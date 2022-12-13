ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BBC

Jersey fishing boat crew still missing as search operation ends

A search for three fishermen who went missing after their boat sank off the coast of Jersey has ended. The captain and two crew members of the L'Ecume II remain missing after a collision with the Commodore Goodwill ship just after 05:30 GMT on Thursday. The Jersey Coastguard, RNLI, Channel...
People

2 Dead, Including a 14-Year-Old Girl, and 1 Missing After Rental Plane Crashes in Gulf of Mexico

The single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed shortly after its 7:30 p.m. takeoff from the Venice Municipal Airport on Saturday, the FAA tells PEOPLE Two people are dead, including a teenager, and another man is missing after a plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend, according to authorities. The single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed shortly after its 7:30 p.m. takeoff from the Venice Municipal Airport in Florida on Saturday, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), obtained by PEOPLE.  The trio was returning to St. Petersburg, Fla., that evening when...
VENICE, FL
Seacoast Current

Body of Missing Massachusetts Woman Found Near I-95 Bridge

The body of a woman who parked her car on the I-95 Whittier Bridge in Newburyport late Tuesday morning was found several hours later along the Merrimack River below. Massachusetts State Police troopers found the empty vehicle parked in the northbound breakdown of the bridge around 11:20 a.m. Several personal items were found inside that allowed trooper to identify the driver as a 70-year-old woman from Beverly, Massachusetts.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
The Independent

Paralysed humpback whale spotted off Hawaii deteriorating slowly as it swims

A paralysed humpback whale has been spotted off the coast of Maui, Hawaii after an apparent painful swim from Canada because of its deteriorating condition.Jens Currie, chief scientist at nonprofit Pacific Whale Foundation, said the whale named Moon was likely injured by a boat strike and had suffered a traumatic spinal injury.“Immediately saw that it was not doing well, wasn’t quite swimming right,” Mr Currie told news channel KHON2.The humpback lost the ability to move its tail due to the injury.“And you can also see from the video that it’s solely relying on its pectoral fins, so you can...
HAWAII STATE
The Independent

Cruise passenger who fell overboard tells how he survived 15 hours in the water and battled ‘sea creature’

James Michael Grimes’ Thanksgiving was unorthodox. After winning an air guitar contest, he toppled off the side of a cruise ship, battled a "sea creature," treaded water for more than half a day, and survived on bamboo — or maybe just some kind of stick — until the Coast Guard picked him up the next day. And, according to him, though alcohol was consumed, it did not play a part in the chain of events. Mr Grimes, 28, survived a harrowing 15 hours at sea that could have turned tragic had he not managed to keep himself afloat while waves...
Outsider.com

Monster Wave Hits Cruise Ship, Killing One and Injuring Four

A guest aboard a Viking Polaris cruise ship died this week after a monster wave slammed into the craft. The massive wave also injured four other passengers and shattered windows along one of the ship’s flanks. The Daily Mail reports the Viking cruise ship was sailing Wednesday toward Ushuaia,...
People

People

366K+
Followers
62K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy