Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Louis Cardinals Announce A Surprise DepartureOnlyHomersSaint Louis, MO
Ballet dancers perform with adoptable pets to assist animals in finding holiday homesB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
10 St. Louis Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
St. Louis families would receive $500 each month in new proposalR.A. HeimSaint Louis, MO
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSaint Louis, MO
Related
mymoinfo.com
Northwest schools Teacher Proud Tuesday’s
(Jefferson County) Northwest, as well as schools across St. Louis in conjunction with Education Plus, have been recognizing teachers on Teacher Proud Tuesday. Northwest School District Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Hecktor says this is a great way to celebrate teachers and the hard work they put forth in the classroom. My...
St. Louis Public Schools vote to sponsor Confluence Academies
ST. LOUIS — During their meeting on Tuesday, St. Louis’ Board of Education approved a partnership agreement to sponsor Confluence Academies for four years. The agreement means Saint Louis Public Schools (SLPS) will provide oversight for the Confluence, which will still be governed by an independent board. The agreement comes after the school that was previously sponsoring Confluence dropped out.
southarkansassun.com
Missouri Mayor Plans For $500 Stimulus Checks, Budget From $5 Million Pot
Missouri Mayor Jones announced a proposal for $500 stimulus checks to come from the state’s $5 million pot. Particularly in the town of St. Louis, these checks will be directed to families with low income, says MARCA. On December 9, Missouri Mayor Tishaura Jones announced a proposal for stimulus...
St. Louis Modern Chinese School fundraises to ease COVID-19 challenges
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. — The St. Louis Modern Chinese School in Richmond Heights is a unique learning center that is in need of some help from the community. The school started in the 1990s with just 40 students, but it is now a thriving center supported by nearly a thousand families across the St. Louis metro area. The school offers low tuition for children to learn language and culture, but it also provides fun things like ping pong and math.
Kangaroo Spotted Hopping Through Central Missouri Town
Residents of a central Missouri town were caught off guard by an unusual sight as they saw a kangaroo just hopping around the area. According to KMOV, the kangaroo was spotting hoping through a Jefferson County neighborhood last Sunday (December 11th). One of the neighborhood’s residents, named Julia Hidemann, managed to take a video of the exotic animal just hanging out. Hidemann said it went up a few houses before hopping off into the woods.
stlpublicradio.org
Group pushing secession from Illinois says Madison County is a key target
Lori Fuller started to consider the idea of seceding from Illinois when state legislators doubled the gas tax in 2019. “A lot of people started getting really angry,” said Fuller, a retired high school English teacher. Fuller, who lives in Highland on the eastern edge of Madison County, is...
mycouriertribune.com
Transgender inmate scheduled for Jan. 3 execution asks Missouri governor for mercy
ST. LOUIS — A Missouri prisoner sentenced to die Jan. 3 for stabbing an ex-girlfriend to death 19 years ago in Earth City is asking Gov. Mike Parson for mercy. The death warrant is in the name of Scott A. McLaughlin, who is being held in protective custody at the men’s prison in Potosi. McLaughlin is transgender woman, Amber McLaughlin, and has been making the transition the past few years in prison.
mymoinfo.com
2022 nationwide crime stats may be inaccurate
(Hillsboro) According to some reports, nationwide crime statistics have decreased this year, but that may not be true. Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak says there are several cities and even entire states that have not reported their numbers. Lieutenant Colonel Tim Whitney says, unlike some other agencies, the sheriff’s office...
advantagenews.com
Student struck near Alton Middle School
An Alton Middle School student suffered minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle along College Avenue Wednesday afternoon. The child was found lying to the side of the roadway by school personnel and other witnesses and was assisted until first responders arrived on the scene. The injuries were called non-life threatening.
Center of Creative Arts hosting fundraiser for school affected by October shooting
ST. LOUIS — The Center of Creative Arts was hosting an arts showcase to support a school community that was devastated by a shooting on campus in October. COCA was scheduled to put on the Central Visual and Performing Arts Relief Showcase Friday night at 7 p.m. Proceeds from...
Circle K Fuel Day offers 40 cents off for Missouri, Illinois drivers
ST. LOUIS — Circle K announced they will be offering 40 cents off per gallon during Circle K Fuel Day Friday. Tomorrow, Dec. 16, more than 300 locations across Missouri, Illinois and Iowa will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. local time.
starvedrock.media
Former Metro East power broker Tom Lakin dies at 82
MADISON COUNTY — Tom Lakin, a once-prominent Metro East trial lawyer and Democratic Party power broker later sentenced to prison on federal drug charges, died Monday at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. He was 82. Lakin, who headed the influential Lakin Law Firm in Wood River, established himself by the 1990s as...
Contested Spire natural gas pipeline granted permanent certificate
ST. LOUIS — Federal officials on Thursday granted Spire Inc. a permanent certificate to operate a natural gas pipeline in Missouri and Illinois, angering the environmental group that had sued over the project. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission first granted approval for the Spire STL Pipeline in 2018 and...
St. Louis and O'Fallon consider 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana
ST. LOUIS — The cities of St. Louis and O’Fallon are considering a 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana, that’s in addition to the state's six percent. City of St. Louis Ward 12 Alderman Bill Stephens said the money from the sales tax would go into the general fund.
Frustrated tenants of downtown St. Louis apartment say problems are piling up
ST. LOUIS — Frustrations are growing for people living in a downtown apartment complex. Two families who live at the Arcade Apartments on Olive Street tell 5 On Your Side that infrastructure problems have led to damaged belongings and safety hazards. Among the concerns are exterior doors that don't...
FOX2now.com
Florissant woman in a bind after the State of Missouri demands her to payback pandemic funds
A Florissant woman is facing a real struggle because of the State of Missouri’s push to force her to repay pandemic unemployment funds; the state says she was overpaid. Florissant woman in a bind after the State of Missouri …. A Florissant woman is facing a real struggle because...
St. Louis police chief search narrowed to 2 external candidates, winner to be announced Wednesday
ST. LOUIS — The next Chief of Police for the City of St. Louis will come from another department for the first time in the department’s history, and Mayor Tishaura Jones will announce who he is during a press conference Wednesday. Lt. Col. Michael Sack announced in an...
KMOV
Missouri family warns about RSV and taking health precautions after daughter is intubated
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For weeks now, pediatric doctors have been scrambling to get ahold of RSV. It’s the respiratory virus many of us get on an annual basis, but it’s also one that has deeply impacted children this year. The disease is even bringing kids from rural parts of Missouri to the Metro for treatment.
Washington Missourian
Union pursuing new east-side roundabout
Union is starting the lengthy process of building its second roundabout on Denmark Road. The Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee, made up of members of the board of aldermen, gave initial approval Dec. 5 to seeking a federal surface transportation grant for a roundabout project at the intersection of Progress Parkway and Denmark Road, located just south of Highway 50. The full board approved the request Monday.
St. Louis Board of Aldermen approves guaranteed basic income program for more than 400 families
ST. LOUIS — More than 400 families living in poverty will soon see direct cash payments from the City of St. Louis for at least a year and a half under a new bill approved by the St. Louis Board of Aldermen (BOA). The BOA on Tuesday approved a...
5 On Your Side
St Louis, MS
45K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Louis local newshttps://www.ksdk.com/
Comments / 0