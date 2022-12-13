Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Free Kids Cafe winter break meal schedule announced
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The schedule for the 2022 Kids Cafe winter break free meal schedule was announced Thursday. The cafe is organized by the Food Bank of Northern Nevada and offers free meals to children and youth when school is out of session. This year, the distributions will operate from Dec. 27 to Jan. 6. They will be closed on Jan. 2.
Sierra Sun
Dickson Realty agents receive industry honors
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Dickson Realty announced Wednesday that several of its agents were elected to positions for 2023 with the Tahoe Sierra Board of Realtors and the Tahoe Sierra Multiple Listing Service Board. The announcement came at the recently held Tahoe Sierra Board of Realtors annual installation dinner at Tahoe Palisades.
Sierra Sun
Eating in Tahoe on a budget
Lake Tahoe is known for crystal clear water, sought after mountain slopes, endless hiking options and some gourmet dining experiences. But what about finding quality food without emptying the wallet? Tahoe has that covered as well. Empanash. Looking for delicious carnivorous or vegetarian options? Empanash has all bases covered, no...
nevadabusiness.com
Melissa Molyneaux, SIOR, CCIM Honored for 36,112 SF, $5.55 Million Deal and Most Transactions in Reno
RENO, Nevada – December 12, 2022 – Colliers | Reno is proud to announce Melissa Molyneaux, SIOR, CCIM was recently honored by the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR), which represents the world’s elite in industrial and office brokerage, for its annual Top Transaction Lists of 2022 in the Top Office Transaction category. The 36,112 square foot office building, located at 1315 Financial Boulevard in Reno, closed at $5.55 million in August. Melissa was also awarded Most Transactions award for small market registering 114 deals as of end of November 2022 and totaling approximately $118 million in transaction consideration.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Lucky Beaver raises $10k for Tahoe charities
STATELINE, Nev. — The annual Lucky Beaver annual toy and food drive raised over $10,000 for local charities Christmas Cheer and Phoenix Food Pantry. The event was founded by Lucky Beaver co-owner Mike Leeper after he was notified of a toy and food shortage in the basin for the holiday. Leeper and his staff took it upon themselves to purchase toys to support. They also took it upon themselves to support the annual Heavenly Village Turkey Drive that happens each year.
Sierra Sun
North Tahoe USASA awarded Sustainable Truckee sponsorship
TRUCKEE, Calif. — North Tahoe USASA is partnering with Visit Truckee-Tahoe, the official tourism authority for Truckee, a mountain town dedicated to sustainability with ambitious climate goals. USASA was awarded a Sustainable Truckee sponsorship from the organization to promote the North Tahoe Series and Futures Tour, a ski and...
luxury-houses.net
A Stunning Private Estate with Expansive and Beautifully Landscaped Grounds for $5.3 Million in Carson City, Nevada
1860 N Winnie Lane Home in Carson City, Nevada for Sale. 1860 N Winnie Lane, Carson City, Nevada is a well appointed home built with privacy and comfort in mind from stunning mountain views and serene waterfalls to staying active with your very own tennis court and built-in heated pool with waterfall. This Home in Carson City offers 3 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1860 N Winnie Lane, please contact Christina Rice (Phone: 775-220-6281) at Corcoran Global Living for full support and perfect service.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe Conservancy pushes forward with acquisition of Motel 6
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The California Tahoe Conservancy Board on Thursday approved actions allowing the Conservancy to continue pursuing acquisition of 31.2 acres of environmentally sensitive land along the Upper Truckee River in South Lake Tahoe. The Board updated its authorization for the Conservancy to pursue the potential...
Sierra Sun
Winners of Truckee snow plow naming competition announced
TRUCKEE, Calif. — In 2022, the Town of Truckee held their first Name Our Snowplows competition. The winning names of the competition are Blizzard of Oz, Chilly Chilly Bang Bang, Scoop Dogg, and Austin Plowers. They received 294 unique name submissions from Truckee students from TK all the way...
Sierra Sun
Placer County gets $2M grant for biomass facility in North Tahoe
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Placer County has been awarded $2 million in grant funding from Cal Fire to develop the Cabin Creek biomass facility in North Lake Tahoe. “Thank you, Cal Fire. Keeping our Tahoe forest safe and healthy is paramount,” said Placer County Board of Supervisors Chair and District 5 Supervisor Cindy Gustafson. “This funding gets us closer to our goal, which can’t happen soon enough.”
Sierra Sun
Truckee Donner Public Utility District holds final meeting of 2022
TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Donner Public Utility District Board of Directors held its last board meeting of the year last Wednesday. The bulk of the meeting dealt with typical year-end tasks, including approval of purchases and contracts for 2023, appointment of the board leadership positions for next year, and approval of the 2023 board meeting schedule. In addition, General Manager Brian Wright recognized important new hires and promotions and shared that the district had recently been recognized for its performance on safety.
2news.com
Lithia Reno Subaru Waiving Fees for SPCA Pets up for Adoption this Saturday
Lithia Reno Subaru will host a fee-waived pet adoption event at their local dealership this Saturday to help homeless pets from the SPCA of Northern Nevada find loving homes. Lithia Reno Subaru will also be donating $300 to SPCA of Northern Nevada for every car sold through January 13th as part of the national Subaru Share the Love campaign.
KOLO TV Reno
Food Network winner hosting Christmas cookie sale
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s the busy season for Gardnerville’s Roberta Cota-Montgomery, who is preparing for a pop-up Christmas cookie sale this weekend. “I plan to make 60 dozen cookies,” said Cota-Montgomery. She is renown for her artistic decorating, which won her the Christmas Cookie Challenge last...
Record-Courier
Valley mourns loss of outdoors advocate Carlo Luri
Longtime trails advocate and Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce board member Minden resident Carlo Luri was remembered on Thursday not long after his sister Marina Luri-Clark posted the news of his death to Facebook. “It is with a heavy heart and unimaginable sadness that I share the news of my...
travelawaits.com
17 Fantastic Things To Do In Historic Carson City, Nevada
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Ready for an adventure? Check out Carson City, Nevada! This vibrant capital city is filled with history and packed with plenty of activities and attractions to keep you busy during your visit. Carson City has something for everyone, from its well-preserved downtown district to its stunning mountain scenery. Plus, with its close proximity to Lake Tahoe and other amazing natural areas, you’ll never run out of things to see and do.
2news.com
Abandoned retirement home demolished for UNR student housing
Developers are bulldozing the vacant Reno Valley Retirement Center east of UNR. The project taking its place will cater to new tenants - students, instead of seniors. The developer, 'Up Campus,' has plans for a five-story building with over 600 rooms for students. Tyler Ammermann, development manager, said in an...
Record-Courier
The Dec. 16, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — A report of a vehicle hit a light pole at the intersection of Kingsbury Grade and Highway 50 came in at around 7 a.m. today. There was a minivan on its top a couple of miles down from Spooner Summit around 7 p.m. Thursday. While there are no road controls, so far this morning, maybe drive as though there are.
KOLO TV Reno
Fundraiser for Lyon County Fire member who lost home in fire being organized
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community support for a family who lost their home in a fire. The family had a member who was part of the North Lyon County Fire District. Eight people were displaced by a fireplace malfunction. Now, a...
KOLO TV Reno
DCSO to offer crime fighting classes to seniors
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will be offering crime fighting programs and info to senior citizens of Douglas County. From Jan. 23 to Jan. 27 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., the Senior Citizen’s Law Enforcement Academy will provide crime-fighting educational programs and information.
KOLO TV Reno
NV Energy customers question substantial rate increases
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “What’s going on with the energy?” asks David Bouse, an NV Energy Customer. “Why does the energy bill keep kicking in? Why does it keep ticking up?”. That ticking up has Bouse ticked off. He says he noticed the unexplainable increase beginning...
Comments / 1