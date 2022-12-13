Read full article on original website
George Kissell
3d ago
She needed to resign or be fired. Her comments were outrageous and discriminatory. She jeopardized the entire school district. Hard to believe someone like her could even get elected to the school board.
Reply
6
Related
Bucks County Leadership: Jim Cawley, President, Rosemont College and 32nd Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania
Jim Cawley, President of Rosemont College, spoke to VISTA Today about his idyllic childhood growing up in Levittown, his involvement in a diverse range of high school extracurricular activities and his first taste of leadership as the editor of his high school newspaper. A first-generation college student, Cawley attended Temple University for undergrad and law school because he knew he wanted to stay near Philadelphia.
fox29.com
Parents, staff call for Southeast Delco superintendent to resign amid violence and issues at schools
SHARON HILL, Pa. - Rowdy brawls, students bringing loaded guns to school and staffing issues drove parents out on a rainy Thursday night to see what the Southeast Delco School district is going to do about it. So many people were anticipated to show up that they moved the meeting...
buckscountyherald.com
Bucks County councilman leaves Republicans to join Libertarian Party
Joe Adams, Penndel borough councilman, announced at the council’s meeting Dec. 12 that he would be leaving the Republican Party to join the Libertarian Party of Pennsylvania. “When I ran for office, it was under the premise to help the community of Penndel and reduce the government’s impact on...
fox29.com
Philadelphia's Mayor race: Amen Brown launches run for mayor
WEST PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia will decide its next mayor in 2023. A new candidate is throwing his hat into an already crowded field of candidates. Amen Brown is a 35-year-old father of two children serving his first term in the Pennsylvania State House representing sections of West Philadelphia. He says his tough upbringing makes him ready for the city’s top job.
N.J. Assembly leader scolds lawmakers for ‘name-calling, insults and smug responses’
In a rare speech from his lectern at the Statehouse in Trenton, one of New Jersey’s highest-ranking elected officials scolded fellow lawmakers Thursday for “hurling insults” and “name-calling” during recent voting sessions — and urged them to be more respectful to each other and their office.
WFMZ-TV Online
Former administrator stole $500K from Montco private school, DA says
EAST NORRITON TWP., Pa. - The former senior administrator of a private school in Montgomery County is accused of stealing more than a half-million dollars from the school. Katherine Paprocka, 36, is behind bars on multiple felony charges in the theft from Penn Christian Academy in East Norriton Township, the county district attorney said Wednesday.
Pennsylvania youth center had ‘dangerous’ lack of oversight; Teens beat up by guards
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A southeastern Pennsylvania county ran a juvenile detention center where troubled teens were beaten up by guards, sexually harassed, locked in seclusion for long periods without a court order and treated like criminals, a state grand jury said in a report released Tuesday. The 208-page report described what the state attorney […]
Founder, Owner of New Britain Engineering Consultant Firm Remembered for Contributions to His Community
A Bucks County resident is being remembered for his constant work in aiding his community through several organizations. Staff writers for The Intelligencer wrote about the man’s contributions to the community. Robert “Bob” D. Gilmore, a Doylestown resident, passed away on Dec. 8 at Doylestown Hospital, one of several...
The only overnight shelter for single adults in Montgomery County is fighting to stay open
Pottstown officials have ordered the last remaining overnight shelter for single adults in Montgomery County to close. Pottstown Beacon of Hope had to close The Warming Center’s doors on Friday — the same night the county declared a “Code Blue” cold weather emergency. It remained closed on Saturday and Sunday.
camdencounty.com
Commissioners to Prohibit Concealed Carry of Weapons in Certain Areas
(Camden, NJ) – Since the Supreme Court ruled in June that the U.S. Constitution provides a right to carry a gun outside of the home, the Board of Commissioners has been working on a resolution to better protect residents and visitors from senseless gun violence. The resolution that passed...
Pennsylvania attorney general sues real estate firm that was focus of Action News Investigation
Pennsylvania's attorney general has sued a real estate company that was the focus of an Action News investigation.
Delaware County parents demand school board address fights, lockdowns and staffing issues
Parents say the countless meetings are getting them nowhere as they demand action from the board.
fox29.com
Delaware County youth detention center had 'dangerous' lack of oversight, report says
Whistleblowers detail alleged abuse at Delaware County juvenile detention center. Delaware County's public defender, lawmakers and three whistleblowers who worked at the county's juvenile detention center painted a horrific scene of what they say has been happening for years in the Lima facility behind closed doors. HARRISBURG, Pa. - A...
Norristown Police Chief Suddenly Resigns
Norristown Police Chief Derrick Wood had stepped down, municipal officials have announced. No reason was given for the chief's sudden resignation. “While we were all surprised by the sudden departure of Chief Wood, we wish him well and will continue our forward progress in the Police Department and the Municipality,” said Municipal Administrator Crandall O. Jones.
Temple University President, Henderson Grad Will Be First in Decades to Move to School’s North Philly Neighborhood
Gingi and Jason Wingard at their new home.Photo byTyger Williams, The Philadelphia Inquirer. Temple University President Jason Wingard, a Henderson High School graduate who grew up in West Chester, plans to move from his current Chestnut Hill home to the school’s North Philadelphia neighborhood to be closer to the campus and its surrounding community, writes Susan Snyder for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Members of Bucks DA Office recognized
The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office announced that several of its members have received the prestigious 2022 Tony Kane Award, presented by the Pennsylvania Auto Crime Investigators Association, for outstanding achievement in auto theft or fraud investigation. Deputy District Attorney Marc J. Furber, Detective Tim Campbell and former Detective...
List of school closures in Philadelphia region due to winter storm
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A winter storm moving through the Philadelphia region has forced some schools to close or open on a two hour delay. Here's a running list: PennsylvaniaAllentown School District schools will operate remotelyAvon Grove School District schools are closedBangor Area School District schools will operate remotelyBethlehem Area School District schools are closedCoatesville Area School District schools are closed Catasauqua Area School District schools will operate remotelyCCIU Educational Service Center schools are closed today Downingtown Area School District two hour delayEaston Area School District will operate remotelyEast Penn School District schools are closedGreat Valley School District schools are closedNazareth Area School District...
Bucks County Board of Commissioners Approves $5.5M For Local Emergency Services
The relief money will be used to bring the units back to their original operating capacity. One of Bucks County’s most important branches of public safety is being awarded a generous amount of funds to help them in their efforts. The Bucks County Board of Commissioners allocated $5.47 million...
phillyvoice.com
Employee allegedly stole $579,000 from now-closed Montgomery County private school
A former administrator at Penn Christian Academy in Montgomery County is charged with stealing more than $579,000 in funds from the school, mostly by stealing coworkers identities and forgery, investigators said. The closed this year due to financial problems. Katherina Paprocka, 36, of Paoli, Chester County, had been responsible for...
fox29.com
Local school district weighs virtual learning to combat tripledemic, staffing shortages
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A Pennsylvania school district that's wracked with illness and staffing shortages is weighing a return to remote leaning to keep kids on track. The Quakertown School District says it's dealing with a rash of flu, COVID, and RSV cases - popularly called the tripledemic - in students and staff. To make matters worse, Superintendent Dr. Bill Harner says the district is down 22 aides due to staffing shortages.
Comments / 6