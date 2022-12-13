Read full article on original website
firststateupdate.com
Police: Woman Stabbed, Carjacked In Lewes On Thursday
Delaware State Police have arrested 27-year-old Justice Bowser of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for a carjacking that occurred yesterday in Lewes. Officials said on December 15, 2022, at approximately 5:48 a.m., troopers responded to the 17,000 block of Valley Drive in Lewes for a reported carjacking. The investigation showed that the 56-year-old victim remotely started her vehicle while she was inside her residence. She walked outside, opened the driver’s side car door, and placed her purse inside the vehicle. She heard the car door shut after she walked toward the vehicle’s rear hatch to retrieve an item. When she walked back to the driver’s side, she observed Bowser standing by the driver’s side car door and a child seated on the passenger side according to police. The victim attempted to remove Bowser when Bowser got into the vehicle, however, Bowser stabbed the victim in the arm with an unknown object and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle police said.
nccpdnews.com
SUSPECT ARRESTED FOR MULTIPLE FELONY CHARGES RELATED TO VEHICLE THEFTS AND BURGLARIES – SEMAJ LLOYD (18)
(New Castle, DE 19720) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police have arrested Semaj Lloyd (18) of Wilmington in reference to numerous felony investigations. On Thursday, December 15, 2022, Semaj was taken into custody without incident in reference to six separate investigations involving stolen motor vehicles. Through forensic evidence and investigative measures detectives were able to link Semaj to vehicles that were stolen from the communities of Westhaven, Collins Park, Wilmington Manor, Cleland Heights, and Brookside Park.
firststateupdate.com
Dover Police Identify Bicyclist Struck And Killed Tuesday
The Dover Police Department is investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that left a 36-year-old Mauricio Correa, of Dover, dead and a 37-year-old Dover man injured Tuesday evening according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said at approximately 6:45 p.m., Dover Police received a call for a crash involving two...
firststateupdate.com
Man Charged In Prices Corner GameStop Armed Robbery
The Delaware State Police have arrested 56-year-old Brian Bishop of Wilmington for the robbery of a Wilmington area Game Stop last week. Officials said on December 7, 2022, at approximately 7:39 p.m., troopers were dispatched to an armed robbery at GameStop, located at 3204 Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington. The investigation revealed that an unknown male suspect entered the store wearing an unknown type of face covering and dark clothing. The suspect approached two store employees, displayed a firearm in his waistband, and demanded numerous video game accessories said police. The suspect also demanded an undisclosed amount of money from the cash registers. The suspect then fled the area with the stolen merchandise and money. No one was injured during this incident.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Claymont Gas Station Robbed At Gunpoint Monday
The Delaware State Police are investigating the armed robbery of a Claymont area gas station that occurred last night. Officials said the incident occurred at approximately 9:41 p.m., Monday, December 12, 2022, at the BP gas station, located at 3421 Philadelphia Pike in Claymont. Two male suspects entered the business...
fox29.com
Police: 2 suspects broke into West Philadelphia market, stole hundreds of dollars worth of items
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify two suspects wanted in connection with the robbery of a market in West Philadelphia. According to police, the incident happened on December 6 around 4 a.m. Authorities say two men pried open the back door and...
WBOC
Updated: Police ID Woman Killed in Dover Area Car Crash
DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police have released the name of a woman who died following a single-car crash that happened east of Dover early Monday evening. Troopers identified the victim as 45-year-old Eboni Fisher, of Camden, Del. Police said that just before 6 p.m., a Honda Accord was traveling...
fox29.com
Police: Upper Darby man, 46, shot and killed in broad daylight in Kensington
KENSINGTON - Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal shooting of a 46-year-old man in Kensington. The shooting occurred on the 1800 block of East Lippincott Street at 2:17 p.m. on Thursday. Responding officers found 46-year-old Curtis Russell of Upper Darby shot in the head. MORE HEADLINES:. Police rushed him to...
1 dead, 1 injured after multi-vehicle crash in New Castle, Delaware
Authorities on the scene say a silver car was traveling southbound when it crossed into oncoming traffic.
firststateupdate.com
Marcus Hook Man Charged In Attempted Robbery Of Newark Gas Station
The Delaware State Police have arrested 23-year-old Moham Abdellatief of Marcus Hook, PA, for the attempted robbery of a Newark area gas station in November. Officials said the incident occurred on November 23, 2022, at approximately 3:14 p.m., at the Shell gas station, located at 1148 Christiana Road in Newark. A male suspect entered the business and confronted an employee at the sales counter. The suspect displayed a knife and demanded money said police. The employee did not comply and ran out of the store. The suspect then fled the scene without obtaining any money or property and was last observed traveling in a light-colored sedan westbound on Route 273. The employee was not injured during the incident.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Shoplifting Suspect Violently Assaults Newark Officer, Tries To Take His Gun
On Tuesday evening, at about 7:49, Newark Police responded to the Acme, 100 Suburban Drive, for a report of a shoplifting in progress, according to Lt Andrew Rubin. Rubin said upon arrival, an officer contacted a male suspect in the rear of the store. While speaking with the suspect, the suspect attempted to walk away from the officer. When the officer attempted to detain the suspect, the suspect began to assault the officer by repeatedly striking him in the head said Rubin.
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspect in shooting of 11-year-old arrested in Philadelphia
EXETER TWP., Pa. - A Philadelphia man is in custody after being charged in a November shooting that wounded an 11-year-old girl. U.S. Marshals arrested Charmos Smith Thursday in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia. Back on November 26th, Police say Smith was showing off his gun in the clubhouse of the Laurel Springs development in Exeter Township when it discharged.
WGMD Radio
State Police Investigating Weekend Theft at Caesar Rodney High School
State Police need your help in identifying someone who entered the parking lot of Caesar Rodney High School on Old North Road in Camden on Saturday, December 10th. Police say this person stole a generator and sound system worth over $1500. If you recognize the vehicle in the pictures or have information regarding this theft, contact Detective C. Bowie at Troop 3 by calling (302) 698-8503. Information can also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) 847-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com/.
WGAL
Suspect arrested in connection with Columbia, Lancaster County, shooting, police say
COLUMBIA, Pa. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a double shooting that left one person dead last month in Columbia, Lancaster County. The Columbia Borough Police Department and the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office announced the arrest on Wednesday for the shooting that happened on Nov. 30 in the 200 block of North Second Street in Columbia.
YAHOO!
53-year-old man dies after car drifts off road near Odessa Wednesday morning: Police
A 53-year-old man from Middletown has died after drifting off the road near Odessa on Wednesday morning, Delaware State Police said. He has been identified as Paul Dotson. Police said Dotson was driving south on Old State Road near Owensby Drive in a Buick Park Avenue at 10:56 a.m. on Wednesday. The car drifted off the right side of the road "for unknown reasons," according to police, then went back across the road and hit a culvert on the other side.
Traffic Alert: Route 141 closed in both directions due to motor vehicle crash
NEW CASTLE, DE – The DSP has issued the following traffic and public safety announcement regarding a collision on Route 41 near Stockton Drive and Frenchtown Road. Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a serious motor vehicle collision on East Basin Road (Route 141) in the New Castle area. As a result, Route 141 is closed in both directions in the area of Stockton Drive and Frenchtown Road (Route 273) for an extended period. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes of travel to avoid delays. This collision is in the early stages of the investigation. Additional The post Traffic Alert: Route 141 closed in both directions due to motor vehicle crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
WDEL 1150AM
Dover accident kills one bicyclist, injures a second one
Dover Police are investigating an accident on Tuesday evening, December 13, 2022, on southbound Route 13 that killed a bicyclist, and injured a second. The incident happened at the intersection with Webbs Lane around 6:45 p.m. Dover Police say a 36-year old Dover man was apparently falling off his bicycle...
WDEL 1150AM
Middletown man dies in single car wreck near Odessa
Delaware State troopers are investigating a fatal single car accident late Wednesday morning, December 14, 2022, near Odessa. Police said a car going southbound on Old State Road near Owensby Drive ran off the side of the roadway, hit a concrete culvert, and overturned. The driver, a 53-year old Middletown...
WDEL 1150AM
UPDATE | Middletown man dies in single car wreck near Odessa
Delaware State troopers are investigating a fatal single car accident late Wednesday morning, December 14, 2022, near Odessa. Police said a car going southbound on Old State Road near Owensby Drive ran off the side of the roadway, hit a concrete culvert, and overturned. The driver, 53-year old Paul Dotson...
firststateupdate.com
Camden Woman Killed In Dover Accident, Driver Airlifted To Trauma Center
Delaware State Police are investigating a single fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Dover area on Monday night. Officials said on December 12, 2022, at approximately 5:55 p.m., a 2001 Honda Accord was traveling northbound on Wheel of Fortune Road south of Dyke Branch Road. The Accord entered a slight left curve where the vehicle’s right tires left the roadway, and it began to travel out of control in a counterclockwise direction. As the operator attempted to regain control, the Accord then traveled out of control in a clockwise direction. The Accord left the roadway and its left driver-side door struck a tree.
