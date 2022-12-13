ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willacy County, TX

Strong southerly winds expected in Cameron and Willacy counties today

The Brownsville Herald
The Brownsville Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mReBo_0jh2hxe800

If you live in Willacy or Cameron counties, you are going to want to tie down or secure those outside holiday decorations, as strong southerly winds are expected today.

According to the National Weather Service in Brownsville/Rio Grande Valley, a strong low-level jet will “mix down to the surface this morning,” causing southerly winds to gust up to 35 mph across the coastal counties, with occasional gusts up to 40 mph possible.

These winds will be the strongest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, the NWS reports.

The NWS suggest residents secure any outdoor decorations or objects that may get tossed around by the wind, and high-profile vehicles should be driven with caution, especially on east-to-west oriented roads.

Comments / 1

Related
ValleyCentral

I-2 / I-69C interchange project prompts overnight lane closures

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Main lanes on Interstate 2 will be fully closed nightly in Pharr through Monday. The main lanes between the eastbound Sugar Road exit ramp and Gumwood Street in Pharr. The lane closures are scheduled to remain in place through Monday as part of the I-2 / I-69C Interchange Project. The closure […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen may have low water pressure or no water at all

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Public Utilities announced Wednesday morning that some residents may experience low water pressure or no water at all throughout the city. At 10:02 a.m., the McAllen Public Utilities Twitter page posted that some may experience low water pressure or no water at all in the area of N 6th Street […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

19 in Hidalgo County hospitals with flu

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo Country reported 19 patients are hospitalized with influenza in county hospitals as of Wednesday. Of the 19, two patients are in the ICU with influenza. The county will continue to update its hospitalization numbers each week until the end of the influenza season.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Mission man dies in single-vehicle ATV crash

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating an all-terrain-vehicle crash that killed a man in Mission. Jose Veliz Jr., 45, of Mission, died while riding an ATV at 10:50 p.m. Dec. 9 on Madrid Drive south of Milan Drive, authorities said. Veliz lost control of the ATV, causing it to […]
MISSION, TX
KRGV

DPS: Mission man killed in weekend ATV crash

A 45-year-old Mission resident succumbed to his injuries Friday in a single-vehicle crash, according to a news release. A preliminary investigation done by the Texas Department of Public Safety revealed Jose Veliz Jr. was not wearing a helmet Friday, Dec. 9 while traveling at an “unsafe speed” on Madrid Drive toward Milan Drive north of Mission.
MISSION, TX
KRGV

Groundbreaking of Matt's Cash and Carry store in Pharr set to begin

A groundbreaking ceremony for Matt's Cash and Carry store in Pharr is happening Thursday. The ceremony is set to begin at 11 a.m. A fire left the store completely destroyed last year. Since then, the owners of the store set up a mini Matt's location right where the original store was located, and have been planning to re-build the main store.
PHARR, TX
KRGV

Invasive plant species impacting Valley water supply

An invasive plant that was gone for years is back on the rise — and it's choking up the Rio Grande. Efforts to kill the South American Water Hyacinth aquatic plant haven’t worked, and it’s impeding the flow of the river. "It clogs up your intakes as...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Police: Racing driver crashes near Sunrise Mall, two hospitalized

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man accused of running a red light while racing, causing a three-vehicle crash that left two hospitalized. Frank Luna, 45, was arrested on charges of intoxication assault and two counts of racing on a highway causing injury, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department. […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Crash on expressway exit ramp, driver flees on foot

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident that took place Monday evening on a westbound exit ramp in Harlingen. The car crashed on Expressway 83 Bass Boulevard exit ramp, according to Sgt. Larry Moore with Harlingen Police Department. Moore told ValleyCentral the driver fled on foot. The suspect was arrested about one […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

All-inclusive Edinburg city pool expansion set to be completed by March

Edinburg's city pool is having some upgrades added. Crews are adding picnic areas, bathrooms, showers, and training areas for lifeguards. Work is already underway for the multi-million expansion project. The pool will also have an all-inclusive splash pad for the kids. The city pool expansion is set to be finished...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Vehicle crashes into front of Weslaco gordita restaurant

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A vehicle crashed into the Gorditas Dona Lula in Weslaco on Thursday morning. A restaurant employee told ValleyCentral the accident occurred at around 10 a.m. after a driver mistook the accelerator for the brake and crashed into the building. A news release from the Weslaco Police Department stated police received a […]
WESLACO, TX
KRGV

No injuries reported after Fed-Ex truck catches fire in Weslaco

A Fed-Ex truck on fire on the expressway stopped traffic Monday morning. Authorities are investigating the fire that occurred on the eastbound lanes of Expressway 83 between Victoria Road and Westgate. The driver of the Fed-Ex truck managed to pull over onto the shoulder lane before it was fully engulfed...
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

City of Pharr to host Trash Bash

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pharr invites the public to join in on the city’s Trash Bash. Pharr Public Works will host the Trash Bash from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday or until containers are full. The city will be accepting bulky trash and eight scrap tires per household. Refrigerators, concrete and hazardous material will […]
PHARR, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Julian Alvarez is joining Lone Star National Bank

MCALLEN, Texas – Rio Grande Valley native Julian Alvarez, the retiring representative for labor on the Texas Workforce Commission, is joining Lone Star National Bank as senior vice president. Alvarez made his announcement at a reception held in his honor by the Rio Grande Valley Partnership. The event was...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen first responders rescue woman from canal

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It was heart racing moments last week when Harlingen emergency crews jumped in a canal filled with water to rescue a woman after she crashed a vehicle and flipped upside down. The footage was captured on body cam video as first responders pulled her back to safety. Harlingen police and fire […]
HARLINGEN, TX
cbp.gov

AMO to Deploy Aerostat over South Padre Island

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Air and Marine Operations (AMO) will launch the tethered aerostat, “Argos,” at U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Station South Padre Island this month. As the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has seen upticks in transportation avenues and...
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX
KRGV

Traffic stop in Mission leads to seizure of cocaine wrapped in candy, officials say

The Texas Department of Public Safety troopers seized 73 grams of cocaine concealed as candy wrappers during a traffic stop in Mission Tuesday, according to a news release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Troopers observed a vehicle suspected of migrant smuggling and conducted a traffic stop, when the...
KRGV

Donna Fire Department receives its first ladder fire truck

A new firefighting tool is now available for Donna firefighters. The Donna Fire Department received its first ever 77-foot ladder truck. Donna fire Chief David Simmons said the $965,000 truck could’ve come in handy at a fire the department recently put out. “We recently just had a fire over...
DONNA, TX
The Brownsville Herald

The Brownsville Herald

Brownsville, TX
5K+
Followers
74
Post
791K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Brownsville Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy