Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Another Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenBrooklyn, NY
Man Shot To Death In Front of His 9-Year-Old In Manhattan deliAbdul GhaniManhattan, NY
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Schedule of social security benefits for selected NY families arrivedMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD: Girl, 2, with Staten Island ties found dead in NYC shelter ingested methadone
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The 2021 death of a 2-year-old girl with ties to Staten Island has been ruled a homicide, according to a spokesman with the office of the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. The child, identified by police as Mariya Huebler, was found unconscious and...
NYPD helps clean graffiti on Staten Island’s South Shore
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On Saturday, officers from the New York Police Department’s 123rd Precinct helped to cover graffiti across the South Shore. Posted to the precinct’s Twitter account, neighborhood coordination officers (NCOs) grabbed buckets of paint and paint rollers to help cover up the vandalism in different locations.
Police respond to report of pedestrian struck in Tompkinsville
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A pedestrian was struck by a car in Tompkinsville Friday night, according to emergency radio transmissions. The crash occurred in the vicinity of Victory Boulevard and Bay Street around 7:14 p.m., the police communications said. At the scene, a white sedan could be seen unattended...
FDNY: Firefighter, 47, critically injured in fall at stationhouse in Brooklyn; organs are being donated
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mayor Eric Adams and Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh announced on Friday that William Moon of Long Island, a firefighter, will not survive critical injuries suffered in a fall earlier this week at his firehouse in Brooklyn. “This morning, it became clear that firefighter Moon, a...
Staten Island prosecutor Jeffrey Curiale awarded 2022 Thomas E. Dewey Medal
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In recognition of his contributions to the safety and well being of Staten Island over the past two decades, the New York City Bar Association last week awarded Richmond County Assistant District Attorney Jeffrey Curiale the prestigious Thomas E. Dewey Medal. “Being a prosecutor 20...
6 NYPD officers hurt in Brooklyn, Bronx car crashes: police
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Six NYPD officers were hospitalized after a pair of car crashes in Brooklyn and the Bronx early Friday, as rain blanketed New York City. The first smash-up came just after 1 a.m., when two police cars en route to a reported burglary on Driggs Avenue in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn […]
Freelance photographer, 37, who has shot Staten Island breaking news, faces battle with rare cancer
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A freelance photographer whose work often captures other Staten Islanders’ stories, now needs to have his own story told as he faces down a rare form of cancer. Anthony Spennato, 37, of Grymes Hill, a building superintendent in New Springville, has moonlighted as a...
Fake cop punches man he was trying to scam in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – A fake cop got violent when his police impersonation routine went south during an attempted robbery. On December 11th, two men met near 21st Avenue and 83rd Street in Brooklyn to complete an online sale transaction at around 5:35 pm. During the transaction, the buyer claimed to be a police officer and assaulted the 29-year-old seller, punching him in the face. The police impersonator then robbed the victim and fled the scene. NYPD detectives released a video of the incident and are asking the public to assist in identifying the assailant. The post Fake cop punches man he was trying to scam in New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
Worker, 62, accused of punching disabled senior at nursing home on Staten Island; 2 fired
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A worker stands accused of assaulting an 83-year-old patient at a nursing home in Dongan Hills, according to multiple sources. Angelica Nelson, 62, of the 800 block of Post Avenue in West Brighton, was arrested on Dec. 5, more than a month after the alleged attack occurred on Nov. 3 around 4 p.m. at 88 Old Town Road, according to the criminal complaint and police.
Report: MTA maintenance issue led to camera failure during April 12 Brooklyn subway shooting
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – A network camera failure occurring days before a Brooklyn subway shooting on April 12 is being blamed on a miscommunication and several mishaps, according to a new report from the MTA Inspector General. The report found cameras at 25th Street, 36th Street, and 45th Street...
Death of girl, 2, at NYC shelter deemed homicide; autopsy finds she OD'd
The death of a 2-year-old girl at a New York City shelter was deemed a homicide Friday amid reports the child died of a drug overdose. The NYPD confirmed it’s now investigating the June death of Mariya Huebler as a homicide.
Man shot to death at Manhattan deli was with daughter, 9: NYPD
INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man fatally shot at an Inwood bodega on Thursday was with his 9-year-old daughter at the time, according to authorities. Tykeem Berry, 30, and his young daughter were inside the store on Nagle Avenue near Thayer Street around 4:05 p.m. Thursday when Berry apparently became involved in an argument with […]
MTA Santa Express: Bus delivers toys to kids in Staten Island hospitals
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Christmas came early this week for several young Staten Islanders in need of some holiday cheer. On Friday, Dec 16, the MTA and Kids Against Cancer partnered for their annual holiday toy drive, Santa’s Express, delivering hundreds of gifts to hospitalized children at Staten Island University Hospital (SIUH) and Richmond University Medical Center (RUMC).
Man pepper-sprays toddler, mom at Bronx subway station
A 2-year-old girl and her 30-year-old mother were pepper-sprayed by a man at a Bronx subway station on Wednesday afternoon, police said.
fox5ny.com
2 women attack and rob Brooklyn bodega worker
NEW YORK - Two women are accused of attacking a Brooklyn bodega worker and then stealing around $1,500 in merchandise. The NYPD says it happened on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Bushwick Minimart on Bushwick Ave. Police say the women went in just before midnight and started grabbing items....
MTA Inspector General report reveals new details in Brooklyn subway shooting
The report found that surveillance cameras in the subway station had been broken for four days before the attack.
Reimagining Richmond Terrace: Residents tell NYC they want supermarkets and small businesses
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The development along Richmond Terrace, from St. George to Mariners Harbor, doesn’t reflect the wants or needs of the community, residents told the Advance/SILive.com. Current zoning regulations are preventing “wanted development,” like supermarkets and small businesses, from being built and are allowing multiple storage...
Woman, 75, dies days after struck by van in UWS hit-and-run
The NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating after a 75-year-old woman died from her injuries days after a hit-and-run on the Upper West Side earlier this month, authorities announced Friday.
Missing New Jersey boaters found, brought to Staten Island-based Coast Guard station
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The seaward adventure of two boaters who went missing in the Atlantic Ocean for 10 days after taking off from New Jersey last month has come to end with both men safely back on dry land in Staten Island according to the Advance/SILive.com’s sister site NJ.com.
Staten Island obituaries for Friday, Dec. 16, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Lillian Zippilli, 101, a former sales associate for Harry’s Department Store in New Dorp and Great Kills, died Dec. 9. A war bride at age 18, her husband, Edward Schablein, a paratrooper, was killed in the war after six months of marriage. She later married Vincent Toto in 1946 and had one child, Marguerite. Mr. Toto died 10 years later and, after another 10 year, she met Dominick Zippilli, whom she married and enjoyed life with for 25 years. During her career, she worked in many local New Dorp stores, such as A&P, and Ziegler and Aida’s bakeries. For the full obituary, click here.
