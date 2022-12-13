ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

The 85 South Show to bring comedy to North Little Rock

By Miriam Battles
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dm6B6_0jh2hTMS00

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Comedians DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean are bringing The 85 South Show to the Little Rock metro next fall.

Comedy fans may know the three comedians from the comedy show Wild ‘n Out. The three teamed up to begin their podcast show. Now they are continuing their show live across the country.

Harlem Globetrotters announce North Little Rock Simmons Bank Arena dates

The 85 South Show will be making a tour stop at the Simmons Bank Arena Oct. 8, 2023. The show is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. Prices will range from $45.50 to $200.50.

Another comedian scheduled to come to the arena is Katt Williams. He will make his tour stop in February.

Katt Williams to bring comedy show to Simmons Bank Arena

For more information on the tour dates and tickets, visit SimmonsBankArena.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 16 News

FOX Food Spotlight: Mackey’s Catfish opens 3rd location

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Central Arkansas food truck has opened its third location in the state. Mackey’s Catfish is now serving the Greenbrier community. The food truck is located at 110 S. Broadview in Greenbrier. There’s also a location in Russellville and Morrilton. Watch the video above for more information.
GREENBRIER, AR
KARK 4 News

Little Rock police investigating a Tuesday night homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The Little Rock Police Department has opened an investigation for a Tuesday night homicide, according to a LRPD release. At 8:24 p.m. on December 13, Little Rock officers responded to a call on the 4800 block of South University. The release explained that when officers got there, a man suffering from […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

One left dead after a shooting on South University in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A shooting that took place Tuesday night on South University Avenue in Little Rock left one dead. The city of Little Rock posted an update on Wednesday and said that the Southwest Patrol Officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded at 8:24 p.m. to the 4800 block of South University.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Special treats hidden in AGFC’s holiday stockings

LITTLE ROCK — Last week, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission hatcheries burned the midnight oil to transport 15,500 keeper-sized rainbow trout to Family and Community Fishing Program locations throughout the state as part of its annual winter fish stockings. Not only will these trout offer a great experience and tasty meal to those who frequent these ponds, but many have been marked with special tags to give a few lucky anglers an early gift for the holiday season.
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy