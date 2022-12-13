ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

‘Extraordinary’ Trailer Shows an Ordinary Woman in a World Full of Superpowers

In a world where everyone has a superpower of some sort, it is sure to be a weird experience when you are the only one without one. Family dinners are sure to make for awkward occasions, and this turns out to be Jen’s (Máiréad Tyers) fate. Disney has released a new trailer for the upcoming British comedy series, Extraordinary, which will release all eight episodes on January 25 on Hulu in the United States and on Disney+ for the rest of the world.
Collider

Tanya's Best Scenes in Both Seasons of 'The White Lotus' Mirror Each Other

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The White LotusIn the past few years, we’ve seen many popular miniseries thought to be single, standalone projects get extended for additional seasons as a result of overwhelming audience enthusiasm. The cast of Big Little Lies returned for a second season, and shows like Fargo and True Detective embraced the anthology format. The White Lotus offers somewhat of a middle ground between these two approaches. While the majority of the Season 2 cast is new, there is some connective tissue to the events of the first season thanks to the reintroduction of Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge) and her new husband, Greg (Jon Gries).
Outsider.com

New Details Reportedly Emerge About Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s Suicide Note

Following the news that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss passed away by suicide at the age of 40, more details about the note he left have surfaced. Law enforcement source told TMZ that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss left a note that was an “ambiguous reference” to the DJ’s past challenge. However, it was unclear what he was referring to in the note. It was further reported that investigators have determined that Boss took an Uber to a hotel less than a mile from his home on Monday (December 12th). He then switched his phone to airplane mode in an effort to make sure no one could reach or track him.
Collider

'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Reportedly Cannot Do More Reshoots [Updated]

Update: DC Studios head James Gunn has since clarified in a tweet that Variety's original report was incorrect. The original article as it ran before this information is below. Just when it seemed like we couldn't get any more dramatic news from Warner Bros. and DC Studios after the turbulent...
Collider

Catherine Zeta-Jones on Making ‘Wednesday’ & ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ with Creators She Admires

Catherine Zeta-Jones is closing out 2022 strong. She plays Morticia Addams in Wednesday, Netflix's Addams Family series featuring Jenna Ortega in the title role. Wednesday isn't just any old smash hit for the streamer; the series managed to cross a billion views within the first 28 days of release. That alone would make 2022 a win for Zeta-Jones, but she isn't done just yet. She also stars in the highly anticipated Nation Treasure series on Disney+.
Collider

How to Watch 'The Apology' - Where to Stream the Holiday Horror Film

Christmas horror takes a dark and heavy turn in The Apology this holiday season. It's the perfect time for a cold and atmospheric film, and it's streaming this week. Next to the more colorful, campy Christmas horror movies like The Mean One, The Apology looks to be a slower, emotional thriller that builds tension at a steady pace. It's a movie about family secrets, healing, and unspeakable trauma. The Apology is about rebuilding after losing everything and losing it all over again. For viewers that want to settle into the darkness and decay of Winter, The Apology hits the spot.
Collider

New 'Cocaine Bear' Images Show Elizabeth Banks and Keri Russell on Set

Winter is on its way, and it's time for some snow, but not the fluffy kind. The kind that might set a bear into a days-long bender in the Georgia mountains. And Entertainment Weekly has just released exclusive new images from the drug-fueled new movie Cocaine Bear, which is set to be released early next year. Along with the new images, Entertainment Weekly also spoke with the film's director, Elizabeth Banks, who gave some insight into the outrageous new film's production. Cocaine Bear is set to be released to theaters on February 24, 2023.
GEORGIA STATE
Collider

'Dragon Age: Absolution' Ending Explained: What Are the Connections to 'Dreadwolf'?

Dragon Age: Absolution has plenty of twists and turns in its six-episode opening run. It showed us the Tevinter Imperium for the first time, axed a character from Dragon Age: Inquisition, and gave us a new dangerous artifact to worry about. But all of these pales in comparison to the reveal in the final few seconds of the finale.
Collider

Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Declined ‘Black Adam' Cameo In 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'

It's been less than two months since Dwayne Johnson brought his electrifying DC anti-hero Black Adam to life in theaters. The epic, which was a debut for the character on the silver screen, told the story of vengeful Teth Adam who is forced to navigate an unlikely path as Khandaq's protector after being granted powers that pull strength from Egypt's powers that be. Hollywood giant Johnson may have been vocal about how he fought to bring Teth Adam's origin story to fruition but the actor reportedly turned down a chance to rehash him in the upcoming Shazam! Fury of The Gods sequel.
Collider

'The White Lotus' Season 2: Daphne's Finale Scene Proves She's Always Been in Control

Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Season 2 finale of The White Lotus.Nothing is what it seems in The White Lotus Season 2, especially within the couples' story arc. While Harper (Aubrey Plaza) and Ethan (Will Sharpe) face a marriage crisis, Daphne (Meghann Fahy) and Cameron (Theo James) continue to sip their champagne and smile as if their relationship were spotless.
Collider

'Scream': Kevin Williamson Confirms Matthew Lillard’s Stu Is Dead

Despite the Scream franchise’s body count, there’s one character that fans haven’t been able to put to rest. Fortunately, Collider’s Perri Nemiroff went straight to the source to mine for solid answers to theories that have been circulating since 1997. While talking with Scream’s original screenwriter, Kevin Williamson, we discovered the true fate of Matthew Lillard’s Stu Macher.
Collider

New '65' Images Show Adam Driver Hunting Down Dinosaurs

Following the release of the trailer earlier today, we've now been treated to images of 65, featuring Adam Driver, dinosaur hunter. The movie sees Driver star as an astronaut who finds himself stranded on a mysterious undiscovered planet, with a teenage girl (Ariana Greenblatt) for company. The movie has been...
Collider

'Pirates of the Caribbean': Jerry Bruckheimer on Johnny Depp's Potential Return

The fate of Disney’s one of the biggest IP, Pirates of the Caribbean, has been fluctuating for a while now, partly because of its lead star Johnny Depp. The two questions that haunt the fans of the franchise are: is there a sixth part, and will it see the return of their favorite Captain Jack Sparrow? There had been a promising update about a female-led movie in the works but to no avail. In a recent interview with AP Entertainment, franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer finally has a positive response.
Collider

James Gunn to Write New Superman Movie for DC Studios

James Gunn is writing a new Superman film for DC, following the recent announcement of star Henry Cavill's departure from the character. Gunn has confirmed that this project will follow a younger version of the character. Recent comments from the director have stated that the iconic superhero is a "priority" for the studio moving forward, so it makes since that he'll be penning it.
Collider

Johnny Depp Reprises Jack Sparrow Role in Make-A-Wish Video

Johnny Depp has taken to the high seas as Captain Jack Sparrow once more, and it's for the most heartwarming of causes. Depp tied on the bootstraps once more, reprising his most famous character, to film a video message for a young fan as part of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Depp...
Collider

'The White Lotus' Season 3 Should Make Greg the Next Guest in the Body Bag

Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of The White Lotus. Although Mike White planted the seeds for Tanya McQuoid-Hunt (Jennifer Coolidge) to die in the second season of The White Lotus, it still felt shocking and sad. She could have been the character we follow across beautiful resorts as the wealthy come to grips with themselves, discovering new ways to cope and deliver hilarious lines. Instead, White delivers a sobering reality, as he often does, leaving the series with one last recurring character: Greg (Jon Gries).

Comments / 0

Community Policy