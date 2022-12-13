Read full article on original website
‘It’s time to deal with this’: Kansas Water Authority wants to save Ogallala Aquifer
COLBY — Kansas should scrap its de facto policy of draining the Ogallala Aquifer, a state board decided Wednesday. Instead, the board said, the Kansas government should take steps to stop the decline of the aquifer and save it for future generations. “It has taken decades for this to be said formally in writing by […] The post ‘It’s time to deal with this’: Kansas Water Authority wants to save Ogallala Aquifer appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KAKE TV
This is the first time the Kansas Water Authority has voted to save what's left of the Ogallala
COLBY, Kan. — The board that advises the Kansas governor and Legislature on water policy now says the state needs to dramatically cut farming irrigation to stop draining the Ogallala aquifer. The vote by the Kansas Water Authority on Wednesday signals a call for a major shift in state...
Friday night Kansas high school basketball scores
Here are your Friday night basketball scores from across the state.
The Wichita Eagle’s 2022 Kansas high school football all-state Top 33 players
The Wichita Eagle recognize the top 33 players in Kansas high school football for the 2022 season.
3 Kansas counties rise above national average for wage growth in 2022
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recent report shows that three Kansas counties have risen above the national average when it comes to wage changes. The U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics (BLS) released its second quarter report for 2022 showing trends in county employment and wages in the Sunflower State. The report focuses on the four […]
sportsinks.com
Sports in Kansas: Looking at signings and trends behind KS commits in girls’ sports – notably basketball, wrestling and volleyball
Hugoton head girls’ coach Emmanuel Adigun is uniquely positioned in Kansas high school basketball. The 6-foot-6 Adigun played collegiately at University of Texas-Arlington. He has served as head coach at Pratt and Hugoton. The Eagles are 3A final four and 3A state runner-up the last two winters. Adigun has served multiple years as a coach for Western Kansas Elite, a well-known travel basketball program.
Chronic absenteeism plagues Kansas K-12 schools
TOPEKA — The number of K-12 students in Kansas classified as chronically absent from school surged to 24.5% during the 2021-22 academic year as educators emerged from the darkest depths of the COVID-19 pandemic. The portion of Kansas students who missed more than 10% of school days — excused...
Top superintendent in Kansas to retire
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – The state’s top superintendent turned in his intent to retire after this school year. Michael Argabright, superintendent of USD 252 Southern Lyon County, turned in his intent to retire at Wednesday night’s Board of Education meeting, according to the district. Argabright did not provide a reason for retirement at the meeting. […]
Kan. medical marijuana committee prepares for legalization push
TOPEKA — Medical marijuana may have a future in Kansas after all, though lawmakers are still uncertain whether any medical marijuana legislation will garner support in the Senate, or wither away like previous medical marijuana bills. After months of bipartisan information-gathering on the structure, taxation, and other processes that...
🎤 Forward Ever: Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly
On this episode of Forward Ever: Leading in Challenging Times host Gary Shorman speaks with Kansas Governor Laura Kelly.
247Sports
Daily Delivery: Jerome Tang is about to find out that Kansas City isn't all that neutral
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Jerome Tang's Kansas State Wildcats will play a neutral site game on Saturday against Nebraska at Kansas City's T-Mobile Center. While Coach Tang might prefer to play these off-site games in prime areas of K-State recruiting, he's about to be greeted by 10,000-plus K-State fans in Kansas City. As Fitz sees it, fewer of these games away from Bramlage Coliseum isn't the right answer. He wants more this time of year.
holyokeenterprise.com
Enterprise parent company buys six Kansas publications
The Holyoke Enterprise and its parent company, Mullen Newspaper Company, has acquired Nor’West Publishing/Haynes Newspapers from Steve and Cynthia Haynes as of Dec. 2. The sale ends a 42-year history to the day for the Haynes family after they purchased their first newspaper. Brothers Jesse and Lloyd Mullen, owners...
Arkansas girl missing since early November found in Wichita closet, man arrested
The girl has since been reunited with her parents.
Why do Kansans pollute in the way we do? This map has the answers.
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. Idling outside the Kansas strip mall, the behemoth SUV […] The post Why do Kansans pollute in the way we do? This map has the answers. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Bubba's Homestead could benefit the community
Geary County resident Alyssa Petri has undertaken a project to develop a bee sanctuary and a market garden on her property adjacent to Clarks Creek Road southeast of Junction City. It will be called Bubba's Homestead. "I'm trying to amass a few bees so I can have pollinators and a market garden for the local community to come and get some fresh produce."
Nickerson’s Ava Jones signs T-shirt deal
NICKERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Ava Jones, a Kansas basketball player who was critically injured alongside her family six months ago, has signed a T-shirt deal with a sports apparel brand. Ava’s story is one of perseverance. The Nickerson High School senior and her family were plowed over by a car on a Louisville sidewalk six […]
WIBW
Construction underway on new magazine processing center in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction is well underway for one of Topeka’s newest companies. 13 NEWS found crews working Friday on the new site for OneSource Distributing LLC, located in the 5300 block of SW Topeka Blvd. 13 NEWS previously caught up with the developers in August. OneSource is...
State weather official urges Kansans to prepare for winter conditions, travel
MANHATTAN – The calendar says the first day of winter is Dec. 21. Chip Redmond is not so sure you ought to get locked in on just that date. “Winter conditions in Kansas can change rapidly,” said Redmond, a meteorologist and manager of the Kansas Mesonet, a network of weather monitoring stations that has its headquarters at Kansas State University.
NW Kan. bridge projects included in $40.5M announcement
WESTMORELAND – Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz on Tuesday announced that $40.5 million will support 33 local and off-system bridge projects across the state. This announcement comes as part of two local bridge improvement programs reshaped to take advantage of new revenue streams generated by the federally approved Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
WIBW
$23 million awarded to broadband service providers to connect rural Kansans
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $23 million has been awarded to broadband service providers to connect rural Kansans to high-speed internet. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Thursday, Dec. 15, that $23.1 million will be awarded to six service providers to connect high-speed broadband service to nearly 4,200 homes, businesses, schools, health care facilities and other institutions in unserved and rural areas of the state. She said this is the second of three rounds of awards from the Kansas Capital Project Funds Grant Program.
