Lady Mustangs look to maintain momentum against Ark City
After a strong 3-1 start to their season, the Salina Central girl’s basketball team will look to keep the pedal to the floor on Friday when they welcome in the Lady Bulldogs of Ark City. Despite falling out of this week's 5A rankings, the Lady Mustangs have done a...
Top-ranked Trojans take down third ranked foe, hand Hillsboro 56-37 loss
The pre-Christmas gauntlet for the Southeast of Saline boys’ basketball team rolled on last night and the Trojans handled their business in style, knocking off ninth-ranked Hillsboro 56-37. With this win, Southeast remains undefeated at 5-0 having knocked off three ranked opponents, including two preseason #1’s in that span,...
#1 SES travels to Hillsboro looking to take down a third ranked foe
After knocking off two ranked opponents in their first four games, the Southeast of Saline boys’ basketball team will face a third on Thursday when SES travels to Hillsboro for a bonus Trojan War. Hillsboro (2-2) has had a wildly volatile start to their season but remains ranked at...
No. 22 Kansas women rally in second half to beat Tulsa 81-62
LAWRENCE (AP) — Zakiyah Franklin scored 26 points, Taiyanna Jackson and Ioanna Chatzieonti posted double-doubles and No. 22 Kansas pulled away in the second half to beat Tulsa 81-62 on Friday night. Franklin sank 9 of 14 shots with three 3-pointers for the Jayhawks (10-0). Jackson finished with 17...
Ranked, undefeated Lady Trojans' collide as SES travels to Hillsboro
After rolling through their first four matchups of the 2022-23 season, the Southeast of Saline girl’s basketball team, now ranked #5 in Class 3A, will be tested against another ranked, undefeated foe. Hillsboro (4-0) will play host to the Lady Trojans (4-0) in a rare Thursday evening tilt, where...
Sawyers joins elite company as SES corrals 7th-ranked Cowboys
With a 77-59 victory over the 7th-ranked Abilene Cowboys on Tuesday, the Southeast of Saline boys’ basketball team is rolling, having knocked off two ranked opponents in their first four games. With this win, the top-ranked Trojans advance to 4-0, while the Cowboys fall to 2-2. Southeast jumped on...
5th-ranked Lady Trojans knock off Abilene to remain undefeated
With a 49-30 win over Abilene on Tuesday, the Southeast of Saline girls’ basketball team kept their undefeated season rolling and continued their dominance at home. Southeast moves to 4-0 on the year while the Cowgirl's search for their first win of the season will continue at 0-4. Out...
KVOE
Ten area wrestlers ranked in Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association rankings
Ten area wrestlers are ranked in this week’s Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association rankings. Five are from Emporia High. Xerarch Tungjaroenkul is 1st at 150. Lukas Hainline 5th at 138. Josiah Bradley is sixth at 285. Virginia Munoz is 3rd at 135. Kiana Flores-Delgado is 6th at 170. Council Grove...
Thursday prep basketball scores
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com.
Keyontae Johnson has become ‘inspiring’ story for Kansas State after health scare
“People, everywhere I go now, stop and tell me that my story is so inspiring. It gives me a different mojo.”
K-State’s Vaughn, Anudike-Uzomah earn All-America honors from AFCA
MANHATTAN – More postseason accolades came in for Kansas State juniors Deuce Vaughn and Felix Anudike-Uzomah on Wednesday as they were named All-Americans by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), the organization announced. Vaughn was named to the first team as an all-purpose player, while Anudike-Uzomah was on the...
KWU honors fall graduates at Friday evening ceremony
Kansas Wesleyan honored its fall graduates Friday evening during its annual Fall Graduation Recognition Ceremony, which was held in Mabee Arena. Twenty graduates were recognized and Lesa Dunn, assistant professor of sport and exercise science and KWU’s 2021-22 exemplary teacher of the year, delivered the evening’s keynote address.
Salina Liberty season tickets on sale soon
Tickets for Salina Liberty football go on sale soon, and if you had season tickets this past year, you can lock in your seats before tickets are available to the general public. Season tickets go on sale Monday. Once season ticket holders reserve their seats, they have until Jan. 31...
KAKE TV
Group plans to open Whataburger locations in Wichita, Lawrence in 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KAKE) - A franchise group confirmed it's opening a Whataburger location in Lawrence in 2024 and that it also hopes to open the first of many Wichita locations the same year. KMO Burger's website says the address of the Lawrence location is to be announced, but it's...
Influenza cases still on the rise around Barton Co. and Kansas
With masks, extra hand washing, and isolation, one of the few good side effects of COVID-19 was a decrease in the number of other viruses over the past two years. Those days are gone as Kansas continues to see a spike in various illnesses, which has caused several closures. Most dramatically, Osage City, located between Topeka and Emporia, closed its school doors until January. Locally, this weekend's Great Bend High School Mardrigals and Concert Choir performance was canceled due to staff illness.
Top superintendent in Kansas to retire
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – The state’s top superintendent turned in his intent to retire after this school year. Michael Argabright, superintendent of USD 252 Southern Lyon County, turned in his intent to retire at Wednesday night’s Board of Education meeting, according to the district. Argabright did not provide a reason for retirement at the meeting. […]
Kansas school district shuts down for the rest of 2022 due to rampant illnesses
Osage City Schools will close for the remainder of 2022 due to widespread illnesses throughout the district.
Kansas school district closes for remainder of semester due to illness
USD 420 in Osage City, Kansas, announced Tuesday that it is closing for the remainder of the semester starting Wednesday because of illness.
adastraradio.com
Part of Lakeside Drive in McPherson Will Close
MCPHERSON, Kan. – With Phase I underway on the Lakeside Park bank restoration project, part of Lakeside Drive in McPherson will close beginning Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. The closure is necessary for safety and to make room for materials/equipment needed for the project. The closure will affect East Lakeside...
WIBW
One in custody following crash Friday morning near I-470 and S.W. Gage
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was reported to be in custody after a high-speed crash Friday morning in southwest Topeka. The crash was reported around 10 a.m. near Interstate 470 and S.W. Gage Boulevard. Initial reports indicated a vehicle was traveling at speeds of around 100 mph before the...
Salina Post
Salina, KS
