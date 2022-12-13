ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Comments / 6

George Kissell
3d ago

She needed to resign or be fired. Her comments were outrageous and discriminatory. She jeopardized the entire school district. Hard to believe someone like her could even get elected to the school board.

Reply
6
BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County Leadership: Jim Cawley, President, Rosemont College and 32nd Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania

Jim Cawley, President of Rosemont College, spoke to VISTA Today about his idyllic childhood growing up in Levittown, his involvement in a diverse range of high school extracurricular activities and his first taste of leadership as the editor of his high school newspaper. A first-generation college student, Cawley attended Temple University for undergrad and law school because he knew he wanted to stay near Philadelphia.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Bucks County councilman leaves Republicans to join Libertarian Party

Joe Adams, Penndel borough councilman, announced at the council’s meeting Dec. 12 that he would be leaving the Republican Party to join the Libertarian Party of Pennsylvania. “When I ran for office, it was under the premise to help the community of Penndel and reduce the government’s impact on...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Philadelphia's Mayor race: Amen Brown launches run for mayor

WEST PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia will decide its next mayor in 2023. A new candidate is throwing his hat into an already crowded field of candidates. Amen Brown is a 35-year-old father of two children serving his first term in the Pennsylvania State House representing sections of West Philadelphia. He says his tough upbringing makes him ready for the city’s top job.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Former administrator stole $500K from Montco private school, DA says

EAST NORRITON TWP., Pa. - The former senior administrator of a private school in Montgomery County is accused of stealing more than a half-million dollars from the school. Katherine Paprocka, 36, is behind bars on multiple felony charges in the theft from Penn Christian Academy in East Norriton Township, the county district attorney said Wednesday.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
camdencounty.com

Commissioners to Prohibit Concealed Carry of Weapons in Certain Areas

(Camden, NJ) – Since the Supreme Court ruled in June that the U.S. Constitution provides a right to carry a gun outside of the home, the Board of Commissioners has been working on a resolution to better protect residents and visitors from senseless gun violence. The resolution that passed...
Daily Voice

Norristown Police Chief Suddenly Resigns

Norristown Police Chief Derrick Wood had stepped down, municipal officials have announced. No reason was given for the chief's sudden resignation. “While we were all surprised by the sudden departure of Chief Wood, we wish him well and will continue our forward progress in the Police Department and the Municipality,” said Municipal Administrator Crandall O. Jones.
NORRISTOWN, PA
VISTA.Today

Temple University President, Henderson Grad Will Be First in Decades to Move to School’s North Philly Neighborhood

Gingi and Jason Wingard at their new home.Photo byTyger Williams, The Philadelphia Inquirer. Temple University President Jason Wingard, a Henderson High School graduate who grew up in West Chester, plans to move from his current Chestnut Hill home to the school’s North Philadelphia neighborhood to be closer to the campus and its surrounding community, writes Susan Snyder for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bristol Times

Members of Bucks DA Office recognized

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office announced that several of its members have received the prestigious 2022 Tony Kane Award, presented by the Pennsylvania Auto Crime Investigators Association, for outstanding achievement in auto theft or fraud investigation. Deputy District Attorney Marc J. Furber, Detective Tim Campbell and former Detective...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

List of school closures in Philadelphia region due to winter storm

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A winter storm moving through the Philadelphia region has forced some schools to close or open on a two hour delay. Here's a running list: PennsylvaniaAllentown School District schools will operate remotelyAvon Grove School District schools are closedBangor Area School District schools will operate remotelyBethlehem Area School District schools are closedCoatesville Area School District schools are closed Catasauqua Area School District schools will operate remotelyCCIU Educational Service Center schools are closed today  Downingtown Area School District two hour delayEaston Area School District will operate remotelyEast Penn School District schools are closedGreat Valley School District schools are closedNazareth Area School District...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Local school district weighs virtual learning to combat tripledemic, staffing shortages

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A Pennsylvania school district that's wracked with illness and staffing shortages is weighing a return to remote leaning to keep kids on track. The Quakertown School District says it's dealing with a rash of flu, COVID, and RSV cases - popularly called the tripledemic - in students and staff. To make matters worse, Superintendent Dr. Bill Harner says the district is down 22 aides due to staffing shortages.
QUAKERTOWN, PA

