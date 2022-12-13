Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Soon You Can Crack a Cold One at Michigan Cracker Barrel -- Manager Says Alcohol is Coming SoonTracy StengelMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan City to settle tire marking caseMuhammad Junaid MustafaBay City, MI
The Christmas lights shine bright in Burns HarborBurns HarborBurns Harbor, IN
Homeless in LaCrosseChris
Related
max983.net
Marshall County Police Department Arrests Several People in Separate Investigations
Several people were arrested Tuesday, December 13 in different investigations conducted by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department. Jaidlynn Larimore, 28, of Plymouth was arrested on an outstanding warrant for resisting law enforcement. Later in the day, a K9-assisted officer located and arrested 25-year-old Jacob Rachiele of Plymouth on two...
abc57.com
Man found not guilty in August 2020 shooting on Roosevelt Avenue
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man accused of murder in an August 2020 shooting on South Roosevelt Avenue has been found not guilty, according to case documents. Brandon Stahl was found not guilty on Thursday following a four-day trial. Just before 11:30 p.m. on August 21, 2020, police were...
95.3 MNC
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Dec. 16, 2022
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Dec. 16, 2022. If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 reward. Dwight Caradine, Sr. is wanted for Aggravated Battery. Winstin Cartright is wanted for a Probation Violation for the original conviction of...
WNDU
New Buffalo man arrested in connection with bank robbery in Michigan City
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A New Buffalo man has been arrested in connection with a bank robbery in Michigan City on Thursday afternoon. Michigan City Police officers were dispatched around 1:05 p.m. to a bank alarm at the 1st Source Bank in the 3900 block of Franklin Street. The...
abc57.com
Man accused of possessing 30,000 milligrams of fentanyl, 2 milligrams the lethal dose
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A man was arrested after he was found with 30,000 milligrams of fentanyl and other illegal drugs, according to the South Bend Police Department. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, two milligrams of fentanyl is a lethal dose for most people. At 7:45 p.m., an officer...
2 more members of suspected armed robbery crew ordered held without bail
CHICAGO - Two more members of an armed robbery crew were ordered held without bail Thursday after they were arrested when a police chase ended in a fiery crash in the Ravenswood neighborhood. A total of four men — ages 19 to 21 — have now been denied bail after...
hometownnewsnow.com
Meth Arrests Piling Up
(La Porte, IN) - Another methamphetamine-related arrest in what seems to be an epidemic has been made locally. Brook Scales, 29, was still being held today in the La Porte County Jail after being taken into custody on December 6th. According to police, officers in La Porte responded to the...
95.3 MNC
Police investigating false bank robbery
Michigan City police are investigating a report of a bank robbery that turned out to be false. It happened on Monday, December 12, at 4:30 p.m., when police were called to a bank in the 3600 block of Franklin St, on reports of an armed robbery. When they arrived, bank...
WNDU
Chicago man arrested in South Bend after large amount of fentanyl, other drugs found during traffic stop
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Chicago man is facing numerous charges after a large amount of fentanyl and other drugs were found in his possession during a traffic stop in South Bend on Thursday night. South Bend Police pulled a vehicle over around 7:45 p.m. for a traffic infraction...
hometownnewsnow.com
Oxygen Mask Part of Latest Meth Bust
(La Porte County, IN) - There appears to be no end to a rash of methamphetamine arrests. Christopher Adams, 50, of Michigan City, and Tiffany Ransom, 34, of La Porte were stopped by the authorities in a vehicle with expired plates last week in the area of U.S. 20 and State Road 39, according to La Porte County Police.
Father of accused Highland Park parade shooter charged
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — The father of the man accused in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooter has now also been charged. Charges were filed Thursday and announced Friday Robert Crimo Jr. has been charged with seven counts of felony reckless conduct the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Prosecutors and Highland […]
abc57.com
Michigan City conducting investigation, need help identifying woman
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - The Michigan City Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman in connection with an ongoing investigation officers are conducting. If you have any information, please contact police via Facebook Messenger or by calling Det. Lt. Painter at 219-874-3221 ext. 1077. You...
fox32chicago.com
11 years after controversial release from jail, man arrested for allegedly killing man while drunk driving
CHICAGO - Eleven years after he became a flashpoint for Cook County’s immigration policies, Saul Chavez has been extradited from Mexico to face charges that he struck and killed a man while driving drunk, dragging him nearly 300 feet. Chavez ran off after hitting William McCann, 66, in Logan...
hometownnewsnow.com
Career Path Leads to Jail Again
(Michigan City, IN) - A Michigan City woman appears to have made stealing a career judging from her past convictions and current allegations of theft. Bambi Glancy, 39, was arrested on December 9th. According to court documents, Glancy was in a self-check-out lane at Walmart in Michigan City. Police said she was caught scanning and paying for some of the merchandise in her shopping cart but failing to follow suit with the other items.
Police Shut Down Vera Lounge After Portage Park Mass Shooting That Left Three People Dead
PORTAGE PARK — Police shut down a Northwest Side nightclub indefinitely after a three people were killed and a fourth critically wounded in a mass shooting nearby over the weekend. Supt. David Brown issued a summary closure Wednesday for Vera’s Lounge, 3235 N. Central Ave., police said. The order...
fox32chicago.com
Man charged in deadly shooting during South Side gathering
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged in a fatal shooting last September in the Morgan Park neighborhood. Nykee Owens, 19, is accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Kenard Millsap during a backyard gathering Sept. 24 in the 11800 block of South Hale Avenue, police said. Millsap was pronounced...
CBS News
Armed robber hits Chicago Jewel Osco store
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Jewel-Osco grocery store where the shooter got away Thursday morning. It happened in the 7300 block of W. Foster around 10:23 a.m. Thursday in Chicago's Oriole Park neighborhood. According to Chicago police, the suspect showed a gun and then started taking merchandise off store shelves.
abc57.com
Michigan City Police investigating fake report of bank robbery
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -The Michigan City Police Department is investigating a report of a bank robbery on Monday that turned out to be false, according to police. At 4:30 p.m., police were called to a bank in the 3600 block of Franklin St. for an armed robbery. When units arrived...
hometownnewsnow.com
Drug Dealer Uncovered at Supermarket
(La Porte, IN) - A convicted felon from La Porte is in major trouble again for allegedly being caught with a large number of narcotics. Travis Smith, 33, has been charged in La Porte Circuit Court. On December 6, police went to his home in the 500 block of Rumely...
WTHI
Indiana boy, 15, charged as adult in woman's fatal shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana boy who was 14 when he was arrested for allegedly taking part in a drive-by shooting that killed a woman inside a home will be charged as an adult in the shooting. Tuesday's ruling by a St. Joseph County magistrate found...
Comments / 0