Staten Island, NY

PIX11

6 NYPD officers hurt in Brooklyn, Bronx car crashes: police

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Six NYPD officers were hospitalized after a pair of car crashes in Brooklyn and the Bronx early Friday, as rain blanketed New York City. The first smash-up came just after 1 a.m., when two police cars en route to a reported burglary on Driggs Avenue in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Fake cop punches man he was trying to scam in New York City

NEW YORK, NY – A fake cop got violent when his police impersonation routine went south during an attempted robbery. On December 11th, two men met near 21st Avenue and 83rd Street in Brooklyn to complete an online sale transaction at around 5:35 pm. During the transaction, the buyer claimed to be a police officer and assaulted the 29-year-old seller, punching him in the face. The police impersonator then robbed the victim and fled the scene. NYPD detectives released a video of the incident and are asking the public to assist in identifying the assailant. The post Fake cop punches man he was trying to scam in New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Worker, 62, accused of punching disabled senior at nursing home on Staten Island; 2 fired

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A worker stands accused of assaulting an 83-year-old patient at a nursing home in Dongan Hills, according to multiple sources. Angelica Nelson, 62, of the 800 block of Post Avenue in West Brighton, was arrested on Dec. 5, more than a month after the alleged attack occurred on Nov. 3 around 4 p.m. at 88 Old Town Road, according to the criminal complaint and police.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Man shot to death at Manhattan deli was with daughter, 9: NYPD

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man fatally shot at an Inwood bodega on Thursday was with his 9-year-old daughter at the time, according to authorities. Tykeem Berry, 30, and his young daughter were inside the store on Nagle Avenue near Thayer Street around 4:05 p.m. Thursday when Berry apparently became involved in an argument with […]
MANHATTAN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

MTA Santa Express: Bus delivers toys to kids in Staten Island hospitals

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Christmas came early this week for several young Staten Islanders in need of some holiday cheer. On Friday, Dec 16, the MTA and Kids Against Cancer partnered for their annual holiday toy drive, Santa’s Express, delivering hundreds of gifts to hospitalized children at Staten Island University Hospital (SIUH) and Richmond University Medical Center (RUMC).
STATEN ISLAND, NY
fox5ny.com

2 women attack and rob Brooklyn bodega worker

NEW YORK - Two women are accused of attacking a Brooklyn bodega worker and then stealing around $1,500 in merchandise. The NYPD says it happened on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Bushwick Minimart on Bushwick Ave. Police say the women went in just before midnight and started grabbing items....
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Reimagining Richmond Terrace: Residents tell NYC they want supermarkets and small businesses

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The development along Richmond Terrace, from St. George to Mariners Harbor, doesn’t reflect the wants or needs of the community, residents told the Advance/SILive.com. Current zoning regulations are preventing “wanted development,” like supermarkets and small businesses, from being built and are allowing multiple storage...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Lillian Zippilli, 101, a former sales associate for Harry’s Department Store in New Dorp and Great Kills, died Dec. 9. A war bride at age 18, her husband, Edward Schablein, a paratrooper, was killed in the war after six months of marriage. She later married Vincent Toto in 1946 and had one child, Marguerite. Mr. Toto died 10 years later and, after another 10 year, she met Dominick Zippilli, whom she married and enjoyed life with for 25 years. During her career, she worked in many local New Dorp stores, such as A&P, and Ziegler and Aida’s bakeries. For the full obituary, click here.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
