Dick Van Dyke’s Career Has Spanned More Than 6 Decades! Find Out the Actor’s Net Worth

By Samantha Agate
 3 days ago
Invision/AP/Shutterstock

With a list of acting credits full of groundbreaking performances, Dick Van Dyke has proven that his talent knows no limits. The Chitty Chitty Bang Bang actor earned a massive net worth after more than six decades in the entertainment industry. Keep scrolling to see how much money he makes.

What Is Dick Van Dyke’s Net Worth?

Dick has an estimated net worth of $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The Emmy winner, born Richard Wayne Van Dyke in 1925, became a radio DJ after serving in the U.S. Army during World War II. He quickly realized show business was his true calling and set out for New York City to find a place on Broadway.

NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Dick made his Broadway debut in 1959’s The Girls Against the Boys. One year later, he starred in Bye Bye Birdie and earned a Tony Award for portraying Albert Peterson. The Television Hall of Fame inductee went on to reprise the role in the film adaptation of the musical. Dick’s other film credits include 1964’s Mary Poppins, 1965’s The Art of Love and 1969’s The Comic.

From 1961 to 1966, he starred in the sitcom The Dick Van Dyke Show alongside Mary Tyler Moore. Five years after the show wrapped, Dick returned to TV with The New Dick Van Dyke Show. Although the Kennedy Center Honoree remains one of the most iconic performers in television history, he has always shared his wealth with those in need.

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dick handed out money to job seekers standing outside of the Malibu Community Labor Exchange. He’s been photographed multiple times over the past decade helping out others around California and proving he has a heart of gold.

“This isn’t the first time Dick has handed out cash to people in need. He’s a generous man who feels fortunate to be in the position he’s in today,” a friend of the star told Closer in April 2021. “It’s not about publicity or making himself feel good. He genuinely wants to help.”

Dick showed off his age-defying dance skills in 2018’s Mary Poppins Returns. In recent years, he voiced a character in the Showtime series Kidding and appeared in Buttons: A Christmas Tale. The Columbo alum has always made balancing his Hollywood career and his life as a dad look easy. He shares four children, Christian, Barry, Carrie Beth and Stacy, with his first wife, Margie Willett. He married his second wife, Arlene Silver, in 2012.

