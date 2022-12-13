Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
31 years ago, a young mom went on a fake business trip and vanished. A month later, her husband developed "amnesia."Fatim HemrajBurlington, WI
Wisconsin Insurance Man Asks Chipotle Hinge Date for Venmo 'Refund' Because She didn't Buy Insurance from HimZack LoveBrookfield, WI
Popular local restaurant opens new location in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Pizza Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Related
Waukesha couple build ultimate Christmas village
A Waukesha couple's Christmas village puts all other displays to rest. In reality, it's more of a Christmas city.
Greater Milwaukee Today
‘It’s just like coming home’
WAUKESHA — Kari Miller-Cameron and her husband, Jack Cameron, own a property they call the Olde Homestead, N4W22496 Bluemound Road. On that property are three businesses all decorated with 1850s New England antiques and furnishings. The most recent business on the property is The Inn. Miller-Cameron has owned and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wioletta’s Polish Market opened in March
Wioletta’s Polish Market opened in March with the goal of bringing Milwaukee’s south side a taste of Poland – And they’ve been very successful in achieving that. Brian Kramp is with the couple who makes their customers feel like they’re entering a home rather than a store.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mitchell Park Domes repair, demolition estimates ordered
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors on Thursday ordered new estimates for what to do with the Mitchell Park Domes. For now, the decision whether to demolish, fix or renovate the Domes is on hold. The landmark's future is in limbo with months of research to come. There...
On Milwaukee
Holiday hidden gem: Erv's Mug
Get ready to soak up more bar articles, imbibable stories and cocktailing content, brought to by Miller Lite. For more of our Bar stories click here!. Erv's Mug is typically filled to the brim – but come holiday season, it’s practically overflowing. Even if you didn’t know about...
Greater Milwaukee Today
A longtime Oconomowoc florist is blooming with a new location
OCONOMOWOC — While the weather outside may be dreary, Modern Bloom can fix any seasonal blues with their custom-made floral arrangements. Owner, Christy Dornbirn, has been in the floral business for over 30 years. “We were located in downtown Oconomowoc for over 13 years on Wisconsin Ave. We then...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
The Kooky Cooky House back at Bayshore
For many in our area, The Kooky Cooky House is a treasured memory from years gone by, one that celebrates the joy of being a kid mixed with spreading some holiday cheer. Brian Kramp is in Glendale at Bayshore where the Kooky Cooky House is back for a new generation to create new and special memories.
wearegreenbay.com
Abandoned vehicle spotted on edge of drop-off on private property in Wisconsin
CALEDONIA, Wis. (WFRV) – Around midnight on Friday morning, officers in southeast Wisconsin were made aware of an abandoned vehicle that was on the edge of a drop-off. In a Facebook post by the Village of Caledonia Police Department, it shows the vehicle stopped just before going over a small cliff.
shepherdexpress.com
Classic Hamburgers at Mazos on 27th Street
You can find almost anything you crave on S. 27th Street in Milwaukee, including phenomenally good classic burgers and fries at Mazos Hamburgers. It’s a small shop on the east side of the busy two-lane street that connects a lot of Milwaukee from north to south, but it’s packed with patrons.
CBS 58
Muskego man accused of attacking 2 women with landscaping bricks in Racine Co.
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 32-year-old Muskego man is in custody after Racine County officials say he seriously injured two women using landscaping bricks. It happened near Washington Avenue (Highway 20) and North Britton Road in the town of Dover Friday, Dec. 16. According to the Racine County...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | REAL ESTATE | New owners at Silver Lake Country Inn on Peters Drive in Town of West Bend
West Bend, WI – There are new owners in place at Silver Lake Country Inn, 5602 Peters Drive in the town of West Bend and have no fear, their game plan is to “not change a thing.”. Bill Driscoll and Ann Pfeffer are the new owners along with...
CBS 58
Bingo is back: What to expect as the old favorite returns to Potawatomi Hotel & Casino
MILWAUKEE (CBS58) -- Bingo lovers are ready for the return of the game at Potowatomi Hotel & Casino after an over two-year pause due to the pandemic. "We were driving to Madison to Oneida just to play bingo," Milwaukee resident Herman Bruce said. "It was really like a night out for us. We really enjoyed it. It was like a family thing, every week, we were here, every Saturday night."
kenosha.com
Kenosha Eats: The Boxer Sandwich
With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Coopers Uptown, 2401 60th St, is a classic cafe & gift shop featuring local products and delicious,...
CBS 58
CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Bob the puppy 🐾
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Humane Society joined us on Friday, Dec. 16 to introduce Bob as CBS 58's Pet of the Week. Bob is only two months old, a puppy who is ready for adoption from the WHS Ozaukee campus. Angela Speed with WHS talked about Bob and what he can offer your family as a new addition!
CBS 58
Waukesha Co. Sheriff's Department to sell plush K-9s benefitting Jackson Sparks Foundation
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department will be selling plush Jackson K-9s Sunday, Dec. 18, in honor of 8-year-old Jackson Sparks, the youngest victim of the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy. The sheriff's department says each plush will cost $20, with $10 going toward the Jackson Sparks...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee County Board approves Waukesha request for easement | Waukesha County News
WAUKESHA — The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors on Thursday approved the Waukesha Water Utility’s request for a 100-year easement for placement of a return flow pipeline near Ryan Road and South 68th Street in Franklin in a 16-1 vote. The request was previously denied Dec. 6 by...
Milwaukee considering bollards to prevent downtown shootings
The City of Milwaukee is planning on installing new security measures near Fiserv Forum and along Water Street after several shootings rocked the area last May.
radiomilwaukee.org
A hearty welcome back to a familiar food friend
Each week on This Bites, dining critic Ann Christenson from Milwaukee Magazine and Radio Milwaukee’s resident foodie Tarik Moody dig into the city’s culinary and restaurant culture to help you find new spots, old favorites and the best ingestibles around Milwaukee. When one of your favorite food spots...
CBS 58
‘She died surrounded by love': Family of Racine nurse killed in DUI crash urges drivers to make smart decisions
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On Monday, Dec. 12, Racine police said a 21-year-old man made the decision to get behind the wheel while under the influence. And on Tuesday, Dec. 13, one family’s life was changed forever. According to a criminal complaint, Ernesto Rodolfo Regalado Rodriguez was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa police recover 31 'likely stolen' packages
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police said 31 "likely stolen" packages were recovered after a tip from a resident reporting a theft in progress. According to police, the caller on Wednesday, Dec. 14 watched his package being stolen on his doorbell camera. Wauwatosa police found the vehicle involved. They said it...
Comments / 0