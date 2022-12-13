ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazelwood, MO

mymoinfo.com

Northwest schools Teacher Proud Tuesday’s

(Jefferson County) Northwest, as well as schools across St. Louis in conjunction with Education Plus, have been recognizing teachers on Teacher Proud Tuesday. Northwest School District Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Hecktor says this is a great way to celebrate teachers and the hard work they put forth in the classroom. My...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

St. Louis Public Schools vote to sponsor Confluence Academies

ST. LOUIS — During their meeting on Tuesday, St. Louis’ Board of Education approved a partnership agreement to sponsor Confluence Academies for four years. The agreement means Saint Louis Public Schools (SLPS) will provide oversight for the Confluence, which will still be governed by an independent board. The agreement comes after the school that was previously sponsoring Confluence dropped out.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

St. Louis Modern Chinese School fundraises to ease COVID-19 challenges

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. — The St. Louis Modern Chinese School in Richmond Heights is a unique learning center that is in need of some help from the community. The school started in the 1990s with just 40 students, but it is now a thriving center supported by nearly a thousand families across the St. Louis metro area. The school offers low tuition for children to learn language and culture, but it also provides fun things like ping pong and math.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Outsider.com

Kangaroo Spotted Hopping Through Central Missouri Town

Residents of a central Missouri town were caught off guard by an unusual sight as they saw a kangaroo just hopping around the area. According to KMOV, the kangaroo was spotting hoping through a Jefferson County neighborhood last Sunday (December 11th). One of the neighborhood’s residents, named Julia Hidemann, managed to take a video of the exotic animal just hanging out. Hidemann said it went up a few houses before hopping off into the woods.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Transgender inmate scheduled for Jan. 3 execution asks Missouri governor for mercy

ST. LOUIS — A Missouri prisoner sentenced to die Jan. 3 for stabbing an ex-girlfriend to death 19 years ago in Earth City is asking Gov. Mike Parson for mercy. The death warrant is in the name of Scott A. McLaughlin, who is being held in protective custody at the men’s prison in Potosi. McLaughlin is transgender woman, Amber McLaughlin, and has been making the transition the past few years in prison.
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

2022 nationwide crime stats may be inaccurate

(Hillsboro) According to some reports, nationwide crime statistics have decreased this year, but that may not be true. Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak says there are several cities and even entire states that have not reported their numbers. Lieutenant Colonel Tim Whitney says, unlike some other agencies, the sheriff’s office...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
advantagenews.com

Student struck near Alton Middle School

An Alton Middle School student suffered minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle along College Avenue Wednesday afternoon. The child was found lying to the side of the roadway by school personnel and other witnesses and was assisted until first responders arrived on the scene. The injuries were called non-life threatening.
ALTON, IL
starvedrock.media

Former Metro East power broker Tom Lakin dies at 82

MADISON COUNTY — Tom Lakin, a once-prominent Metro East trial lawyer and Democratic Party power broker later sentenced to prison on federal drug charges, died Monday at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. He was 82. Lakin, who headed the influential Lakin Law Firm in Wood River, established himself by the 1990s as...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Washington Missourian

Union pursuing new east-side roundabout

Union is starting the lengthy process of building its second roundabout on Denmark Road. The Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee, made up of members of the board of aldermen, gave initial approval Dec. 5 to seeking a federal surface transportation grant for a roundabout project at the intersection of Progress Parkway and Denmark Road, located just south of Highway 50. The full board approved the request Monday.
UNION, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St. Louis local news

