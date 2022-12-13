ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
The Daily Advance

Column: With life full of mystery, Jesus remains our constant

My husband and I turned 60 this year. We sold our family restaurant and now sleep has returned. When I was younger and would hear, “the older you get, the faster time passes,” I had no idea the truth that would ring out with those words. Now it is our reality. We watch our grandbabies change moment by moment, holding them as they emerge into the world and then, it is as if not a week passes that they are climbing trees and swimming in...

