Alabama State

Wiz Khalifa Signs 25 College Athletes To NIL Deals Under Taylor Gang Entertainment

By Preezy Brown
Vibe
 3 days ago
Wiz Khalifa has signed 25 collegiate athletes to NIL (name, image, and likeness) deals under his Taylor Gang Entertainment label.

According to On3 , Taylor Gang Entertainment sought out athletes to help promote his song “45 Minute Beatdown” featuring Lil Uzi Vert. Earlier this month and as part of the agreement, each athlete was required to post a clip of themselves dancing along to the song on their Instagram Stories. The amount of compensation each athlete has received for their NIL remains undisclosed.

The deal, which was brokered by the A&P Agency, marks one of the first instances a record label has stepped into the NIL space, which allows college athletes to profit from their talent, accolades, and popularity through endorsement deals.

A&P co-founder Stefan Aguilera spoke on how NIL deals not only benefit the players but remain a largely untapped source of exponential exposure for the labels and artists as well.

“Right now in the music industry, there is no better marketing tool to communicate to the college demographic effectively except for our athletes that have a vast following consisting of students and alumni which we have developed over our course of our relationship with our athletes,” Aguilera said.

He added, “A&P Agency is the optimal choice for the music industry, not just because we represent the best athletes, but because nobody understands the college market better than us speaking in terms of creative marketing.”

Khalifa’s NIL signees include players from powerhouse universities such as Alabama, Notre Dame, Texas, Texas A&M, Tennessee, and more.

Wiz Khalifa attends Big Game Kick-Off Event, hosted by Jay Glazer, Merging Vets And Players, at Academy LA on February 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

