Leak from spacecraft attached to space station likely caused by micrometeorite

MOSCOW – A coolant leak from a Russian space capsule attached to the International Space Station could have been caused by a micrometeorite, a Russian space official said Thursday. Russia's space corporation Roscosmos and NASA both said that the incident hasn't posed any danger to the station's crew. However,...

