Strong southerly winds expected in Cameron and Willacy counties today

If you live in Willacy or Cameron counties, you are going to want to tie down or secure those outside holiday decorations, as strong southerly winds are expected today.

According to the National Weather Service in Brownsville/Rio Grande Valley, a strong low-level jet will “mix down to the surface this morning,” causing southerly winds to gust up to 35 mph across the coastal counties, with occasional gusts up to 40 mph possible.

These winds will be the strongest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, the NWS reports.

The NWS suggest residents secure any outdoor decorations or objects that may get tossed around by the wind, and high-profile vehicles should be driven with caution, especially on east-to-west oriented roads.