RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. — The St. Louis Modern Chinese School in Richmond Heights is a unique learning center that is in need of some help from the community. The school started in the 1990s with just 40 students, but it is now a thriving center supported by nearly a thousand families across the St. Louis metro area. The school offers low tuition for children to learn language and culture, but it also provides fun things like ping pong and math.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO