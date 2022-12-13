Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding UPS Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWichita, KS
Man denounced in armed robbery at Wichita Walmart arrested by policeEdy ZooWichita, KS
Attacks on teachers in Wichita, Kansas highlight growing culture of violenceEdy ZooWichita, KS
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Kansas this YearTravel MavenWichita, KS
Related
kfdi.com
Second suspect charged in Wichita man’s murder
The second suspect in the disappearance and murder of a Wichita man has now been formally charged. 31-year-old Saul Valenciana was arrested Thursday after a standoff at an apartment near Harry and Edgemoor in southeast Wichita. Valenciana appeared in court Friday to face charges of first degree murder, burglary, and...
Arkansas girl missing since early November found in Wichita closet, man arrested
The girl has since been reunited with her parents.
Second and final suspect in killing arrested after standoff with SWAT, Wichita police say
A 19-year-old woman was arrested earlier this month in connection to the Nov. 24 killing.
Updated: Wichita homicide suspect surrenders after standoff, police say
The standoff started when police were following up on a tip about a wanted person.
Crime Stoppers asking for help in identifying man suspected of robbery
Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of robbery.
WPD arrest murder suspect after standoff
Police have arrested a second suspect in a Wichita homicide. It began around Noon Thursday with a police chance that ended in a stand-off near Harry and Oliver.
At least 46 unhoused Wichitans died in 2022
The number of homeless deaths reported in 2022 in Wichita was more than double than it was in previous years. “I don’t know if it’s because the channels of communication got better so I hear more deaths or if it’s because it really is worse,” said Kathy Bowles, a nurse who volunteers with local shelters and keeps the list of unhoused who have passed.
kfdi.com
Wichita man arrested for abduction of Arkansas girl
Police arrested a 35-year-old Wichita man on a number of charges out of Arkansas and Kentucky, and a missing teenager from Arkansas was found safe. A Patrol North supervisor in Wichita was contacted early Wednesday by the White County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas, asking for help in finding a missing child. There was information that a 14-year-old girl left her home in Arkansas in early November and had not returned. White County investigators found that she was seen in a convenience store with a man and then left with him in a vehicle. The man was identified as being from Wichita.
WATCH: Car crashes into east Wichita business
A driver whose brakes failed in her car on Wednesday crashed into a business in east Wichita on Tuesday.
ksal.com
Truck Driver Hurt in Crash
A truck driver from Colorado was transported to a Wichita hospital following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 near Solomon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2019 Kenworth was headed west on I 70 when the driver left the road to the left and struck a guardrail. The semi then went through the guardrail and down an embankment, and onto the railroad tracks underneath the interstate. It came to rest against an embankment on the other side of the tracks.
KAKE TV
Wichita church giving away $25,000 worth of toys to children this weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A church in midtown Wichita will be giving away over $25,000 worth of toys to children this weekend, the senior pastor said. The giveaway at Greater Pentecostal Church of God in Christ is at 4 p.m. Sunday, December 18. The toys will go to children ages 1 to 17, who must be present for the event.
Wichita man sentenced to life in prison for capital murder
A Wichita man was sentenced to life in prison for capital murder on Wednesday.
Scammers trying again in Reno County
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Reno County Sheriff's Office received five phone calls on Thursday from people saying that they received a phone call from the Reno County Sheriff's Office, from a person identifying themselves as Captain Lutz, and telling people that they have a warrant in Reno County. These callers are then being told they need to pay a large sum of money to pay the warrant off.
KAKE TV
City of Wichita and League 42 to build additional baseball field at McAdams park
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The city of Wichita and League 42 Chairman Bob Lutz have announced that they will renovate space in McAdams park to clear space for another field. League 42, a youth baseball program for children ages 5 through 14, was created to allow urban children to play baseball.
wichitabyeb.com
Visiting another Sbarro location in Wichita
On my way to the Shocker game, I decided to swing by another Kwik Shop to check out a Sbarro pizza. Since the first one returned to Oliver and Kellogg, other locations have started to open. I haven’t been back since then, so this was my second Sbarro experience in Wichita.
Crime Stoppers asking for help in identifying man suspected of larceny, aggravated assault
Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of larceny and aggravated assault.
KAKE TV
Crews encounter hazards while battling 2-alarm Wichita house fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The WFD responded to a 2-alarm house fire early Wednesday morning and encountered unexpected hazards while fighting the fire. The Wichita Fire Department tweeted early this morning saying that they responded to a large house fire on W. University street around 5:30 a.m. Upon arrival, crews noticed heavy smoke coming from a 2.5 story house and they elevated it to a 2-alarm fire based on the hazards they encountered and the likelihood that people may be trapped inside the home.
Restaurant inspections: Old lamb & soup, roaches, expired meds, bugs in booze in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
Wichita chef lands at culinary school with what may be the fanciest job title in town
What is a chef de cuisine, and who is filling that role at the new NICHE culinary school in downtown Wichita? This man has the answer.
Comments / 7