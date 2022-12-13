Read full article on original website
Related
XRP regains the support of $0.4: Should you invest now?
Ripple (XRP) is a digital asset built for global payments. At the time of writing this analysis, XRP/USD is trading around $0.39, which is a crucial level because, in the last year, it worked as a resistance and support for the short term. Between May-June, it was a support, and it broke the level around the last week of June. Until September, it worked as a resistance; after that, it crossed the resistance in the last two months and retraced back to the previous level.
ADA price analysis: Cardano is continuing the downtrend
Cardano is a strong competitor of Ethereum with more flexibility, sustainability, and scalability for running smart contracts for decentralized finance apps, gaming, tokens, and more. At the time of writing this post, ADA/USD is trading around $0.3, which broke the previous support level of $0.45, and is now forming a...
BNB hits the support of $250! Will it correct further?
Binance has been at the forefront of blockchain and cryptocurrency transformation since its emergence in the top cryptocurrencies. Leaving aside the prospects and fundamentals of this crypto, we can find a growing crypto and payments market even without the leading players. As BNB is involved in payments, crypto trading, smart...
Oryen Network multiplies market cap by 3X during presale even though TRON and USDD are under pressure
TRON (TRX) and USDD. A decentralized, open-source network called TRON aims to give millions of users access to various financing options. It offers various earning and trading options with proof-of-stake smart contract capabilities to support a new generation of cryptocurrency use cases. TRON uses its native coin, $TRX, for various purposes, including paying network fees and rewarding block creators.
TRON is likely to regain its previous support of $0.06
At the time of writing this technical analysis, TRON is trading around $0.055, which formed the yearly low of around $0.045 last month after breaking the previous support of $0.06. It is interesting to note the volatility between November 8-11. The daily chart observed much volatility that suggests extreme selling pressure in the second week of November.
Argo Blockchain Plc requests the restoration of Trading on the London Stock Exchange
Argo Blockchain plc happens to be a company actively engaged in activities related to cryptocurrency mining. At this point, the company has reached out and made an earnest enough appeal to the UK Financial Conduct Authority to once again restore the listing of its ordinary shares. In their opinion, this should be done and achieved as soon as possible. Incidentally, the company has a rock-solid standing and is no less than a global leader in its rights.
Trust Wallet integrates with THORChain to support cross-chain swaps
Trust Wallet was thrilled to announce its integration with THORChain, enabling in-app cross-chain swaps with zero service charges. Users can enjoy cross-chain swaps with ETH, BTC, BUSD Bep 2, and BNB Bep 2 right into the Trust Wallet mobile app. However, this feature is only available on Android devices, whereas information about iOS support awaits to come soon. One can perform different types of swaps in the Trust Wallet App: CrossSwaps, 1inch swaps, and THORChain swaps.
Attention: A glimpse of the top Global FX Broker awardee list
International Business Magazine Awards work to extract the best among all. In other words, the International Business Magazine Awards platform has been established with the prime objective of rewarding the best in terms of achievements. The recently announced awards are for some continents around the globe that have performed exceptionally...
Will Kusama (KSM) help to expand Polkadot?
Kusama offers a public pre-production environment before releasing Polkadot projects on the network. It works as a sandbox for the developers and offers different facilities for testing before finalizing the design for Polkadot projects. KSM is a native coin of this network used to pay gas fees. At the time of writing this analysis, the KSM price is trading around $25.8.
NinjaTrader named Best Brokerage for Trading Futures for the third time
For the third year running, NinjaTrader has won the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards. For the third year running, the top company in the sector wins “Best Brokerage for Trading Futures.” The Most Transformative M&A Award has also been added to the list. Based on the rankings and comments...
Avalanche (AVAX) attempts to breach the $14 upper band of its consolidation!
Blockchains at the current time are being used for processing multiple different types of transactions. Processing all of them throughout the main blockchain can often lead to bottlenecks and lesser TPS. Avalanche handled such situations by creating three distinct chains, namely X-Chain, for exchanging tokens with a base transaction fee of $0.001 AVAX using directed acyclic graphs.
Ren DAO to plan on minting new funding tokens
Ren DAO, at present, is deliberating on whether to go in for the minting of fresh funding tokens following the collapse of Alameda. According to their belief and understanding, with the aid of these minted tokens, the Ren Foundation can then duly take advantage of the situation and arrive at a position wherein it can then successfully accrue a required funding amount for itself in matters related to the future development and upkeep of the project.
Coinbase launches new asset recovery tool for ERC-20 tokens
Coinbase takes the lead in the industry by becoming the first-ever crypto company to begin rolling out a new tool that helps users to recover up to 4,000 unsupported ERC-20 tokens. The move is indeed helpful, as tokens are often sent by mistake. It is difficult to recover those tokens due to their unsupported nature on the network.
ASIC commences penalty against 22-359MR Finder Wallet
ASIC has filed a lawsuit against Finder Wallet after it is found offering unlicensed products to its customers. Other allegations surrounding Finder Wallet are that the platform has breached the conduct of disclosing the risk involved and did not comply with DDO about crypto-asset products. Finder Wallet asked its customers...
BitGo delivers 1st Avalanche staking solution from reputed custody
BitGo, the entity which has, in the past, successfully stood by and held up the custody for AVAX C-chain, along with the assets created on the Avalanche chain, has now taken the initiative of delivering the very first and the sole Avalanche staking solution, from qualified custody. Further to all of this, the entity has also been effectively instrumental in working on and improving all matters related to the client’s connectivity with the DeFi ecosystem. Now, and in the present scenario, BitGo is in the position of providing a safe and easy AVAX staking solution. This concerns institutional and enterprise partners.
Oryen Network takes off ahead of Solana and Dogecoin; Presale live
If you had put money into Solana or Dogecoin initially, you would have had to face the market’s difficulties. However, Oryen Network is already handsomely rewarding early investors in its live presale, and it is widely expected to succeed where these two have failed. Oryen (ORY) During phase 8...
BLR Metaport: World’s 1st Airport Metaverse launches via Polygon’s help
It happens to be the Bangalore International Airport, which in the very recent past, was successfully launching the first phase of the BLR Metaport. For the uninitiated, this happens to be the first time the world will be exposed to a metaverse-related experience, in the case of an airport. This great occurrence is carried out with the due assistance of AWS, Intel, and, last but not the least, Polygon.
The OSIS platform is using Tokenization to help minority entrepreneurs and businesses
While it is important for any society to have many successful businesses, it must be stated that minorities and people of color have often faced many hardships when it comes to establishing and maintaining their businesses, which could be attributed to many reasons. The biggest one would most likely be based on innate biases and prejudices.
ConsenSys zkEVM Private Beta Testnet accessible on Infura
It is the freshly introduced ConsenSys zkEVM private beta testnet, which happens to be akin to the EVM, and can, from this moment on, be fully accessed on Infura. However, this is only in the case of certain chosen few applicants. In this very case scenario, participants related to the testnet will find themselves in the position of effectively connecting the assets between the Goerli testnet with that of the zkEVM.
The ApeCoin market goes live on Pendle
As of this very moment, the ApeCoin market is positioned live on the Pendle. Due to this, from here on, the $APE becomes available at a massive discount, amounting to a full 50%. In turn, one can farm the $APE pool rewards at a good 387% APY, or maybe just that much more.
