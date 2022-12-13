ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wamego, KS

No. 22 Kansas women rally in second half to beat Tulsa 81-62

LAWRENCE (AP) — Zakiyah Franklin scored 26 points, Taiyanna Jackson and Ioanna Chatzieonti posted double-doubles and No. 22 Kansas pulled away in the second half to beat Tulsa 81-62 on Friday night. Franklin sank 9 of 14 shots with three 3-pointers for the Jayhawks (10-0). Jackson finished with 17...
LAWRENCE, KS
KWU honors fall graduates at Friday evening ceremony

Kansas Wesleyan honored its fall graduates Friday evening during its annual Fall Graduation Recognition Ceremony, which was held in Mabee Arena. Twenty graduates were recognized and Lesa Dunn, assistant professor of sport and exercise science and KWU’s 2021-22 exemplary teacher of the year, delivered the evening’s keynote address.
SALINA, KS
Salina Liberty season tickets on sale soon

Tickets for Salina Liberty football go on sale soon, and if you had season tickets this past year, you can lock in your seats before tickets are available to the general public. Season tickets go on sale Monday. Once season ticket holders reserve their seats, they have until Jan. 31...
SALINA, KS
Great Bend Post

Influenza cases still on the rise around Barton Co. and Kansas

With masks, extra hand washing, and isolation, one of the few good side effects of COVID-19 was a decrease in the number of other viruses over the past two years. Those days are gone as Kansas continues to see a spike in various illnesses, which has caused several closures. Most dramatically, Osage City, located between Topeka and Emporia, closed its school doors until January. Locally, this weekend's Great Bend High School Mardrigals and Concert Choir performance was canceled due to staff illness.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Top superintendent in Kansas to retire

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – The state’s top superintendent turned in his intent to retire after this school year. Michael Argabright, superintendent of USD 252 Southern Lyon County, turned in his intent to retire at Wednesday night’s Board of Education meeting, according to the district. Argabright did not provide a reason for retirement at the meeting. […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
adastraradio.com

Part of Lakeside Drive in McPherson Will Close

MCPHERSON, Kan. – With Phase I underway on the Lakeside Park bank restoration project, part of Lakeside Drive in McPherson will close beginning Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. The closure is necessary for safety and to make room for materials/equipment needed for the project. The closure will affect East Lakeside...
MCPHERSON, KS
WIBW

One in custody following crash Friday morning near I-470 and S.W. Gage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was reported to be in custody after a high-speed crash Friday morning in southwest Topeka. The crash was reported around 10 a.m. near Interstate 470 and S.W. Gage Boulevard. Initial reports indicated a vehicle was traveling at speeds of around 100 mph before the...
TOPEKA, KS
