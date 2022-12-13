Read full article on original website
Collider
'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Reportedly Cannot Do More Reshoots [Updated]
Update: DC Studios head James Gunn has since clarified in a tweet that Variety's original report was incorrect. The original article as it ran before this information is below. Just when it seemed like we couldn't get any more dramatic news from Warner Bros. and DC Studios after the turbulent...
Collider
How to Watch 'Avatar': Where Is the First Movie Streaming?
After more than a decade of technological advancement and anticipation to see a new story from a legendary director, Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) is finally here. Legendary filmmaker James Cameron has spent about the last twenty years of his life crafting the world of Pandora, telling the epic saga of the invasive human race and the defensive Na'vi people, and if reviews are any indication, that long period of time was well-spent. Critics have praised the long-awaited follow-up as an immaculate follow-up complete with some of the best visuals ever to be seen in a movie theater as well as a more emotional story and greatly improved performances in comparison to the original film. Collider's own Senior Film Editor and self-proclaimed "Avatar nonbeliever" Ross Bonaime had the pleasure of seeing the new follow-up, and greatly praised the film as "one of the most extraordinary experiences one can have at the theaters."
People Are Sharing Songs That "Hit Different" Once You Actually Read The Lyrics, And...Yup
"They played that song all the time for stuff when I was in elementary school, but it's about a girl cheating on her boyfriend with multiple people while he's away."
Collider
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Soundtrack and Original Score Details Released
While some have already had the chance to return to Pandora, the worldwide release of Avatar: The Way of Water is as close as ever as we quickly approach its December 16 release. Just ahead of the long-awaited James Cameron sequel, Hollywood Records has announced that the Avatar: The Way of Water Original Motion Picture Soundtrack is now available on all music streaming platforms.
Collider
How to Watch 'The Apology' - Where to Stream the Holiday Horror Film
Christmas horror takes a dark and heavy turn in The Apology this holiday season. It's the perfect time for a cold and atmospheric film, and it's streaming this week. Next to the more colorful, campy Christmas horror movies like The Mean One, The Apology looks to be a slower, emotional thriller that builds tension at a steady pace. It's a movie about family secrets, healing, and unspeakable trauma. The Apology is about rebuilding after losing everything and losing it all over again. For viewers that want to settle into the darkness and decay of Winter, The Apology hits the spot.
Collider
'Avatar: The Way of Water': Does Sigourney Weaver Know the Truth About Kiri’s Conception?
One of the most intriguing characters in Avatar: The Way of Water is Kiri, the adopted Na’vi daughter of Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña). The teenage Kiri, however, is played by Sigourney Weaver, who was Dr. Grace Augustine in the first Avatar. While Dr. Augustine died...
Collider
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’s Third Act Is Basically Titanic 2 and That Rules
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Avatar: The Way of Water. A growing issue that most modern blockbusters face in their third acts is a lack of actual stakes; when you know characters are coming back for a sequel or this is just the next chapter in an extended universe, it’s harder to be invested. There’s a disappointing familiarity to seeing two CGI armies face off against each other in a plain environment. Despite wondrous achievements in visual effects, the impact of seeing these characters brought to life isn’t as impressive if it’s reiterated in every summer movie. James Cameron essentially created our modern conception of what a summer movie looks like with Aliens and Terminator 2: Judgment Day, but ironically, the third act of Avatar: The Way of Water has more in common with his Best Picture winner Titanic.
Collider
'Dragon Age: Absolution' Ending Explained: What Are the Connections to 'Dreadwolf'?
Dragon Age: Absolution has plenty of twists and turns in its six-episode opening run. It showed us the Tevinter Imperium for the first time, axed a character from Dragon Age: Inquisition, and gave us a new dangerous artifact to worry about. But all of these pales in comparison to the reveal in the final few seconds of the finale.
Collider
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Tracking to Deliver Year’s Biggest Opening at Global Box Office
A common refrain in most reviews of Avatar: The Way of Water is this: you never, ever bet against James Cameron. Over the years, the director has delivered all-timers that have fundamentally changed the industry. Two of his films — Avatar and Titanic — are among the top three most financially successful movies ever made. And it’s looking like the naysayers are going to bite the dust once again. According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Way of Water is poised to deliver the biggest opening at the worldwide box office this year.
Collider
Guillermo del Toro’s Most Overlooked Movie Is His Best
Poor Crimson Peak. Although critics praised its art direction and moody atmosphere, Guillermo del Toro's lavish gothic romance earned only $75 million against its $55 million budget. It faced tough box office competition and in all likelihood suffered from poor marketing choices, which depicted it as an indie horror film rather than the love story with ghosts it truly was. Within del Toro's oeuvre, the film also holds the tricky position of bridging his financially successful Pacific Rim and the Oscar-winning phenomenon The Shape of Water. As such, Crimson Peak seemed to come and go without nearly the splash it warranted both on its own merits and as a one-movie microcosm of one of modern cinema's most lauded visionaries; a director's origins and passions, distilled.
Collider
Donald Glover to Star as 'Hypno-Hustler' in New Sony Spider-Man Film
Donald Glover has signed on to appear in a new Spider-Man cinematic adaptation, but it's probably not what fans would have imagined. The star of Atlanta is now attached to star in, and produce a feature which is set in Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man universe of Marvel Comics characters, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter.
Collider
10 Best Action Movies of the 21st Century, According to IMDb
Sometimes you just need to pop on an action movie and turn your brain off as the hero defeats an army of goons. Whether it is for revenge, to rescue a loved one, or to save the world, the action genre has never run out of excuses to throw its protagonists into an onslaught of henchmen. Usually relying on their martial arts ability or guns that never seem to run out of ammo, the hero always eases into a final showdown with the big bad.
Collider
'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3': James Gunn on Putting Rocket in the Spotlight
Director James Gunn has had a lot on his plate lately after leaving Marvel Studios to work for DC. However, despite his busy schedule, Gunn explained via Entertainment Weekly why he had to return and give the third iteration of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise a shot, citing the film's tiny and armed character as one of the reasons.
Collider
'Pirates of the Caribbean': Jerry Bruckheimer on Johnny Depp's Potential Return
The fate of Disney’s one of the biggest IP, Pirates of the Caribbean, has been fluctuating for a while now, partly because of its lead star Johnny Depp. The two questions that haunt the fans of the franchise are: is there a sixth part, and will it see the return of their favorite Captain Jack Sparrow? There had been a promising update about a female-led movie in the works but to no avail. In a recent interview with AP Entertainment, franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer finally has a positive response.
Collider
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Saved Its Most Surprising Twist for the Finale
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 of The White Lotus. So here's a fun fact: Prior to Sunday night's Season 2 finale of The White Lotus, I had already written 700-plus words of an article that, in part, argued why the show shouldn't bring back Jennifer Coolidge for yet another go-round in Season 3, even though it could. I had built an entire argument about how the material Coolidge has been given this season wasn't quite as thematically compelling as what she had to work with in Season 1 and how continuing to feature her character, privileged but ditzy socialite Tanya, season after season could unfortunately end up diluting a character we loved early on. It was, if I don't mind saying, a rock-solid thesis based on the notion that Tanya was in play for Season 3. And then White Lotus creator Mike White had to go and ruin the whole thing by killing off Tanya in the show's finale. Something tells me he's not terribly concerned about my wasted work.
Collider
‘Extraordinary’ Trailer Shows an Ordinary Woman in a World Full of Superpowers
In a world where everyone has a superpower of some sort, it is sure to be a weird experience when you are the only one without one. Family dinners are sure to make for awkward occasions, and this turns out to be Jen’s (Máiréad Tyers) fate. Disney has released a new trailer for the upcoming British comedy series, Extraordinary, which will release all eight episodes on January 25 on Hulu in the United States and on Disney+ for the rest of the world.
Collider
M. Night Shyamalan on the Climatic Twists and Turns of 'Knock at the Cabin'
Director M. Night Shyamalan will return to the big screen next year with his apocalyptic psychological horror film, Knock at the Cabin. The feature is based on Paul G. Tremblay’s 2018 novel The Cabin at the End of the World. The filmmaker has a reputation for making original films with contemporary supernatural plots and twisted endings and the upcoming movie is the second in his career to get an R rating. In a new interview with Total Film, Shyamalan gave an exclusive new look at the movie as well as discussed handling climactic twists and turns of the movie.
Collider
'The White Lotus' Season 2: Daphne's Finale Scene Proves She's Always Been in Control
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Season 2 finale of The White Lotus.Nothing is what it seems in The White Lotus Season 2, especially within the couples' story arc. While Harper (Aubrey Plaza) and Ethan (Will Sharpe) face a marriage crisis, Daphne (Meghann Fahy) and Cameron (Theo James) continue to sip their champagne and smile as if their relationship were spotless.
Collider
Tanya's Best Scenes in Both Seasons of 'The White Lotus' Mirror Each Other
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The White LotusIn the past few years, we’ve seen many popular miniseries thought to be single, standalone projects get extended for additional seasons as a result of overwhelming audience enthusiasm. The cast of Big Little Lies returned for a second season, and shows like Fargo and True Detective embraced the anthology format. The White Lotus offers somewhat of a middle ground between these two approaches. While the majority of the Season 2 cast is new, there is some connective tissue to the events of the first season thanks to the reintroduction of Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge) and her new husband, Greg (Jon Gries).
Collider
'Wednesday' Stars Jenna Ortega and Percy Hynes White Reunite for 'Winter Spring Summer or Fall'
The stars of Netflix’s Wednesday, Jenna Ortega and Percy Hynes White, are reuniting for The Motion Picture Corporation of America’s new rom-com Winter Spring Summer or Fall, Deadline has reported. The romantic drama will be helmed by writer Tiffany Paulsen, marking her feature film debut. Winter Spring Summer or Fall is being billed as “Before Sunrise meets The Perks of Being a Wallflower.” The story follows two teens on the cusp of adulthood, played Ortega and Hynes White, who meet and fall in love over four significant days of the year. The script was written by The Chair scribe Dan Schoffer with revisions done by Paulsen.
