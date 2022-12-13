Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
20 Ton Humpback Whale Washes Ashore Near ACBridget MulroyUpper Township, NJ
Wisdom, Soul Knowledge and You -Free VerseBrooklyn MuseCape May, NJ
This New Jersey Town has Been Named One of the Friendliest in the United StatesTravel MavenCape May, NJ
4 Great Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Related
BBC
Jersey fishing boat crew still missing as search operation ends
A search for three fishermen who went missing after their boat sank off the coast of Jersey has ended. The captain and two crew members of the L'Ecume II remain missing after a collision with the Commodore Goodwill ship just after 05:30 GMT on Thursday. The Jersey Coastguard, RNLI, Channel...
2 Dead, Including a 14-Year-Old Girl, and 1 Missing After Rental Plane Crashes in Gulf of Mexico
The single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed shortly after its 7:30 p.m. takeoff from the Venice Municipal Airport on Saturday, the FAA tells PEOPLE Two people are dead, including a teenager, and another man is missing after a plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend, according to authorities. The single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed shortly after its 7:30 p.m. takeoff from the Venice Municipal Airport in Florida on Saturday, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), obtained by PEOPLE. The trio was returning to St. Petersburg, Fla., that evening when...
Cruise ship passenger who fell overboard found dead 18 miles from Port Canaveral, Florida coast
A 36-year-old passenger on the MSC Meraviglia has been found dead after falling overboard on the ship's return to Port Canaveral in Florida.
Body of woman who went overboard a cruise ship found off Florida coast, Coast Guard says
An MSC Cruises passenger died Thursday after going overboard as a ship approached Port Canaveral, the cruise line confirmed.
Migrants who arrived unexpectedly on Martha's Vineyard now settling in on Cape Cod
When 50 South American migrants arrived at the airport on Martha’s Vineyard Sept. 14, it made national news. No one there knew they were coming and the migrants didn’t know where they had landed. Everyone quickly learned that Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had paid to recruit and...
Body of Missing Massachusetts Woman Found Near I-95 Bridge
The body of a woman who parked her car on the I-95 Whittier Bridge in Newburyport late Tuesday morning was found several hours later along the Merrimack River below. Massachusetts State Police troopers found the empty vehicle parked in the northbound breakdown of the bridge around 11:20 a.m. Several personal items were found inside that allowed trooper to identify the driver as a 70-year-old woman from Beverly, Massachusetts.
What just washed up on the Florida sand? Could it be a giant eye? A piano? A bathtub?
What’s that on the sand up ahead?
A Southwest pilot leaned out of his cockpit window to retrieve a passenger's lost cellphone after it was left behind at a departure gate
Southwest Airlines shared footage of the incident, which took place at Long Beach airport, to coincide with World Kindness Day.
Cruise ship passenger who treaded water for 20 hours speaks out, says he never accepted that 'this is it'
The cruise ship passenger who went missing and treaded water for 20 hours before being rescued said he never accepted "this is it" after falling into the ocean.
Massive Berlin aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts, injuring 2 and flooding hotel with 260K gallons of water
A massive aquarium in Berlin burst Friday dispelling 264,000 gallons of water, 1,500 fish and injured two people.
We Just Hear This Shrill Scream. Then It Was Over. The Sharks Got Him
A group of five people left stranded in a life raft in shark-infested waters didn't all survive to tell the terrifying tale of what happened to them.
Paralysed humpback whale spotted off Hawaii deteriorating slowly as it swims
A paralysed humpback whale has been spotted off the coast of Maui, Hawaii after an apparent painful swim from Canada because of its deteriorating condition.Jens Currie, chief scientist at nonprofit Pacific Whale Foundation, said the whale named Moon was likely injured by a boat strike and had suffered a traumatic spinal injury.“Immediately saw that it was not doing well, wasn’t quite swimming right,” Mr Currie told news channel KHON2.The humpback lost the ability to move its tail due to the injury.“And you can also see from the video that it’s solely relying on its pectoral fins, so you can...
Cruise passenger who fell overboard tells how he survived 15 hours in the water and battled ‘sea creature’
James Michael Grimes’ Thanksgiving was unorthodox. After winning an air guitar contest, he toppled off the side of a cruise ship, battled a "sea creature," treaded water for more than half a day, and survived on bamboo — or maybe just some kind of stick — until the Coast Guard picked him up the next day. And, according to him, though alcohol was consumed, it did not play a part in the chain of events. Mr Grimes, 28, survived a harrowing 15 hours at sea that could have turned tragic had he not managed to keep himself afloat while waves...
Couple Fight Shark 50 ft From Shore, Wife Feared Dead: 'Totally Missing'
The husband returned to shore but only the wife's bathing suit and snorkel have been recovered.
What Is the Most Luxurious Train Ride in America?
Commuters may think of a train ride as a dull, bare-bones trek on the Long Island Railroad or even an affordable Amtrak trip. Either of these modes of transportation will get you where you're going....
WCVB
'Water was coming in': Massachusetts woman on board Viking ship hit by deadly 'rogue wave'
WINCHESTER, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman is safe and sound after the Viking cruise ship she was on was struck by a massive wave, resulting in the death of an American woman. According to Viking, the "rogue wave incident" happened late Tuesday while the Viking Polaris was sailing toward...
Monster Wave Hits Cruise Ship, Killing One and Injuring Four
A guest aboard a Viking Polaris cruise ship died this week after a monster wave slammed into the craft. The massive wave also injured four other passengers and shattered windows along one of the ship’s flanks. The Daily Mail reports the Viking cruise ship was sailing Wednesday toward Ushuaia,...
Mystery solved: North Carolina pilot, 23, who fell out of small plane had opened a hatch to throw up accidentally plummeted to the ground, autopsy finds
A North Carolina pilot who mysteriously fell from a small aircraft, after he'd opened a hatch to throw up during a turbulent emergency landing, has had his death ruled an accident, officials say. Charles Hew Crooks, 23, had been complaining that he'd felt unwell as the 1983 CASA C-212 aircraft...
Dead man whose foot was found in Yellowstone hot spring is identified
Authorities have identified the man whose foot was found floating in a Yellowstone National Park hot spring three months ago, the park said Thursday. Il Hun Ro, 70, of Los Angeles, died in the incident on the morning of July 31, the National Park Service said in a statement. His...
Entire family wiped out after plane plunged into the sea apart from orphaned daughter who was at sleepover
A YOUNG girl's entire family has been wiped out after a plane crashed into the sea. Newly-trained pilot Christian Kath, 42, was flying a light aircraft with his wife Misty, 43, and eldest daughter Lily, 12, on board when it plunged into the water off the coast of Florida, US.
People
366K+
Followers
62K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0