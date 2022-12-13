ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Other Black Girl’: Garcelle Beauvais Joins Hulu Original Series

By Lynette Rice
EXCLUSIVE: A Real Housewife is joining The Other Black Girl .

Garcelle Beauvais — who stars in Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — is joining the cast of the Hulu Original from Onyx , based on the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Zakiya Dalila Harris.

Beauvais will recur as Diana Gordon, a world renowned author who has been best friends with Kendra Rae Phillips, the former Black editor at Wagner . They lived in the same neighborhood and remained besties all throughout college, and Kendra Rae even edited the book that launched her into stardom. Since the book came out, the pair have grown apart.

Beauvais joins previously announced series regulars Sinclair Daniel, Ashleigh Murray, Brittany Adebumola, Hunter Parrish, Bellamy Young and Eric McCormack. Beauvais’ recent credits, besides her work on Real Housewives since 2020, include Coming 2 America, Tell Me a Story, The Magicians , Power, and Spider-Man: Homecoming . She is repped by Gilbertson Entertainment, Innovative Artists and Behr Abramson Levy Johnson.

Hulu announced the straight-to-series order in August for The Other Black Girl . It follows Nella (Daniel), an editorial assistant who is tired of being the only Black girl at her company. She’s excited when Hazel (Murray) is hired, but as Hazel’s star begins to rise, Nella spirals out and discovers something sinister is going on at the company.

Executive producers are Rashida Jones, Temple Hill (Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey), Adam Fishbach, Harris, Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey.

Deadline

Stephen “tWitch” Boss Cause Of Death Confirmed By L.A. Coroner

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has confirmed that Stephen Boss, better known as the DJ and dancer tWitch, died by suicide from a gunshot wound to the head. The cause of death was widely speculated upon Wednesday when news of Boss’ December 13 death was confirmed by his wife, the dancer and TV host Allison Holker Boss. The 40-year-old tWitch apparently had walked away from the family home to a Los Angeles hotel, where he took his life. He was 40. Related Story Ellen DeGeneres Mourns Stephen "tWitch" Boss: "Pure Love And Light. He Was My Family" Related Story Stephen "tWitch" Boss Remembered:...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Jenna Ortega & Her ‘Wednesday’ Co-Star Percy Hynes White Reunite On Tiffany Paulsen’s Directorial Debut ‘Winter Spring Summer Or Fall’

EXCLUSIVE: Jenna Ortega is teaming with her Wednesday co-star, Percy Hynes White, in Winter Spring Summer or Fall for MPCA. Ortega is also serving as an executive producer. The romantic drama is being helmed by Holidate and About Fate writer Tiffany Paulsen, marking her feature debut. The script was written by Dan Schoffer with revisions by Paulsen. The pic is being described as Before Sunrise meets The Perks of Being a Wallflower, the story follows two teens (Ortega and Hynes White) on the cusp of adulthood who meet and fall in love over four significant days of the year. MPCA’s Brad Krevoy...
Deadline

Melissa McCarthy To Star In Richard Curtis-Scripted Christmas Comedy For Universal, Working Title & Peacock; Sam Boyd To Direct

EXCLUSIVE: Universal and Working Title have set Melissa McCarthy to star in an untitled Christmas-in-New York movie that will be written by Love Actually scribe Richard Curtis and directed by Sam Boyd. They’re making the film for Peacock, and Working Title partners Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will produce with Riva Marker through her Linden Productions banner. The film is a fairy-tale comedy about a workaholic man who enlists the help of a magical genie to help win his family back before Christmas. Related Story Working Title Partners Tim Bevan & Eric Fellner On 30 Years At Universal, Scores Of Hits And A Resolve...
Deadline

Tyler Perry Sets Next Film At Netflix: ‘Six Triple Eight’ About Only All-Black Female WWII Battalion

Tyler Perry is set to helm his fourth movie at Netflix, Six Triple Eight, which follows the 6888th battalion, the only all-black, all-female troop in the World War II effort. Perry is adapting from an article by Kevin M. Hymel which was published in Sovereign Media’s WWII History Magazine. The 855 women of the 6888th joined the war effort with little knowledge of what exactly they would be doing. However, they were quickly given the mission of a lifetime: sort through and fix the three-year backlog of undelivered mail. A herculean task, that most thought to be impossible, the women not only...
Deadline

‘Kindred’ Showrunner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins On The Process Of Adapting Octavia E. Butler For The Modern Age, Casting Newcomer Mallori Johnson, And Trying Not To “Aestheticize The Violence” Of Slavery Narratives

It’s been nearly five decades since the publication of Octavia E. Butler’s critically acclaimed Black sci-fi novel Kindred. In an interview with Publisher’s Weekly, Butler explained that she wanted to write a thought-provoking novel “that would make others feel the history: the pain and fear that Black people have had to live through in order to endure.” The themes of racial injustice, systematic oppression and trauma are, unfortunately, still an evergreen topic, but one that has always seemed primed for its own film or television series. We can see from the recent award-winning releases of HBO’s Lovecraft Country and Watchmen...
wonderwall.com

More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light

Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Deadline

Stephen “tWitch” Boss Remembered: Adam Lambert, Leah Remini & Others Pay Tribute To Their “Warm, Joyful And Loving” Friend & Colleague

Refresh for updates… Colleague, friends and fans of Stephen Boss, better known as tWitch, are paying tribute to the Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ and So You Think You Can Dance competitor today after the shocking news of his death at age 40. “Twitch was a warm, joyful, and loving person that I had the honor of working with on tv a bit,” said Lambert in a tweet. “Always the most genuine and down to earth and humble energy.” “Although we had met many times at the Ellen Show,” Remini said on Instagram, “I got to know him better this summer when I...
Deadline

Ellen DeGeneres Mourns Stephen “tWitch” Boss: “Pure Love And Light. He Was My Family”

Ellen DeGeneres paid tribute to her show’s longtime DJ, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who died today at 40. “I’m heartbroken,” she wrote on Twitter. “tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.” Boss, better known as DJ tWitch, joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014 as a guest DJ and remained with the show through its conclusion in 2022. He was named an executive producer in 2020. In May, as the show...
Deadline

‘SNL’ Alum Chris Redd Says Attack Outside NYC Comedy Club Was ‘A Planned Situation’

Chris Redd is opening up about his brutal attack outside a comedy club in New York City back in October and the former Saturday Night Live star feels that it was planned out. The comedian made an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Bennington Show where he shared he saw surveillance footage of his attacker hanging around the area before the assault. “People called it a random attack. I don’t believe that. He waited for me for an hour before I got there,” he said. “He was on the phone, he had a lookout dude and everything. All I’m saying is this, I’ve never...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

New ‘Superman’ Pic In The Works With James Gunn Penning, Henry Cavill Not To Star; Ben Affleck In Talks To Helm A Future DC Pic

DC bosses Peter Safran and James Gunn tonight officially made known their plans for their first movie under their regime: It’s Superman, a script that the latter is currently writing about the Man of Steel’s early days. It’s not an origins story, but a new actor will be sought to play Superman. As for Henry Cavill — while the DC bosses, would like to work with him, he’s been informed he’s not part of the next iteration of Superman given its new direction. The actor later confirmed that , saying, “My turn to wear the cape has passed.” Related Story Henry Cavill...
Deadline

United Ukrainian Ballet Company The Focus Of Feature Doc ‘Front Row’ From Banijay-Backed ‘Human Playground’ Indie Scenery

EXCLUSIVE: Dutch docs indie Scenery is lining up a feature about a Ukrainian refugee ballet company. The doc, Front Row, is currently shooting across Europe as the company performs its special dance performance ‘Giselle’ in cities such as London and Paris. Dutch filmmaker Miriam Guttman, whose three-parter Seeds of Deceit was part of the Official Selection at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, is directing. No partners are involved at this stage, and the plan is to shoot more footage and release the doc at festivals in 2024. Should Ukraine capital Kiev become safer, the company will perform there but Ukraine remains locked in battle with...
Deadline

‘Ghosts’ Spooks Up Series Ratings High With Holiday-Themed Episode

Ghosts spooked up record viewership with its holiday-themed episode on Thursday. The special one-hour episode of the CBS comedy took home an average of 7M viewers, according to live + same day Nielsen data. That’s a +7% gain from the series’ average viewership across Season 2. The episode also played well on social media, driving over 119M potential social impressions, the largest totals since the season 2 premiere on September 29, CBS reports. That’s about a 22% increase in social impressions week-over-week. Ghosts has been quite popular since it launched last year. In September, Season 2 premiered to a same-day audience of 6.15M,...
Deadline

‘The White Lotus’ Breakout Star Simona Tabasco Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Rising Italian actress Simona Tabasco, known for her breakout role in season 2 of HBO’s The White Lotus, has signed with WME for representation. Tabasco starred in The White Lotus as the tenacious and ambitious Sicilian local, Lucia, who frequents the hotel in search of both personal and professional opportunities amongst its clientele. Originally known for her work in Italy, Tabasco has starred as Dr. Elisa Russo on the medical drama Doc – Nelle Tue Mani (Doc – In Your Hands) since it premiered on RaiUno in 2020. She made her streaming debut as Nora in 2021 as the lead of the Italian Netflix...
Deadline

Jane Fonda Says Cancer In Remission: “Best Birthday Present Ever”

Jane Fonda disclosed today that her cancer is in remission and she can discontinue chemotherapy treatment. In a blog post titled “Best Birthday Present Ever!!!,” the two-time Oscar winning actor and climate awareness activist writes, in part, “Last week I was told by my oncologist that my cancer is in remission and I can discontinue chemo. I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate. I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way. I am confident that it played a role in the good news. I’m especially happy because while my first 4 chemo treatments were rather easy...
Deadline

Henry Cavill To Star In & EP ‘Warhammer 40,000’ Film & TV Franchise As Amazon Studios Acquires Rights To Games Workshop Brand

Amazon Studios has made it official, confirming that it has secured global rights to the Warhammer 40,000 game from Games Workshop for Henry Cavill (Man of Steel) to star in and executive produce the franchise across all Amazon Studios productions. The agreement encompasses rights to the universe across TV series, film and likely games and animation. Related Story Henry Cavill Is Not Returning To ‘The Witcher’ Following DC Exit As Superman Related Story Henry Cavill Circling 'Warhammer 40,000' At Amazon Studios Related Story Henry Cavill Confirms Exit As Superman: "My Turn To Wear The Cape Has Passed" Since launching nearly 40 years ago, the Warhammer brand has...
Deadline

International Disruptors: Isidoor Roebers And Lea Fels From Netflix Doc Series ‘Human Playground’ Producer Scenery Talk Banijay Tie-Up, Creative Business Models And Streaming

Welcome to Deadline’s International Disruptors, a feature where we shine a spotlight on key executives and companies outside of the U.S. shaking up the offshore marketplace. This week, we’re talking with Isidoor Roebers and Lea Fels, partners at Dutch doc producer Scenery, a joint venture with Banijay Benelux that has served up artistic but commercial unscripted projects for everyone from local public broadcaster NPO to Netflix and Prime Video. Scenery has been one of the Benelux region’s most influential documentary producers for several years, and now it is moving beyond its core Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg operations and into the UK...
Deadline

‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ Sets All-Female Directing Team, Reveals Episode Count For Season 2

The upcoming second season of Amazon Studios’ The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which is currently in production in the UK, will be directed by Charlotte Brändström, who is coming back after helming two episodes in Season 1, as well as Sanaa Hamri and Louise Hooper who are new to the franchise. The announcement also indirectly confirmed that Season 2 will consist of the same number of episodes as Season 1, eight. In Season 1, Brändström was the only female director; in Season 2 she is leading an all-female directing team. Brändström — who directed Episodes 106/“Udûn,” which...
Deadline

‘Black Adam’s Sarah Shahi To Star In & Exec Produce Holiday Pic ‘The Hollys’; Burr Steers To Direct For Di Novi Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: Black Adam breakout Sarah Shahi is set to executive produce and star in the Christmas film The Hollys with 17 Again helmer Burr Steers attached to direct. The film, co-written by Floriana Lima, Yolanda Pecoraro, and Ilaria Urbinati, will be produced by Denise Di Novi and Margaret French Isaac of Di Novi Pictures.  The package is just starting to go out to financiers. The story centers on Emma Holly (Shahi), a workaholic single mom whose life starts to unravel when she loses her job in the city as a successful food editor right before the holidays. Along with her young daughter, Emma...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Deadline

Hulu Orders ‘Standing By’ To Series From 20th TV Animation; Creators Are Dan Levy & Ally Pankiw

Disgruntled angels are coming to Hulu. The streamer has ordered Standing By, a satirical look into the lives of a group of eternally bound, irritated guardian angels and the lessons they’ll eventually learn from not only the dysfunctional humans they’re in charge of protecting but also one another.   The animated series is from 20th TV Animation and creators Dan Levy and Ally Pankiw. Danielle Uhlarik will serve as showrunner and executive producer. “Standing By is about the hilarity, embarrassment and melodrama of everyday life as observed by a team of judgmental, gossip-starved guardian angels,” said Levy and Pankiw in a joint statement....
Deadline

Henry Cavill Is Not Returning To ‘The Witcher’ Following DC Exit As Superman

Shortly after Henry Cavill confirmed Wednesday night that he “will, after all, not be returning as Superman,” Liam Hemsworth’s name started trending on Twitter, with The Witcher fans calling for Cavill’s return to the Netflix series. The wishful thinking would be just that as the Superman development will be have bearing on Season 4 of Netflix’s fantasy series, which will star Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia, sources tell Deadline. Six weeks ago, Netflix sent shockwaves through The Witcher fanbase with the surprise announcement that the show has received an early Season 4 renewal with Hemsworth replacing Cavill. According to sources, the departure was...
