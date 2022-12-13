Read full article on original website
Crewmembers Are Trapped Aboard the International Space Station Until a Leak Is Fixed—Or Rescue Arrives
Coolant streaming from the docked Soyuz spacecraft could leave three space station crew members without a means to come home.
click orlando
Leak from spacecraft attached to space station likely caused by micrometeorite
MOSCOW – A coolant leak from a Russian space capsule attached to the International Space Station could have been caused by a micrometeorite, a Russian space official said Thursday. Russia's space corporation Roscosmos and NASA both said that the incident hasn't posed any danger to the station's crew. However,...
