Michigan City, IN

abc57.com

Man found not guilty in August 2020 shooting on Roosevelt Avenue

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man accused of murder in an August 2020 shooting on South Roosevelt Avenue has been found not guilty, according to case documents. Brandon Stahl was found not guilty on Thursday following a four-day trial. Just before 11:30 p.m. on August 21, 2020, police were...
MISHAWAKA, IN
95.3 MNC

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Dec. 16, 2022

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Dec. 16, 2022. If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 reward. Dwight Caradine, Sr. is wanted for Aggravated Battery. Winstin Cartright is wanted for a Probation Violation for the original conviction of...
MICHIANA, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

Meth Arrests Piling Up

(La Porte, IN) - Another methamphetamine-related arrest in what seems to be an epidemic has been made locally. Brook Scales, 29, was still being held today in the La Porte County Jail after being taken into custody on December 6th. According to police, officers in La Porte responded to the...
LA PORTE, IN
95.3 MNC

Police investigating false bank robbery

Michigan City police are investigating a report of a bank robbery that turned out to be false. It happened on Monday, December 12, at 4:30 p.m., when police were called to a bank in the 3600 block of Franklin St, on reports of an armed robbery. When they arrived, bank...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Oxygen Mask Part of Latest Meth Bust

(La Porte County, IN) - There appears to be no end to a rash of methamphetamine arrests. Christopher Adams, 50, of Michigan City, and Tiffany Ransom, 34, of La Porte were stopped by the authorities in a vehicle with expired plates last week in the area of U.S. 20 and State Road 39, according to La Porte County Police.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WGN News

Father of accused Highland Park parade shooter charged

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — The father of the man accused in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooter has now also been charged. Charges were filed Thursday and announced Friday Robert Crimo Jr. has been charged with seven counts of felony reckless conduct the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Prosecutors and Highland […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
abc57.com

Michigan City conducting investigation, need help identifying woman

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - The Michigan City Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman in connection with an ongoing investigation officers are conducting. If you have any information, please contact police via Facebook Messenger or by calling Det. Lt. Painter at 219-874-3221 ext. 1077. You...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Career Path Leads to Jail Again

(Michigan City, IN) - A Michigan City woman appears to have made stealing a career judging from her past convictions and current allegations of theft. Bambi Glancy, 39, was arrested on December 9th. According to court documents, Glancy was in a self-check-out lane at Walmart in Michigan City. Police said she was caught scanning and paying for some of the merchandise in her shopping cart but failing to follow suit with the other items.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Man charged in deadly shooting during South Side gathering

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged in a fatal shooting last September in the Morgan Park neighborhood. Nykee Owens, 19, is accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Kenard Millsap during a backyard gathering Sept. 24 in the 11800 block of South Hale Avenue, police said. Millsap was pronounced...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Armed robber hits Chicago Jewel Osco store

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Jewel-Osco grocery store where the shooter got away Thursday morning. It happened in the 7300 block of W. Foster around 10:23 a.m. Thursday in Chicago's Oriole Park neighborhood. According to Chicago police, the suspect showed a gun and then started taking merchandise off store shelves.
CHICAGO, IL
abc57.com

MICHIGAN CITY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Drug Dealer Uncovered at Supermarket

(La Porte, IN) - A convicted felon from La Porte is in major trouble again for allegedly being caught with a large number of narcotics. Travis Smith, 33, has been charged in La Porte Circuit Court. On December 6, police went to his home in the 500 block of Rumely...
LA PORTE, IN
WTHI

Indiana boy, 15, charged as adult in woman's fatal shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana boy who was 14 when he was arrested for allegedly taking part in a drive-by shooting that killed a woman inside a home will be charged as an adult in the shooting. Tuesday's ruling by a St. Joseph County magistrate found...
MISHAWAKA, IN

