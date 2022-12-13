ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott Valley, AZ

SignalsAZ

Christmas Cactus: Watters Plant of the Week

Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shares the Watters Plant of the Week: Christmas Cactus! Check out this week’s fun selection and stay tuned to see more information on how to grow this plant!. Give your friends and family a gift enjoyed for years, season after...
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Chino Valley School Gets New Playground Equipment

Staff and students at Territorial Early Childhood Center (TECC) in Chino Valley were excited Monday, December 12, 2022, as they held an official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to announce their new playground equipment. The equipment was paid for with ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds, with the preparation and...
CHINO VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Ten Prescott Bars, Taverns, and Saloons to Celebrate New Year’s

The holidays are well underway in Prescott and it almost seems if you blink you’ll miss December entirely. Before you know it, we’ll be celebrating New Year’s Eve and heading to Whiskey Row to catch the Boot Drop. As you make your plans to spend a night out on the town or celebrate the New Year, check out these ten bars, taverns, and saloons in Prescott.
PRESCOTT, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Congratulations To The NARTA Class 53

28 NARTA grads earn badges, positions with Arizona law enforcement agencies. The Yavapai College-based Northern Arizona Regional Training Academy, NARTA, is sending 28 new police officers to work supporting law enforcement agencies across Arizona. NARTA Class 53 graduates celebrated their successful completion of a rigorous 21-week training program Dec. 8...
ARIZONA STATE
knau.org

Forest roads close near Flagstaff amid snowy conditions

Coconino National Forest officials are closing several forest roads in the Flagstaff Ranger District this week because of snowy and wet conditions. It follows the recent winter storm that brought several inches to many high-elevation mountain areas. The closures are designed for visitor safety and to protect forest roads during...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
SignalsAZ

Planting a Live Christmas Tree: Watters Podcast

In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott share how to plant a live Christmas trees. Learn about shrub color, how long to keep a Christmas tree in a pot, how to plant a peach tree, and more!. Check out more of The Mountain Gardener Podcasts...
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

ChristkindlMarket Street Closures

The Prescott Christmas Village and ChristkindlMarket will take place Friday, December 16 from 4-8 p.m., Saturday, December 17 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, December 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Goodwin Street, between Montezuma and Cortez. Due to the extensive setup for the market, Goodwin...
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Help Ciao Bella Prescott Valley Feed 100 Families

Ciao Bella is teaming up with a few of our local organizations to provide meals for the holidays to families in need and you can help!. The goal this year is to raise enough support to feed 100 families!. Stop by Ciao Bella in Prescott Valley between now and December...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
prescottenews.com

Prescott Valley Police ask Public’s Help to Locate Stolen Trailer

On Thursday, December 15, the Prescott Valley Police Department received a report of a stolen trailer from the area of South State Route 69 in Dewey, Arizona. The trailer, a 2019 PJ 18’ long flatbed trailer (similar trailer in photo) was removed from a gated yard. A Wyoming license plate of 063458 was mounted on the left fender and a homemade 2’x2’x8’ dimension plywood toolbox was mounted to the front of the trailer. Evidence was left on scene, and it is believed the trailer was likely taken within the last four days.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

BTR community breaks ground in Prescott

Mosaic and Atlantic Jasper have broken ground on The Flats at Jasper, a new build-to-rent (BTR) community within the nationally-recognized Jasper master planned community in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Atlantic Jasper, developer of The Flats, has partnered with Mosaic to build the 26.1-acre site, which will include 240 horizontal apartment-style build-to-rent units. The project is expected to benefit from the strong housing market in the Prescott area, providing a much needed transitional product type for out-of-town demand, which makes up a large portion of the population.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
azmarijuana.com

Arizona Gets New Cannabis Infused Adult Beverages

For older adults living with chronic pain, there is an alternative to risking opioid addiction, and it pairs well with dinner, too. Sweet Dreams Vineyards, which makes and sells specialized cannabis drinks in Arizona, reports seeing an increase in the number of older adults turning to cannabis for pain relief. Their products are available in 18 dispensaries (and counting) throughout Arizona including locations in Flagstaff, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Tucson.
ARIZONA STATE
SignalsAZ

Wreaths Across America Ceremony

The community is invited to what will be a beautiful 2022 Wreaths Across America Remembrance Ceremony on Saturday, December 17, at 12:00 p.m. at the Prescott National Cemetery. This will be the first time since the COVID pandemic that the ceremony is open to the public. The ceremony will last...
PRESCOTT, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Congratulations To The 17 New Firefighters

17 YC students achieve fire service dreams, earn firefighter credential. One of the youngest Yavapai College Fire Academy classes in memory celebrated the successful completion of an intense 16 weeks of training the same way they started the life-changing journey – looking forward to a career in the fire service.
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

City of Sedona is Hiring

The City of Sedona is looking to hire several roles within the community. If you are looking to be a part of a great team that is responsible for the Sedona community, take a look at the job offerings that are now open!. Chief Building Official. Join the team! Sedona...
SEDONA, AZ
nhonews.com

Navajo Nation police help with return of stolen reindeer

The Navajo Nation assisted the Flagstaff Police Department with a stolen stuffed reindeer from the Flagstaff Mall. One arrest has been made and the reindeer decoration has been recovered and returned home. Flagstaff Police Department wanted to the public for their efforts in spreading the word and providing the information to a successful resolution. They also thanked the Navajo Nation Police Department for their assistance in this investigation.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
SignalsAZ

Yavapai County Board Selects County Attorney

On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at the regular Yavapai County Board of Supervisors meeting, the board voted to appoint Dennis McGrane as the new Yavapai County Attorney effective January 1, 2023. Mr. McGrane was appointed to replace Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk, who is retiring on December 31, 2022. Yavapai...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

First Case of Its Kind in County

YAVAPAI COUNTY NARCOTICS TASKFORCE MAKES CROSS COUNTRY ARREST OF DRUG DEALER FOR NEGLIGENT MANSLAUGHTER IN OVERDOSE DEATH OF PRESCOTT MAN: First Case of Its Kind in County. The Partners Against Narcotic Trafficking (PANT), the multi-jurisdictional and multi-agency task force has arrested a suspect in the first Yavapai County case of holding a drug dealer responsible for the death of someone to whom he sold drugs.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ

