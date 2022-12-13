ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

Greater Milwaukee Today

‘It’s just like coming home’

WAUKESHA — Kari Miller-Cameron and her husband, Jack Cameron, own a property they call the Olde Homestead, N4W22496 Bluemound Road. On that property are three businesses all decorated with 1850s New England antiques and furnishings. The most recent business on the property is The Inn. Miller-Cameron has owned and...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wioletta’s Polish Market opened in March

Wioletta’s Polish Market opened in March with the goal of bringing Milwaukee’s south side a taste of Poland – And they’ve been very successful in achieving that. Brian Kramp is with the couple who makes their customers feel like they’re entering a home rather than a store.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mitchell Park Domes repair, demolition estimates ordered

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors on Thursday ordered new estimates for what to do with the Mitchell Park Domes. For now, the decision whether to demolish, fix or renovate the Domes is on hold. The landmark's future is in limbo with months of research to come. There...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
On Milwaukee

Holiday hidden gem: Erv's Mug

Get ready to soak up more bar articles, imbibable stories and cocktailing content, brought to by Miller Lite. For more of our Bar stories click here!. Erv's Mug is typically filled to the brim – but come holiday season, it’s practically overflowing. Even if you didn’t know about...
OAK CREEK, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

A longtime Oconomowoc florist is blooming with a new location

OCONOMOWOC — While the weather outside may be dreary, Modern Bloom can fix any seasonal blues with their custom-made floral arrangements. Owner, Christy Dornbirn, has been in the floral business for over 30 years. “We were located in downtown Oconomowoc for over 13 years on Wisconsin Ave. We then...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

The Kooky Cooky House back at Bayshore

For many in our area, The Kooky Cooky House is a treasured memory from years gone by, one that celebrates the joy of being a kid mixed with spreading some holiday cheer. Brian Kramp is in Glendale at Bayshore where the Kooky Cooky House is back for a new generation to create new and special memories.
GLENDALE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Classic Hamburgers at Mazos on 27th Street

You can find almost anything you crave on S. 27th Street in Milwaukee, including phenomenally good classic burgers and fries at Mazos Hamburgers. It’s a small shop on the east side of the busy two-lane street that connects a lot of Milwaukee from north to south, but it’s packed with patrons.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Bingo is back: What to expect as the old favorite returns to Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

MILWAUKEE (CBS58) -- Bingo lovers are ready for the return of the game at Potowatomi Hotel & Casino after an over two-year pause due to the pandemic. "We were driving to Madison to Oneida just to play bingo," Milwaukee resident Herman Bruce said. "It was really like a night out for us. We really enjoyed it. It was like a family thing, every week, we were here, every Saturday night."
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

Kenosha Eats: The Boxer Sandwich

With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Coopers Uptown, 2401 60th St, is a classic cafe & gift shop featuring local products and delicious,...
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Bob the puppy 🐾

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Humane Society joined us on Friday, Dec. 16 to introduce Bob as CBS 58's Pet of the Week. Bob is only two months old, a puppy who is ready for adoption from the WHS Ozaukee campus. Angela Speed with WHS talked about Bob and what he can offer your family as a new addition!
MILWAUKEE, WI
radiomilwaukee.org

A hearty welcome back to a familiar food friend

Each week on This Bites, dining critic Ann Christenson from Milwaukee Magazine and Radio Milwaukee’s resident foodie Tarik Moody dig into the city’s culinary and restaurant culture to help you find new spots, old favorites and the best ingestibles around Milwaukee. When one of your favorite food spots...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa police recover 31 'likely stolen' packages

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police said 31 "likely stolen" packages were recovered after a tip from a resident reporting a theft in progress. According to police, the caller on Wednesday, Dec. 14 watched his package being stolen on his doorbell camera. Wauwatosa police found the vehicle involved. They said it...
WAUWATOSA, WI

