County Parks Board Narrows Down Priorities For Master Plan
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — Over 160 people have filled out the survey for the Kosciusko County Parks and Recreation Board’s master plan, but they’re hoping for a lot more responses, especially from outside of Warsaw. The survey is open for submissions until January. Sofia Gladun, Michiana Area Council...
Public Invited To One Warsaw Senior Event Thursday
WARSAW — Seniors are sometimes forgotten around the Christmas season, and a Warsaw organization wants to make sure that doesn’t happen. One Warsaw, which works to promote diversity in the area, is having a special senior event on Thursday, Dec. 15, at Kosciusko Senior Services, 800 N. Park Ave., Warsaw.
Rescue Mission Prepares Over 4,000 Free Meals For Christmas Carry-Out
FORT WAYNE — The Rescue Mission will serve its second largest holiday meal from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, at the 404 E. Washington Blvd. location. The meal is free and open to all members of the community. Last Christmas, more than 3,000 meals were served to...
Four Warsaw Schools Will Move To E-Learning Thursday, Friday
WARSAW — Warsaw Community Schools, working with guidance from the health department due to large numbers of reported illnesses and absences, will be closing four of its schools for two days. Leesburg Elementary School, Jefferson Elementary School, Lakeview Middle School, and Warsaw Community High School will be on a...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:03 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, North CR 150W, south of West CR 400N, Warsaw. Driver: Jose M. Sarabia, 47, West Center Street, Warsaw. Sarabia lost control of his vehicle on the icy roadway. It went off the road and hit a pole and later went into a pond. Damage up to $10,000.
Upcoming Area Christmas Events Include Santa, Music And More
WARSAW — People may still enjoy seeing Santa, hearing special music and more at various upcoming area Christmas events. Here’s an updated list of area holiday activities:. The Akron Chamber of Commerce has a Christmas event from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Akron Community Center. There will be refreshments, kids’ games and a reindeer petting zoo. Santa will be present for visits.
Ray ‘Bud’ L. Powers — UPDATED
Ray L. “Bud” Powers, 97, Pilgrim Manor, Plymouth, died at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. He was born Aug. 1, 1925. Surviving Bud is his sister, Velma I. Harmon. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, Argos.
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. General Audit Corporation v. Gene Boes, $3,037.78. Todd Holmes, $2,744.86. Dennis Jones, $264.72. Robert Lonjin, $253.73. Keegan Quintero, $2,131.35. Robert Sherman, $273.60. Joshua Stone, $525.
Counselor Starts Ministry To Help People And Animals
WARSAW — “I’ve learned through the years that people who help animals through trauma can often recognize their own pain and suffering better,” stated Linda Ozier, founder and director of Isaiah 11 Ministry in Warsaw. “Our ministry here is a combination of a mental health center and animal rescue facility. We pair suffering animals with people who have their own injuries and hurts.”
Parkview Receives National Recognition For Meritorious Outcomes
FORT WAYNE — The American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement Program has recognized Parkview Regional Medical Center and Affiliates, which includes Parkview Hospital Randallia, among 78 ACS NSQIP participating hospitals that achieved meritorious outcomes for surgical patient care in 2021. As a participant in ACS NSQIP, Parkview...
Sue Jefferies — PENDING
Sue Jefferies, 82, Winona Lake, died Monday, Dec.12, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, Warsaw.. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Karen Hill — PENDING
Karen Hill, 72, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Mason Health Care and Rehab, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Stacy’s Restaurant Closing After 50 Years In Leesburg
LEESBURG — A popular Kosciusko County restaurant will be shutting its doors for the final time when the calendar turns to 2023. Stacy’s Sports Inn has been owned and operated by multiple generations of the Haines family for half a century, having first opened in 1972 by Stacy and Colleen Haines.
Tim Pearson
Tim Pearson, 97, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at the Center for Hospice Care, Mishawaka. He was born March 21, 1925. On June 14, 1975, he married Shirley DeMien; she survives in Plymouth. He is also survived by his children Jackie (Dennis) Meredith, Arizona and Marc (Beth) Pearson, Oklahoma; brother-in-law...
Pamela A. Chaplin — UPDATED
Pamela Ann Chaplin, 72, Warsaw, died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor, Warsaw. Pamela was born April 26, 1950, in Rochester, the daughter of Thomas and Mary (Menzie) Thrasher. She was a graduate of Warsaw Community High School. Pamela was a lifetime resident of Warsaw and retired as...
Etna Green Discusses Need For Police Protection
ETNA GREEN – Police protection for Etna Green was one of the topics discussed in regards to the town setting up a tax increment finance increment district during a hearing held by the Etna Green Town Council Wednesday. The hearing was held before the regular council meeting. Resident Dave...
Goshen Hospital Recognized For Meeting Highest Standards Of Heart Attack Care
GOSHEN — Goshen Hospital has been recognized by the American College of Cardiology for its expertise in treating patients experiencing chest pain, which can be an early sign and symptom of a heart attack. The hospital was awarded Chest Pain Center accreditation based on the speed and quality of...
Get Dressed Up For A Night Of The Blues
WARSAW — Dig out that black or white suit or evening dress and come out to The Vic on Saturday, Dec. 31. The big city is coming to Warsaw, so get all dolled up and enjoy the evening. For the first time since the height of COVID-19, One Ten...
Arcade Game Catches Fire At Warsaw Home
WARSAW — An arcade game caused a fire in the basement of a Warsaw home on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 15. First responders were called out at 12:46 p.m. to the fire at 1702 Walnut Creek Blvd. “The fire originated in the basement in … like an arcade game in...
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 8:18 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 100 block of EMS C31 Lane, Warsaw. Fraud occurred. 2:35 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 100 block of EMS W29b Lane, North Webster. A boat battery, tools and a kayak were stolen from a shed. Value of $850.
