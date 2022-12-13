ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

kfdi.com

Second suspect charged in Wichita man’s murder

The second suspect in the disappearance and murder of a Wichita man has now been formally charged. 31-year-old Saul Valenciana was arrested Thursday after a standoff at an apartment near Harry and Edgemoor in southeast Wichita. Valenciana appeared in court Friday to face charges of first degree murder, burglary, and...
WICHITA, KS
The Wichita Beacon

At least 46 unhoused Wichitans died in 2022

The number of homeless deaths reported in 2022 in Wichita was more than double than it was in previous years. “I don’t know if it’s because the channels of communication got better so I hear more deaths or if it’s because it really is worse,” said Kathy Bowles, a nurse who volunteers with local shelters and keeps the list of unhoused who have passed.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Wichita man arrested for abduction of Arkansas girl

Police arrested a 35-year-old Wichita man on a number of charges out of Arkansas and Kentucky, and a missing teenager from Arkansas was found safe. A Patrol North supervisor in Wichita was contacted early Wednesday by the White County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas, asking for help in finding a missing child. There was information that a 14-year-old girl left her home in Arkansas in early November and had not returned. White County investigators found that she was seen in a convenience store with a man and then left with him in a vehicle. The man was identified as being from Wichita.
WICHITA, KS
ksal.com

Truck Driver Hurt in Crash

A truck driver from Colorado was transported to a Wichita hospital following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 near Solomon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2019 Kenworth was headed west on I 70 when the driver left the road to the left and struck a guardrail. The semi then went through the guardrail and down an embankment, and onto the railroad tracks underneath the interstate. It came to rest against an embankment on the other side of the tracks.
SOLOMON, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita church giving away $25,000 worth of toys to children this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A church in midtown Wichita will be giving away over $25,000 worth of toys to children this weekend, the senior pastor said. The giveaway at Greater Pentecostal Church of God in Christ is at 4 p.m. Sunday, December 18. The toys will go to children ages 1 to 17, who must be present for the event.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Scammers trying again in Reno County

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Reno County Sheriff's Office received five phone calls on Thursday from people saying that they received a phone call from the Reno County Sheriff's Office, from a person identifying themselves as Captain Lutz, and telling people that they have a warrant in Reno County. These callers are then being told they need to pay a large sum of money to pay the warrant off.
RENO COUNTY, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Visiting another Sbarro location in Wichita

On my way to the Shocker game, I decided to swing by another Kwik Shop to check out a Sbarro pizza. Since the first one returned to Oliver and Kellogg, other locations have started to open. I haven’t been back since then, so this was my second Sbarro experience in Wichita.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Crews encounter hazards while battling 2-alarm Wichita house fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The WFD responded to a 2-alarm house fire early Wednesday morning and encountered unexpected hazards while fighting the fire. The Wichita Fire Department tweeted early this morning saying that they responded to a large house fire on W. University street around 5:30 a.m. Upon arrival, crews noticed heavy smoke coming from a 2.5 story house and they elevated it to a 2-alarm fire based on the hazards they encountered and the likelihood that people may be trapped inside the home.
WICHITA, KS

