SignalsAZ
Bradshaw Mountain Boys Basketball Shuts Down Deer Valley In Final Minutes for Victory
The Bradshaw Mountain boys basketball team played lockdown defense in the final minutes of the road game against Deer Valley on Wednesday as the Bears picked up their sixth consecutive victory, 41-35. After Deer Valley stormed back from a double-digit deficit at halftime to tie the game up at 35...
SignalsAZ
Christmas Cactus: Watters Plant of the Week
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shares the Watters Plant of the Week: Christmas Cactus! Check out this week’s fun selection and stay tuned to see more information on how to grow this plant!. Give your friends and family a gift enjoyed for years, season after...
SignalsAZ
Chino Valley School Gets New Playground Equipment
Staff and students at Territorial Early Childhood Center (TECC) in Chino Valley were excited Monday, December 12, 2022, as they held an official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to announce their new playground equipment. The equipment was paid for with ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds, with the preparation and...
SignalsAZ
Ten Prescott Bars, Taverns, and Saloons to Celebrate New Year’s
The holidays are well underway in Prescott and it almost seems if you blink you’ll miss December entirely. Before you know it, we’ll be celebrating New Year’s Eve and heading to Whiskey Row to catch the Boot Drop. As you make your plans to spend a night out on the town or celebrate the New Year, check out these ten bars, taverns, and saloons in Prescott.
theprescotttimes.com
Congratulations To The NARTA Class 53
28 NARTA grads earn badges, positions with Arizona law enforcement agencies. The Yavapai College-based Northern Arizona Regional Training Academy, NARTA, is sending 28 new police officers to work supporting law enforcement agencies across Arizona. NARTA Class 53 graduates celebrated their successful completion of a rigorous 21-week training program Dec. 8...
knau.org
Forest roads close near Flagstaff amid snowy conditions
Coconino National Forest officials are closing several forest roads in the Flagstaff Ranger District this week because of snowy and wet conditions. It follows the recent winter storm that brought several inches to many high-elevation mountain areas. The closures are designed for visitor safety and to protect forest roads during...
SignalsAZ
Planting a Live Christmas Tree: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott share how to plant a live Christmas trees. Learn about shrub color, how long to keep a Christmas tree in a pot, how to plant a peach tree, and more!. Check out more of The Mountain Gardener Podcasts...
SignalsAZ
ChristkindlMarket Street Closures
The Prescott Christmas Village and ChristkindlMarket will take place Friday, December 16 from 4-8 p.m., Saturday, December 17 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, December 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Goodwin Street, between Montezuma and Cortez. Due to the extensive setup for the market, Goodwin...
SignalsAZ
Help Ciao Bella Prescott Valley Feed 100 Families
Ciao Bella is teaming up with a few of our local organizations to provide meals for the holidays to families in need and you can help!. The goal this year is to raise enough support to feed 100 families!. Stop by Ciao Bella in Prescott Valley between now and December...
prescottenews.com
Prescott Valley Police ask Public’s Help to Locate Stolen Trailer
On Thursday, December 15, the Prescott Valley Police Department received a report of a stolen trailer from the area of South State Route 69 in Dewey, Arizona. The trailer, a 2019 PJ 18’ long flatbed trailer (similar trailer in photo) was removed from a gated yard. A Wyoming license plate of 063458 was mounted on the left fender and a homemade 2’x2’x8’ dimension plywood toolbox was mounted to the front of the trailer. Evidence was left on scene, and it is believed the trailer was likely taken within the last four days.
roselawgroupreporter.com
BTR community breaks ground in Prescott
Mosaic and Atlantic Jasper have broken ground on The Flats at Jasper, a new build-to-rent (BTR) community within the nationally-recognized Jasper master planned community in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Atlantic Jasper, developer of The Flats, has partnered with Mosaic to build the 26.1-acre site, which will include 240 horizontal apartment-style build-to-rent units. The project is expected to benefit from the strong housing market in the Prescott area, providing a much needed transitional product type for out-of-town demand, which makes up a large portion of the population.
azmarijuana.com
Arizona Gets New Cannabis Infused Adult Beverages
For older adults living with chronic pain, there is an alternative to risking opioid addiction, and it pairs well with dinner, too. Sweet Dreams Vineyards, which makes and sells specialized cannabis drinks in Arizona, reports seeing an increase in the number of older adults turning to cannabis for pain relief. Their products are available in 18 dispensaries (and counting) throughout Arizona including locations in Flagstaff, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Tucson.
SignalsAZ
Wreaths Across America Ceremony
The community is invited to what will be a beautiful 2022 Wreaths Across America Remembrance Ceremony on Saturday, December 17, at 12:00 p.m. at the Prescott National Cemetery. This will be the first time since the COVID pandemic that the ceremony is open to the public. The ceremony will last...
Body-cam video shows arrest of accused polygamist leader in Flagstaff
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The video in the player above may be disturbing to some people. Viewer discretion is advised. Newly obtained body camera footage shows the arrest of a self-proclaimed prophet, who police say was carrying three underage girls in the back of an enclosed trailer. The video shows...
theprescotttimes.com
Congratulations To The 17 New Firefighters
17 YC students achieve fire service dreams, earn firefighter credential. One of the youngest Yavapai College Fire Academy classes in memory celebrated the successful completion of an intense 16 weeks of training the same way they started the life-changing journey – looking forward to a career in the fire service.
SignalsAZ
City of Sedona is Hiring
The City of Sedona is looking to hire several roles within the community. If you are looking to be a part of a great team that is responsible for the Sedona community, take a look at the job offerings that are now open!. Chief Building Official. Join the team! Sedona...
nhonews.com
Navajo Nation police help with return of stolen reindeer
The Navajo Nation assisted the Flagstaff Police Department with a stolen stuffed reindeer from the Flagstaff Mall. One arrest has been made and the reindeer decoration has been recovered and returned home. Flagstaff Police Department wanted to the public for their efforts in spreading the word and providing the information to a successful resolution. They also thanked the Navajo Nation Police Department for their assistance in this investigation.
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Board Selects County Attorney
On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at the regular Yavapai County Board of Supervisors meeting, the board voted to appoint Dennis McGrane as the new Yavapai County Attorney effective January 1, 2023. Mr. McGrane was appointed to replace Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk, who is retiring on December 31, 2022. Yavapai...
theprescotttimes.com
First Case of Its Kind in County
YAVAPAI COUNTY NARCOTICS TASKFORCE MAKES CROSS COUNTRY ARREST OF DRUG DEALER FOR NEGLIGENT MANSLAUGHTER IN OVERDOSE DEATH OF PRESCOTT MAN: First Case of Its Kind in County. The Partners Against Narcotic Trafficking (PANT), the multi-jurisdictional and multi-agency task force has arrested a suspect in the first Yavapai County case of holding a drug dealer responsible for the death of someone to whom he sold drugs.
