Meghann Fahy) and Cameron (Theo James) continue to sip their champagne and smile as if their relationship were spotless.
Collider
'Scream': Kevin Williamson Confirms Matthew Lillard’s Stu Is Dead
Despite the Scream franchise’s body count, there’s one character that fans haven’t been able to put to rest. Fortunately, Collider’s Perri Nemiroff went straight to the source to mine for solid answers to theories that have been circulating since 1997. While talking with Scream’s original screenwriter, Kevin Williamson, we discovered the true fate of Matthew Lillard’s Stu Macher.
Collider
New '65' Images Show Adam Driver Hunting Down Dinosaurs
Following the release of the trailer earlier today, we've now been treated to images of 65, featuring Adam Driver, dinosaur hunter. The movie sees Driver star as an astronaut who finds himself stranded on a mysterious undiscovered planet, with a teenage girl (Ariana Greenblatt) for company. The movie has been...
Collider
'Pirates of the Caribbean': Jerry Bruckheimer on Johnny Depp's Potential Return
The fate of Disney’s one of the biggest IP, Pirates of the Caribbean, has been fluctuating for a while now, partly because of its lead star Johnny Depp. The two questions that haunt the fans of the franchise are: is there a sixth part, and will it see the return of their favorite Captain Jack Sparrow? There had been a promising update about a female-led movie in the works but to no avail. In a recent interview with AP Entertainment, franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer finally has a positive response.
Collider
James Gunn to Write New Superman Movie for DC Studios
James Gunn is writing a new Superman film for DC, following the recent announcement of star Henry Cavill's departure from the character. Gunn has confirmed that this project will follow a younger version of the character. Recent comments from the director have stated that the iconic superhero is a "priority" for the studio moving forward, so it makes since that he'll be penning it.
Collider
Johnny Depp Reprises Jack Sparrow Role in Make-A-Wish Video
Johnny Depp has taken to the high seas as Captain Jack Sparrow once more, and it's for the most heartwarming of causes. Depp tied on the bootstraps once more, reprising his most famous character, to film a video message for a young fan as part of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Depp...
Collider
'The White Lotus' Season 3 Should Make Greg the Next Guest in the Body Bag
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of The White Lotus. Although Mike White planted the seeds for Tanya McQuoid-Hunt (Jennifer Coolidge) to die in the second season of The White Lotus, it still felt shocking and sad. She could have been the character we follow across beautiful resorts as the wealthy come to grips with themselves, discovering new ways to cope and deliver hilarious lines. Instead, White delivers a sobering reality, as he often does, leaving the series with one last recurring character: Greg (Jon Gries).
Comments / 0